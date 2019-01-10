Log in
PURPLE INNOVATION INC
Purple Innovation : to Participate in 2019 ICR Conference

01/10/2019

ALPINE, Utah, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), an innovative comfort product company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure ™ Mattress," today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the 2019 ICR Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available at investors.purple.com   

About Purple

Purple is an innovative comfort product company that designs and manufactures products to improve people's lives. It designs and manufactures a range of comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer® material designed to improve comfort. The Company markets and sells its products through its direct-to-consumer online channel, traditional retail partners, and third party online retailers. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.  

Investor Contact:
Brendon Frey, ICR
brendon.frey@icrinc.com
203-682-8200

Media Contact:
Alecia Pulman, ICR
purplePR@icrinc.com
646-277-1200

Purple Innovation, Inc.
For information regarding Purple products, please contact:
Savannah Hobbs
Director of Purple Communications
savannah@purple.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purple-to-participate-in-2019-icr-conference-300776535.html

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
