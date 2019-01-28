Puretech Health : Purdue Pharma L.P. and Alivio Therapeutics Enter into Partnership to Advance ALV-107, a Non-Opioid Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome Treatment

Purdue
Pharma L.P. (“Purdue”) and Alivio
Therapeutics today announced that they have entered into a
partnership to advance one of Alivio’s product candidates through
clinical development with an option exercisable by Purdue to collaborate
on a limited number of additional compounds utilizing Alivio’s
inflammation-targeting technology. ALV-107 is a non-opioid treatment
being developed for interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS).
Alivio will receive up to $14.75 million in upfront and near-term
license exercise payments and is eligible to receive royalties on
product sales and over $260 million in research and development
milestones. Purdue also has an option to invest in Alivio’s next equity
financing.
“This collaboration with Alivio is an important milestone in our
continued pursuit of non-opioid treatments for pain and represents yet
another step to further diversify our portfolio,” said Craig Landau
M.D., President and CEO of Purdue Pharma LP. “We are impressed with
Alivio’s innovative platform technology as we focus on addressing
patient needs – especially in areas where there are few efficacious
treatment options.”
Alivio’s inflammation-targeting technology is designed to enable
therapeutics such as small molecules, biologics and nucleic acids to act
exclusively at sites of inflammation based on the degree of inflammation
in the tissue, while sparing healthy tissue. This approach is being
evaluated by Alivio internally across a variety of inflammatory
diseases, including IC/BPS, pouchitis, and inflammatory bowel disease
(IBD).
“We are delighted to enter into this partnership to advance ALV-107 for
the potential treatment of interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome.
Alivio’s non-opioid approach could provide a novel treatment option for
a disease where there is a tremendous unmet need,” said Eric Elenko,
PhD, PureTech’s Chief Innovation Officer and a Co-founder of Alivio
Therapeutics. “The Alivio platform technology is designed to address a
range of inflammatory conditions, and we are rapidly progressing its
potential application across pouchitis and inflammatory bowel disease as
part of our internal R&D.”
The ALV-107 program recently received a $3.3 million U.S. Department of
Defense (DoD) Technology/Therapeutic Development Award. The funds are
directed to support Alivio’s preclinical research and development
activities, including GMP manufacturing, to enable the filing of an
investigational new drug (IND) application.
Alivio’s platform technology has demonstrated proof-of-concept in ten
different preclinical models of inflammation including a validated
preclinical model for the treatment of IC/BPS. ALV-107relieved pain at
all study time points post therapy (vs. vehicle-only control: at 2 hr,
p=0.002; 4 hr, p=0.002; 24 hr, p=0.0003). In contrast, the conventional
lidocaine-treated group showed statistically significant pain relief
only 2 hours post-treatment (p=0.030. Safety and efficacy of ALV-107
will be evaluated during a clinical development program. There is no
guarantee that this investigational agent will successfully complete
clinical development or gain health authority approval.
About Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome (IC/BPS)
Interstitial Cystitis or Bladder Pain Syndrome (IC/BPS) is a chronic
bladder condition that consists of discomfort or pain in the bladder or
surrounding pelvic region and is often associated with frequent
urination. It is estimated to affect up to 12 million people in the U.S.
and is more common in women than men. Current treatments fail to control
pain in many patients.
About Purdue Pharma
Purdue Pharma L.P. develops and provides prescription medicines that
meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, patients, and
caregivers. We were founded by physicians and we are currently led by a
physician. Beyond our efforts to provide quality medications, Purdue is
committed to supporting national, regional and local collaborations to
drive innovations in patient care. Privately held, Purdue is pursuing a
pipeline of new medications and technologies through internal research &
development and strategic industry partnerships. For more information,
please visit www.purduepharma.com.
About Alivio Therapeutics
Alivio Therapeutics, an affiliate of PureTech Health (PRTC.L), is
pioneering targeted disease immunomodulation to treat a range of chronic
and acute inflammatory disorders. Targeted disease immunomodulation
involves acting exclusively at the site of inflammation rather than
systemically, to minimize impacts on the wider immune system and healthy
tissue. To achieve this, Alivio technology is engineered to bind
selectively to inflamed tissue and dynamically release incorporated
therapeutics based on the degree of inflammation. The therapeutics could
potentially include a range of drug classes including small molecules,
biologics, and nucleic acids. Alivio’s pipeline includes candidates for
interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS), pouchitis, and
inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and the platform technology has been
validated in multiple pre-clinical models, including models of
osteoarthritis.
The technology platform has been validated in ten different preclinical
models of inflammation at multiple labs and published in peer-reviewed
journals, including in Science
Translational Medicine and Nature
Communications. The technology is the first of its kind to
demonstrate reproducible targeting of immunomodulatory compounds to
inflamed tissue. Alivio was cofounded by PureTech Health, Jeffrey
Karp, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital,
and Robert
Langer, Sc.D., Non-Executive Director at PureTech Health and David
H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190127005040/en/