Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Puretech Health PLC    PRTC   GB00BY2Z0H74

PURETECH HEALTH PLC (PRTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Puretech Health : Purdue Pharma L.P. and Alivio Therapeutics Enter into Partnership to Advance ALV-107, a Non-Opioid Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome Treatment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 02:01am EST

Alivio to receive up to $14.75 million in upfront and near-term license exercise payments and is eligible to receive royalties on product sales and over $260 million in research and development milestones

Purdue Pharma L.P. (“Purdue”) and Alivio Therapeutics today announced that they have entered into a partnership to advance one of Alivio’s product candidates through clinical development with an option exercisable by Purdue to collaborate on a limited number of additional compounds utilizing Alivio’s inflammation-targeting technology. ALV-107 is a non-opioid treatment being developed for interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS).

Alivio will receive up to $14.75 million in upfront and near-term license exercise payments and is eligible to receive royalties on product sales and over $260 million in research and development milestones. Purdue also has an option to invest in Alivio’s next equity financing.

“This collaboration with Alivio is an important milestone in our continued pursuit of non-opioid treatments for pain and represents yet another step to further diversify our portfolio,” said Craig Landau M.D., President and CEO of Purdue Pharma LP. “We are impressed with Alivio’s innovative platform technology as we focus on addressing patient needs – especially in areas where there are few efficacious treatment options.”

Alivio’s inflammation-targeting technology is designed to enable therapeutics such as small molecules, biologics and nucleic acids to act exclusively at sites of inflammation based on the degree of inflammation in the tissue, while sparing healthy tissue. This approach is being evaluated by Alivio internally across a variety of inflammatory diseases, including IC/BPS, pouchitis, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

“We are delighted to enter into this partnership to advance ALV-107 for the potential treatment of interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome. Alivio’s non-opioid approach could provide a novel treatment option for a disease where there is a tremendous unmet need,” said Eric Elenko, PhD, PureTech’s Chief Innovation Officer and a Co-founder of Alivio Therapeutics. “The Alivio platform technology is designed to address a range of inflammatory conditions, and we are rapidly progressing its potential application across pouchitis and inflammatory bowel disease as part of our internal R&D.”

The ALV-107 program recently received a $3.3 million U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Technology/Therapeutic Development Award. The funds are directed to support Alivio’s preclinical research and development activities, including GMP manufacturing, to enable the filing of an investigational new drug (IND) application.

Alivio’s platform technology has demonstrated proof-of-concept in ten different preclinical models of inflammation including a validated preclinical model for the treatment of IC/BPS. ALV-107relieved pain at all study time points post therapy (vs. vehicle-only control: at 2 hr, p=0.002; 4 hr, p=0.002; 24 hr, p=0.0003). In contrast, the conventional lidocaine-treated group showed statistically significant pain relief only 2 hours post-treatment (p=0.030. Safety and efficacy of ALV-107 will be evaluated during a clinical development program. There is no guarantee that this investigational agent will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

About Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome (IC/BPS)

Interstitial Cystitis or Bladder Pain Syndrome (IC/BPS) is a chronic bladder condition that consists of discomfort or pain in the bladder or surrounding pelvic region and is often associated with frequent urination. It is estimated to affect up to 12 million people in the U.S. and is more common in women than men. Current treatments fail to control pain in many patients.

About Purdue Pharma

Purdue Pharma L.P. develops and provides prescription medicines that meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. We were founded by physicians and we are currently led by a physician. Beyond our efforts to provide quality medications, Purdue is committed to supporting national, regional and local collaborations to drive innovations in patient care. Privately held, Purdue is pursuing a pipeline of new medications and technologies through internal research & development and strategic industry partnerships. For more information, please visit www.purduepharma.com.

About Alivio Therapeutics

Alivio Therapeutics, an affiliate of PureTech Health (PRTC.L), is pioneering targeted disease immunomodulation to treat a range of chronic and acute inflammatory disorders. Targeted disease immunomodulation involves acting exclusively at the site of inflammation rather than systemically, to minimize impacts on the wider immune system and healthy tissue. To achieve this, Alivio technology is engineered to bind selectively to inflamed tissue and dynamically release incorporated therapeutics based on the degree of inflammation. The therapeutics could potentially include a range of drug classes including small molecules, biologics, and nucleic acids. Alivio’s pipeline includes candidates for interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS), pouchitis, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and the platform technology has been validated in multiple pre-clinical models, including models of osteoarthritis.

The technology platform has been validated in ten different preclinical models of inflammation at multiple labs and published in peer-reviewed journals, including in Science Translational Medicine and Nature Communications. The technology is the first of its kind to demonstrate reproducible targeting of immunomodulatory compounds to inflamed tissue. Alivio was cofounded by PureTech Health, Jeffrey Karp, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Robert Langer, Sc.D., Non-Executive Director at PureTech Health and David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PURETECH HEALTH PLC
02:01aPURETECH HEALTH : Purdue Pharma L.P. and Alivio Therapeutics Enter into Partners..
BU
01/23VEDANTA BIOSCIENCES : Announces Publication in Nature of Seminal Research Reveal..
BU
2018BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Microbiome company Vedanta raises $27M series C round
AQ
2018BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : PureTechs Vedanta raises $27m for microbiome research
AQ
2018PURETECH HEALTH : Vedanta Biosciences Raises $27 Million Financing Round to Adva..
PU
2018VEDANTA BIOSCIENCES : Raises $27 Million Series C Financing to Advance Clinical ..
BU
2018PURETECH HEALTH : Vedanta Biosciences Announces Initiation of a Phase 2 Study fo..
PU
2018VEDANTA BIOSCIENCES : Initiates Phase 2 Study for Lead Rationally-Defined Bacter..
BU
2018PURETECH HEALTH : Karuna Pharmaceuticals to Present Results of KarXT Phase 1 Stu..
BU
2018BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers, Vedanta Set Cancer Collaboration
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23,0 M
EBIT 2018 -93,0 M
Net income 2018 -57,7 M
Finance 2018 212 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 18,1x
EV / Sales 2019 26,3x
Capitalization 627 M
Chart PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Duration : Period :
Puretech Health PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURETECH HEALTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,66 $
Spread / Average Target 63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daphne Zohar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bharatt M. Chowrira President, Chief Business & Strategy Officer
Joichi Ito Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Muniz Chief Operations Officer, Secretary & Director
Joep Muijrers Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURETECH HEALTH PLC-1.16%627
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC8.44%25 202
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 876
LONZA GROUP10.99%21 185
INCYTE CORPORATION25.73%17 014
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.28.38%11 738
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.