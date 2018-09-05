Vedanta Biosciences : Appoints Susan Dillon, PhD, to Board of Directors

Vedanta
Biosciences, a clinical stage company developing a new category of
therapies for immune-mediated and infectious diseases based on
rationally defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria, today
announced the appointment of industry leader Susan Dillon, Ph.D., as an
independent member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Dillon brings a wealth
of drug development experience in immunology and infectious disease,
having led the approvals and expansions of several blockbuster products.
Chris Viehbacher, Chairman of Vedanta Biosciences’ Board of Directors
and Managing Partner of Gurnet Point Capital said, “Dr. Dillon is a
recognized leader in the field of immunology who brings an impressive
track record from her tenure at Janssen Research & Development. We are
delighted to welcome her to the Vedanta Biosciences Board and look
forward to her insights as we continue to pioneer the microbiome field.”
Dr. Dillon said, “I have followed the microbiome field closely and
believe Vedanta Biosciences is building the industry’s leading platform
with compelling science, impressive R&D, and manufacturing capabilities.
I am excited to be joining the Board of Directors and I look forward to
working with this exceptional team.”
Dr. Dillon is Co-founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aro
Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on next generation
protein medicines. Prior to Aro Biotherapeutics, Dr. Dillon served as
Global Therapeutic Area Head for Immunology at Janssen Research &
Development, LLC, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson
& Johnson. During her 16-year tenure, Dr. Dillon led biologics discovery
and global Immunology R&D teams that were responsible for achieving
numerous regulatory approvals for innovative antibody products for
autoimmune diseases that delivered combined sales in excess of $10
billion, including REMICADE®, SIMPONI®, STELARA®,
and most recently TREMFYA®, the first anti-IL-23 monoclonal
antibody to be approved.
Dr. Dillon currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Wistar
Institute and is an advisor to the DMAX Foundation which is focused on
mental health. In 2013, she was named one of the “Top Women in Biotech”
by FierceBiotech. Dr. Dillon earned her Ph.D. in Microbiology and
Immunology from Thomas Jefferson University, and she holds a B.S. and an
M.S. in Medical Technology from State University of New York at Buffalo
and Temple University School of Medicine, respectively.
“We are very pleased to have Sue join our Board of Directors,” said
Bernat Olle, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vedanta
Biosciences. “Sue’s experience leading the development of important
immunology-focused medicines from discovery-phase to commercialization
will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline. Sue was one of the
earliest microbiome champions in the pharmaceutical industry and
understands the potential of this field to change medicine.”
About Vedanta Biosciences
Vedanta Biosciences is a leader in the microbiome field with
capabilities and deep expertise to discover, develop, and manufacture
live bacteria drugs. These include what is believed to be the largest
collection of human microbiome-associated bacterial strains, a suite of
proprietary assays to select pharmacologically potent strains, vast
proprietary datasets from human interventional studies, and facilities
for cGMP-compliant manufacturing of rationally-defined bacterial
consortia in powder form. Vedanta Biosciences’ pioneering work, in
collaboration with its scientific co-founders, has led to the
identification of human commensal bacteria that induce a range of immune
responses – including induction of regulatory T cells, CD8+ T cells, and
Th17 cells, among others. These advances have been published in leading
peer-reviewed journals, including Science (multiple),
Nature (multiple),
Cell,
and Nature
Immunology. Vedanta Biosciences has harnessed these biological
insights and its capabilities to generate a pipeline of programs in
infectious disease, autoimmune disease, allergy, and immune-oncology.
Vedanta Biosciences was founded by PureTech
Health (PRTC.L). Its scientific co-founders are world-renowned
experts in immunology and microbiology who have pioneered the fields of
innate immunity, Th17, and regulatory T cell biology, and include Dr.
Ruslan Medzhitov (Yale and Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)), Dr.
Brett Finlay (University of British Columbia and HHMI), Dr. Kenya Honda
(inventor of Vedanta Biosciences’ lead product candidate; Keio
University and RIKEN), Dr. Dan Littman (New York University and HHMI),
Dr. Alexander Rudensky (Sloan Kettering and HHMI), and Dr. Jeremiah
Faith (Mount Sinai School of Medicine).
