Purple Innovation : to Participate in 2019 ICR Conference

ALPINE, Utah, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), an innovative comfort product company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure ™ Mattress," today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the 2019 ICR Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available at investors.purple.com

About Purple

Purple is an innovative comfort product company that designs and manufactures products to improve people's lives. It designs and manufactures a range of comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer® material designed to improve comfort. The Company markets and sells its products through its direct-to-consumer online channel, traditional retail partners, and third party online retailers. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.



