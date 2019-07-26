Purplebricks : Block Listing ●

Block Listing
Released : 26/07/2019 07:00
RNS Number : 7761G
Purplebricks Group PLC
26 July 2019
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: _26 July_2019__
|
Name of applicant:
|
Purplebricks Group plc
|
Name of scheme:
|
Block Admission in relation to the Purplebricks Group plc Employee Share Option Plan; Licensee Share Option Plan; and Enterprise Management Incentive Share Options Contracts
|
Period of return:
|
From:
|
26 January 2019
|
To:
|
25 July 2019
|
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|
5,867,703
|
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|
Zero
|
Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|
3,380,610
|
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|
2,487,093
|
|
Name of contact:
|
Alex Fairbank
|
Telephone number of contact:
|
0121 296 4847
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
.
END
BLRUVSVRKOABUAR
Disclaimer
Purplebricks Group plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 06:09:03 UTC