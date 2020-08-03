Purplebricks : FY 2020 results presentation 0 08/03/2020 | 04:14am EDT Send by mail :

Purplebricks Group plc FY20 Results Presentation 3 August 2020

3.9% share of UK listings

5.1% share of houses sold Emerging through the COVID-19 pandemic in a very strong position US/AUS exits completed; Canada disposed

New Exec Leadership Team, accelerating digital and data capabilities

Net cash balance of £66.0m at 15 July Technology led estate agency emerging as the winning model § Largest and best performing estate agent in the UK, saving customers £77m commission last year § Clear evidence consumers are increasingly shifting towards apps and tech-based alternatives Strong position to accelerate our model, extend our market share and grow our value-add revenue 4 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 BUSINESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 3 phases of managing through the COVID-19 crisis - respond, recover, thrive

COVID-19 crisis - respond, recover, thrive Took swift and decisive actions to protect our people

Immediate and significant measures in place to preserve cash, with variable cost model a clear advantage

Trading materially impacted Mar-May 2020

Mar-May 2020 Technology-led proposition meant we continued to remain open throughout

proposition meant we continued to remain open throughout Market is now rebounding strongly

Strong position as consumer behaviour continues to evolve 5 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 Financial review Andy Botha, Chief Financial Officer FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS PREVAILED THROUGHOUT UK instructions UK ARPI1 UK revenue -23% +12% -11% 53,680 £1,394 £80.5m FY2019: 69,892 FY2019: £1,243 FY2019: £90.1m Group revenue Group adj. EBITDA1 Group net cash -2% -73% at year end2 £111.1m £1.8m £31.0m FY2019: £113.8m FY2019: £6.6m FY2019: £62.8m ARPI (Average revenue per instruction) and Adjusted EBITDA definitions see appendix Net cash position as at 15 July was £66.0m 7 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 GROUP SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT RESILIENT GROUP PERFORMANCE DESPITE EXTERNAL CHALLENGES FY 2020 FY 2019 Change £m £m % Revenue 111.1 113.8 -2% Gross margin % 60.9% 61.0% -10bps Adjusted operating costs (37.1) (28.7) +29% Marketing costs (28.8) (34.1) -16% Adjusted EBITDA 1.8 6.6 -73% Revenue held up well despite UK instructions being down 23%

Revenue benefitted from continuing improvement in ARPI

Gross margin maintained in challenging environment

Marketing costs demonstrated high degree of flexibility

UK contributed £4.8m of adjusted EBITDA in the period

Canadian loss of £1.4m driven by market conditions and ongoing marketing investment 8 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 UK PERFORMANCE REVENUE SUPPORTED BY ARPI GROWTH Instructions ARPI Revenue Adjusted EBITDA -23% +12% -11% -53% 69,892 £1,243 £1,394 £90.1m £10.2m £80.5m 53,680 £4.8m FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 COVID-19 material Improving split 53:47 between Revenue benefitted Decline reflects impact at year end instruction & ancillary from increase in ARPI increased investment 9 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 IMPROVING PERFORMANCE PRE-COVID-19 FULL YEAR RESULTS HEAVILY IMPACTED BY THE PANDEMIC 10 months 2 months 12 months 10 months 2 months 12 months FY 2020 FY 2020 FY 2020 FY 2020 FY 2020 FY 2020 £m £m £m % change % change % change Instructions (#) 49,150 4,530 53,680 -15% -63% -23% Revenue 73.9 6.6 80.5 0% -59% -11% Adjusted operating costs (22.7) (3.5) (26.2) +41% -9% +32% Marketing costs (19.1) (1.5) (20.6) -14% -66% -23% Adjusted EBITDA 5.7 (0.9) 4.8 -31% -148% -53% Tough 1st 10 months but progress across key metrics beginning to be seen

Last 2 months, post COVID-19, contributed to poor full year instructions and EBITDA outcomes

