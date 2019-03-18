Puretech Health : Karuna Announces $68 Million Series B Financing

Proceeds will be used to advance clinical development of lead product
candidate, KarXT, for additional indications beyond the ongoing Phase 2
clinical trial in schizophrenia and for expansion of the pipeline
Karuna
Therapeutics, Inc. (“Karuna,” formerly Karuna Pharmaceuticals),
focused on targeting muscarinic cholinergic receptors for the treatment
of neuropsychiatric disorders including psychosis in schizophrenia,
psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease, and pain, today announced the
completion of a $68 million Series B financing round, including the
issuance of $5 million in shares upon conversion of debt into equity.
The financing was led by ARCH Venture Partners, with participation from
Fidelity Management & Research Company, Eventide Asset Management,
Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Partner Fund Management, Wellcome Trust,
Sands Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, and founder PureTech
Health. Heather Preston, M.D., managing director of Pivotal bioVenture
Partners, has joined the board of directors of Karuna.
KarXT, Karuna’s lead product candidate, is currently being evaluated in
a Phase 2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute psychosis in
patients with schizophrenia. Proceeds from the financing will be used to
advance the development of KarXT into several new indications, including
geriatric psychosis and pain, progress new formulations of KarXT, expand
the pipeline, and continue to build company infrastructure.
“Patients living with schizophrenia often must choose among treatment
options that only partly address their disabling psychotic and cognitive
symptoms, often with undesirable side effects. Karuna’s mission is to
deliver a more effective and better-tolerated treatment for this large
and underserved patient population. We believe this financing will
enable us to deliver multiple milestones across our product-focused
pipeline while expanding the capabilities and potential of our
muscarinic receptor platform,” said Steve Paul, M.D., chief executive
officer and chairman of the board of Karuna.
“Karuna has continued to make strong progress advancing its pipeline,
including ongoing enrollment in their Phase 2 clinical trial for the
treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, and we are
encouraged by the data supporting this novel approach to addressing a
core symptom of a variety of disabling and all-too-common central
nervous system disorders,” said Robert Nelsen, co-founder and managing
director of ARCH Venture Partners. “As an investor focused on companies
with innovative approaches to meeting patient needs, we are pleased to
support the next stage of Karuna’s development.”
About KarXT
KarXT (Karuna-Xanomeline-Trospium),
Karuna’s lead product candidate for the treatment of psychosis in
schizophrenia, consists of xanomeline, a novel muscarinic acetylcholine
receptor agonist that has demonstrated efficacy in placebo-controlled
human trials in schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease, and trospium
chloride, an FDA-approved and well-established muscarinic receptor
antagonist that has been shown not to enter the central nervous system
(CNS). KarXT is designed to preferentially target M1/M4 muscarinic
receptors in the brain while inhibiting their stimulation in peripheral
tissues to significantly improve tolerability. Karuna has completed two
Phase 1 clinical trials which demonstrated a clinically meaningful
reduction in side effects compared to xanomeline and demonstrated that
KarXT is well tolerated in healthy volunteers. A proprietary
co-formulation of xanomeline and trospium in a single capsule was used
in the second Phase 1 clinical trial and is now being evaluated in an
ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with schizophrenia
experiencing acute psychosis. Top-line data from this trial are
anticipated by the end of 2019. A Phase 1b experimental pain trial in
healthy volunteers and clinical work towards geriatric psychosis are
expected to begin later this year.
About Karuna Therapeutics
Karuna is a clinical-stage drug
development company focused on targeting muscarinic cholinergic
receptors for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders including
psychosis in schizophrenia, psychosis in Alzheimer’s disease, and pain.
Karuna's lead product candidate, KarXT,
(Karuna-Xanomeline-Trospium) is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical
trial in patients with schizophrenia experiencing acute psychosis, with
top-line results anticipated at the end of 2019. Karuna, which was
founded by PureTech
Health (LSE: PRTC), has a worldwide exclusive license for xanomeline
and has a patent portfolio more broadly covering selective muscarinic
targeting enabled by the KarXT approach. For more information, visit karunatx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190318005197/en/