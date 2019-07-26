Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Purplebricks Group PLC    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/25 11:35:13 am
115.2 GBp   -99.00%
02:10aPURPLEBRICKS : Block Listing ●
PU
02:10aPURPLEBRICKS : Share Awards and PDMR notification ● ● ●
PU
07/24PURPLEBRICKS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Purplebricks : Block Listing ●

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:10am EDT
Block Listing

Released : 26/07/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 7761G
Purplebricks Group PLC
26 July 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: _26 July_2019__

Name of applicant:

Purplebricks Group plc

Name of scheme:

Block Admission in relation to the Purplebricks Group plc Employee Share Option Plan; Licensee Share Option Plan; and Enterprise Management Incentive Share Options Contracts

Period of return:

From:

26 January 2019

To:

25 July 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

5,867,703

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Zero

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

3,380,610

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

2,487,093

Name of contact:

Alex Fairbank

Telephone number of contact:

0121 296 4847


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BLRUVSVRKOABUAR

Disclaimer

Purplebricks Group plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 06:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
02:10aPURPLEBRICKS : Block Listing ●
PU
02:10aPURPLEBRICKS : Share Awards and PDMR notification ● ● ●
PU
07/24PURPLEBRICKS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
07/18PURPLEBRICKS : BEST OF THE BROKERS To appear in Best of the Brokers, email your ..
AQ
07/03LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Advance As Carney Signals Supportive Policy
DJ
07/03EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Rise To Welcome Lagarde As ECB President
DJ
07/03PURPLEBRICKS : Year End Results ●
PU
06/14Suspended Woodford fund has sold around £100 million of assets
RE
06/07PURPLEBRICKS : Appointment of Corporate Broker ●
PU
06/07PURPLEBRICKS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 127 M
EBIT 2020 -12,7 M
Net income 2020 -17,9 M
Finance 2020 41,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -29,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
EV / Sales2021 1,91x
Capitalization 353 M
Chart PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Purplebricks Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 150,20  GBp
Last Close Price 115,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 91,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
James Davies Chief Financial Officer
David Shepherd Chief Information Officer
David Kavanagh Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Wiele Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC-22.27%441
CBRE GROUP32.34%17 439
ZILLOW GROUP INC55.07%10 027
JONES LANG LASALLE INC13.48%7 432
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC36.01%4 286
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG10.45%3 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group