COVID-19, contributed to poor full year instructions and EBITDA outcomes Cost reductions in March and April demonstrate capability to flex costs down when required 10 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 CONTROLLING OPERATING COSTS IN THE UK COSTS FLAT OVERALL WITH INVESTMENT FOCUSED ON DIGITAL AND TEAM Total adj. operating costs1 Total adj. operating costs1 £m as % of revenue +0% +6% £46.6m £46.8m 52% 58% 7.0 9.0 11% 12.9 17.2 8% 21% 14% 26.7 30% 20.6 26% Costs flat year on year as we see rate of growth % slowing

Investment in new management and digital talent in year

Conservative capitalisation of tech and digital team costs

Marketing spend reducing in absolute £ terms and also as a % of revenue FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 Marketing Staff Other 1. Total adjusted operating costs include marketing costs 11 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 CONTROLLING UK MARKETING COSTS SPEND REDUCING TO 26% OF REVENUE AS CHANNEL SPEND EVOLVES Marketing costs by channel £m +23% £26.7m (30%1) 5.1 £20.6m (26%1) 3.9 3.4 6.5 4.1 5.7 11.2 7.4 FY19 FY20 Marketing costs % mix 100% 100% 19% 16% 15% 20% 24% 28% 42% 36% FY19 FY20 Efficient use of brand marketing spend maintains healthy awareness in the market

Further opportunity remains in digital as we develop this channel further

Property portals continue to be a key source of leads, focus moving forward on even greater efficiency Brand Digital Portal Other 1. As a percentage of revenue 12 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 CASH BRIDGE HIGHLIGHTS BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH UK FOCUSED BUSINESS WITH HEALTHY RESERVES £62.8m -10.9 35.0 66.0 62.8 -13.1 Continued operations 1 -3.0 -4.6 Discontinued Capex -0.2 0.0 operations 2 JV Financing 31.0 Q1 21 Canada investment trading net proceeds Cash at Cash at Cash at 30 April 2019 30 April 2020 15 July 2020 Year end of £31m cash and no bank debt

Positive actions taken to conserve cash during COVID-19 as can be seen by Q1 trading cash flow

COVID-19 as can be seen by Q1 trading cash flow Post Canada sale cash balance of £66.0m, in position to weather any market volatility but also to invest where required

No need to make use of furlough bonus scheme

Inclusive of trading cash-flow, working capital movements and debt factoring expense Inclusive of closure costs, working capital unwind and pre-closure announcement trading losses

13 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 CLEAR CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES DISCIPLINED AND RIGOROUS ASSESSMENT OF ALL INVESTMENT DECISIONS No strategic need to increase spend dramatically but no hesitation to do so if required

Selective investments in FY21 focused on accelerating our strategic initiatives: Technology and Talent and skills in Marketing to support automation Digital and Field market uplift Always looking at opportunities to further accelerate strategy 14 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Resilient Group performance despite external challenges in the year

All resources now focused on UK growth

Confidence from our cash position today

Focused on multiple levers to grow revenue and control costs

Q1 trading strongly which is encouraging, too early to extrapolate further 15 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 Strategy update and outlook Vic Darvey, Chief Executive Officer MARKET REBOUNDING POST COVID STRONG PERFORMANCE, STRONG LEAD INDICATORS OF RECOVERY New Instructions 8 July Stamp Duty holiday announced 16 March UK 16 May market lockdown re-opens Market rebounding strongly following lift of housing market suspension and Stamp Duty holiday

Record instructions of over 7,000 homes in July

Well positioned as consumers move towards virtual valuations and viewings

H2 outlook more uncertain - too early to extrapolate for the rest of the year Source: Company data 17 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 Technology led estate agency is the winning model, accelerated by changing customer behaviour Value-led online is the winning model Opportunity to drive leverage through leadership and scale Changing consumer behavior will accelerate online Significant opportunities for further innovation 18 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 LARGEST & BEST PERFORMING ESTATE AGENT IN THE UK Instruct Sell Convert Best price for more more more vendors #1 #1 #1 #1 Based on sales data from TwentyCi, May 2019 - April 2020 19 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 MULTIPLE LEVERS IN OUR CONTROL TO DRIVE GROWTH OUR HOUSE STRATEGY UNCHANGED Evolving our Estate agent Enhancing Transforming performance our customer pricing of the future in the field processes 20 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 1 2 3 4 Evolving our pricing FY20 ACHIEVED Completed pricing deep dive and in-market tests

in-market tests There is still headroom for price increases More sophisticated pricing will widen the market opportunity & introduce new customer segments

