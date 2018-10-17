Puretech Health : Karuna Appoints Jeff Jonas, M.D., to Board of Directors

Karuna
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Karuna”), focused on targeting muscarinic
cholinergic receptors for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders
marked by psychosis and cognitive impairment, today announced the
appointment of industry leader Jeff Jonas, M.D., CEO of Sage
Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), as an independent member of its Board of
Directors. Dr. Jonas brings more than 20 years of scientific and
business experience in both the pharmaceutical and healthcare
industries, with expertise in the field of central nervous system (CNS)
disorders and neuropsychiatric drugs.
Steven Paul, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of
Karuna Pharmaceuticals said, “I have had the pleasure of working closely
with Jeff when we founded Sage Therapeutics and am delighted to have him
join our Board of Directors. Jeff is a recognized leader in the field of
psychiatry and has an extensive track record of building and leading
clinical development programs from early stage to late stage
development. We look forward to drawing on his unparalleled experience
and expertise as we advance our lead product candidate, KarXT, through a
Phase 2 study in schizophrenia.”
“Serious central nervous system disorders like schizophrenia and
Alzheimer’s disease affect a large number of people, and there is a
tremendous need for treatments that effectively target the associated
psychotic symptoms and cognitive impairment,” said Dr. Jonas. “I believe
Karuna’s KarXT has the potential to change the treatment paradigm for
many of these disorders, including schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s. I am
excited to join the Board of Directors and look forward to working with
their experienced and passionate team.”
Dr. Jonas is the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of
Directors at Sage Therapeutics. Before joining Sage, Dr. Jonas served as
President of the Regenerative Medicine Division of Shire plc and
previously as Senior Vice President of Research and Development,
Pharmaceuticals at Shire. Prior to Shire, he served as the Executive
Vice President of ISIS Pharmaceuticals, as the Chief Medical Officer and
Executive Vice President of Forest Laboratories, Inc. and in
senior-level positions at Upjohn Laboratories. He has published more
than 70 scientific papers and chapters, authored more than 100 books,
scientific articles and abstracts, and has received numerous awards. Dr.
Jonas received his B.A. from Amherst College and M.D. from Harvard
Medical School. He completed a residency in psychiatry at Harvard and
then served as Chief Resident in psychopharmacology at McLean Hospital,
Harvard Medical School.
About Karuna Pharmaceuticals
Karuna is a clinical-stage drug development company targeting muscarinic
cholinergic receptors for the treatment of psychosis and cognitive
impairment across central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including
schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease, as well as pain. Karuna's lead
product candidate, KarXT,
(Karuna-Xanomeline-Trospium) is being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in
people with schizophrenia, with top-line results anticipated at the end
of 2019. Karuna, which was founded by PureTech
Health (LSE: PRTC), has a worldwide exclusive license for xanomeline
and has a patent portfolio more broadly covering selective muscarinic
targeting enabled by the KarXT approach. For more information, visit www.karunapharma.com.
