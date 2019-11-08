Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Purple Innovation, Inc.    PRPL

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.

(PRPL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Purple Innovation : Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 05:21pm EST

ALPINE, Utah, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure™ Mattress," today announced the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to be sold by InnoHold, LLC, Tony Pearce and Terry Pearce (collectively, the "Selling Stockholders"). The underwriters have a 30-day option period to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of Class A common stock from the Selling Stockholders.

Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, Inc.)

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the offering. Purple is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares from the Selling Stockholders.

BofA Securities and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement (including a base prospectus) relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and has become effective. Before you invest, you should read the base prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about Purple and this offering. You may obtain these documents free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Phone (800) 294-1322, or dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Phone (212) 667-8055, Fax (212) 667-6141, or EquityProspectus@opco.com. 

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Purple

Purple is an innovative comfort product company that designs and manufactures products to improve people's lives. It designs and manufactures a range of comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer® material designed to improve comfort. The Company markets and sells its products primarily through its direct-to-consumer online channel, traditional retail partners, and third party online retailers, and its own Company owned outlet and showrooms.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the proposed offering of shares of Class A common stock by the Selling Stockholders. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company's expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could influence the realization of forward-looking statements include the risk factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus supplement related to this offering and accompanying base prospectus, our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2019. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Brendon Frey, ICR
brendon.frey@icrinc.com
203-682-8200

Media Contact:
Alecia Pulman, ICR
purplePR@icrinc.com
646-277-1200

Purple Innovation, Inc.

Savannah Hobbs
Director of Purple Communications
savannah@purple.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purple-innovation-inc-announces-launch-of-secondary-public-offering-of-class-a-common-stock-300955018.html

SOURCE Purple, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
05:21pPURPLE INNOVATION : Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Com..
PR
11/06PURPLE INNOVATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
11/06PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
11/06PURPLE INNOVATION : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
11/01PURPLE INNOVATION : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 6, 2019
PR
10/15PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation ..
AQ
10/03PURPLE INNOVATION : Appoints Craig Phillips as Chief Financial Officer
PR
08/13PURPLE INNOVATION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
08/13PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group