Commenced tech work to establish capability to move to more agile pricing structure

Design work completed on 'bundled propositions' to appeal to a wider audience FOCUS FOR FY21 Target London and surrounding areas, where most headroom exists

Pilot new pricing 'bundles' in Q2 21 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 1 2 3 4 Estate agent of the future FY20 ACHIEVED Restructured teams to accelerate ability to deliver, with dedicated squads focused on improving the customer journey

Increased our resources in mobile and the App to deliver a more personalised experience for our customers

4.5 star approval rating in the App Store (based on over 27,000 ratings) FOCUS FOR FY21 New Chief Technology Officer starting 7 September

Re-accelerate the growth of core by delivering rapid innovation of the customer journey

the growth of core by delivering rapid innovation of the customer journey Increase LPE productivity by delivering greater automation and efficiency 22 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 1 2 3 4 Enhancing performance in the field FY20 ACHIEVED Transformational strategic progress in the year

Field restructure completed - Territory Operators reduced from 120 to 42

Clear leadership and span of control in each territory

The right income opportunities for our agent community

Improved retention rates of our best agents FOCUS FOR FY21 Implement a new target operating model

Focus on consistent and improved performance across all regions

Improving effectiveness and efficiencies across the customer 'funnel' to increase conversion in the living room 23 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 1 2 3 4 Transforming our customer processes Over 74,912 reviews. Rated "Excellent". July 2020 FY20 ACHIEVED Investing to enhance customer engagement

World Class Manager training programme and Contact Centre School Introduction of proactive post sales support

Delivering great customer service

Net Promoter Score of 84 Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award for the second year running

FOCUS FOR FY21 Deployment of new omni-channel customer engagement platform

omni-channel customer engagement platform Introduction of further automation to reduce dependency on contact centre 24 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 Multiple levers to achieve our medium-term opportunities Growing ancillary revenue ARPI £1,750-£1,800 Mortgages

Conveyancing

New services to home buyers Expanding Transforming processes and addressable customer market engagement 10% LISTINGS EBITDA MARGIN 25-30% • Evolving our pricing • Reducing operational costs • Increasing share of • Improving LPE performance underpenetrated segments • Reducing time to sell 25 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK Market rebounding strongly following lift of housing market suspension and Stamp Duty holiday but outlook remains uncertain

Technology led estate agency emerging as the winning model with consumers continuing to shift towards apps and tech- based alternatives

Significant opportunity for further innovation with FY21 focus on delivering strategic initiatives at pace

Strong position as multiple levers for growth in our control

Opportunity to drive leverage and scale by extending our market and growing value-add revenues 26 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 APPENDIX A NEW AND EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH DIGITAL CAPABILITIES CEO Vic Darvey MoneySupermarket.com • Lastminute.com CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Andy Botha Zoopla • Betfair • lastminute.com CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER MANAGING DIRECTOR SALES CHIEF TECHNOLOGY DIRECTOR CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER Vacancy & SERVICE OFFICER LETTINGS/ANCILLARIES Helena Marston Allan Warren Andy Britcliffe Verona Frankish Virgin Media • Jaguar Homeserve • EON • Holiday Extras Mortgage Advice Bureau • Landrover • Vodafone Domestic & General (Joining September) Talk Group 28 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 PERFORMANCE - CANADA (FY19 PRO FORMA BASIS) Instructions ARPI Revenue Adjusted EBITDA -16% +18% +3% -27% 37,819 £883 £29.7m £30.6m £(1.4)m 31,906 £747 £(1.1)m FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 FY19 FY20 COVID-19 material Revenue helped by Growth from expansion into Decline reflects impact at year end increase in ARPI Rest of Canada increased investment 29 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 ACCOUNTING TERMS Instructions This term refers to the number of instructions won ARPI (Average Revenue Per Instruction) ARPI: Average revenue per instruction equates to total fee income divided by the number of instructions published in the year Adjusted EBITDA Refer to RNS, note 4, Alternative Performance Measures Adjusted operating costs Refer to RNS, note 4, Alternative Performance Measures 30 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020 Attachments Original document

