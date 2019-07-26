Purplebricks : Block Listing ●

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant: Purplebricks Group plc Name of scheme: Block Admission in relation to the Purplebricks Group plc Employee Share Option Plan; Licensee Share Option Plan; and Enterprise Management Incentive Share Options Contracts Period of return: From: 26 January 2019 To: 25 July 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 5,867,703 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Zero Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 3,380,610 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 2,487,093