Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Purplebricks Group plc    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/03 04:28:25 am
52.05 GBX   +11.58%
04:14aPURPLEBRICKS : FY 2020 results presentation
PU
02:48aPURPLEBRICKS : FY 2020 results
PU
07/30PURPLEBRICKS : How one savvy seller has saved nearly £18,000 in estate agency fees
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Purplebricks : FY 2020 results presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 04:14am EDT

Purplebricks Group plc

FY20 Results Presentation

3 August 2020

DISCLAIMER

Forward-looking statements

This presentation includes statements that are, or may be considered to be, "forward-looking statements". By their nature, such statements involve risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances. Results may, and often do, differ materially from forward-looking statements previously made. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect management's view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Except as required by law or by the AIM Rules of the London Stock Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation following any change in its expectations to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

2 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

Highlights & COVID-19

Vic Darvey, Chief Executive Officer

FY20 HIGHLIGHTS

Resilient trading in face of very challenging market conditions with Group revenue down only 2%

  • UK revenue down 11%, pleased with resilience against a 23% drop in instructions
  • 3.9% share of UK listings
  • 5.1% share of houses sold

Emerging through the COVID-19 pandemic in a very strong position

  • US/AUS exits completed; Canada disposed
  • New Exec Leadership Team, accelerating digital and data capabilities
  • Net cash balance of £66.0m at 15 July

Technology led estate agency emerging as the winning model

§ Largest and best performing estate agent in the UK, saving customers £77m commission last year

§ Clear evidence consumers are increasingly shifting towards apps and tech-based alternatives

  • Strong position to accelerate our model, extend our market share and grow our value-add revenue

4 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

BUSINESS IMPACT OF COVID-19

  • 3 phases of managing through the COVID-19 crisis - respond, recover, thrive
  • Took swift and decisive actions to protect our people
  • Immediate and significant measures in place to preserve cash, with variable cost model a clear advantage
  • Trading materially impacted Mar-May 2020
  • Technology-ledproposition meant we continued to remain open throughout
  • Market is now rebounding strongly
  • Strong position as consumer behaviour continues to evolve

5 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

Financial review

Andy Botha, Chief Financial Officer

FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS PREVAILED THROUGHOUT

UK instructions

UK ARPI1

UK revenue

-23%

+12%

-11%

53,680

£1,394

£80.5m

FY2019: 69,892

FY2019: £1,243

FY2019: £90.1m

Group revenue

Group adj. EBITDA1

Group net cash

-2%

-73%

at year end2

£111.1m

£1.8m

£31.0m

FY2019: £113.8m

FY2019: £6.6m

FY2019: £62.8m

  1. ARPI (Average revenue per instruction) and Adjusted EBITDA definitions see appendix
  2. Net cash position as at 15 July was £66.0m

7 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

GROUP SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT

RESILIENT GROUP PERFORMANCE DESPITE EXTERNAL CHALLENGES

FY 2020

FY 2019

Change

£m

£m

%

Revenue

111.1

113.8

-2%

Gross margin %

60.9%

61.0%

-10bps

Adjusted operating costs

(37.1)

(28.7)

+29%

Marketing costs

(28.8)

(34.1)

-16%

Adjusted EBITDA

1.8

6.6

-73%

  • Revenue held up well despite UK instructions being down 23%
  • Revenue benefitted from continuing improvement in ARPI
  • Gross margin maintained in challenging environment
  • Marketing costs demonstrated high degree of flexibility
  • UK contributed £4.8m of adjusted EBITDA in the period
  • Canadian loss of £1.4m driven by market conditions and ongoing marketing investment

8 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

UK PERFORMANCE

REVENUE SUPPORTED BY ARPI GROWTH

Instructions

ARPI

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

-23%

+12%

-11%

-53%

69,892

£1,243

£1,394

£90.1m

£10.2m

£80.5m

53,680

£4.8m

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

COVID-19 material

Improving split 53:47 between

Revenue benefitted

Decline reflects

impact at year end

instruction & ancillary

from increase in ARPI

increased investment

9 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

IMPROVING PERFORMANCE PRE-COVID-19

FULL YEAR RESULTS HEAVILY IMPACTED BY THE PANDEMIC

10 months

2 months

12 months

10 months

2 months

12 months

FY 2020

FY 2020

FY 2020

FY 2020

FY 2020

FY 2020

£m

£m

£m

% change

% change

% change

Instructions (#)

49,150

4,530

53,680

-15%

-63%

-23%

Revenue

73.9

6.6

80.5

0%

-59%

-11%

Adjusted operating costs

(22.7)

(3.5)

(26.2)

+41%

-9%

+32%

Marketing costs

(19.1)

(1.5)

(20.6)

-14%

-66%

-23%

Adjusted EBITDA

5.7

(0.9)

4.8

-31%

-148%

-53%

  • Tough 1st 10 months but progress across key metrics beginning to be seen
  • Last 2 months, post COVID-19, contributed to poor full year instructions and EBITDA outcomes
  • Cost reductions in March and April demonstrate capability to flex costs down when required

10 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

CONTROLLING OPERATING COSTS IN THE UK

COSTS FLAT OVERALL WITH INVESTMENT FOCUSED ON DIGITAL AND TEAM

Total adj. operating costs1

Total adj. operating costs1

£m

as % of revenue

+0%

+6%

£46.6m

£46.8m

52%

58%

7.0

9.0

11%

12.9

17.2

8%

21%

14%

26.7

30%

20.6

26%

  • Costs flat year on year as we see rate of growth % slowing
  • Investment in new management and digital talent in year
  • Conservative capitalisation of tech and digital team costs
  • Marketing spend reducing in absolute £ terms and also as a % of revenue

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

Marketing Staff Other

1. Total adjusted operating costs include marketing costs

11 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

CONTROLLING UK MARKETING COSTS

SPEND REDUCING TO 26% OF REVENUE AS CHANNEL SPEND EVOLVES

Marketing costs by channel £m

+23%

£26.7m (30%1)

5.1

£20.6m (26%1)

3.9 3.4

6.5 4.1

5.7

11.2

7.4

FY19 FY20

Marketing costs % mix

100% 100%

19% 16%

15% 20%

24% 28%

42%

36%

FY19 FY20

  • Efficient use of brand marketing spend maintains healthy awareness in the market
  • Further opportunity remains in digital as we develop this channel further
  • Property portals continue to be a key source of leads, focus moving forward on even greater efficiency

Brand Digital Portal Other

1. As a percentage of revenue

12 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

CASH BRIDGE HIGHLIGHTS BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH

UK FOCUSED BUSINESS WITH HEALTHY RESERVES

£62.8m

-10.9

35.0

66.0

62.8

-13.1

Continued

operations

1

-3.0

-4.6

Discontinued

Capex

-0.2

0.0

operations 2

JV

Financing

31.0

Q1 21

Canada

investment

trading

net

proceeds

Cash at

Cash at

Cash at

30 April 2019

30 April 2020

15 July 2020

  • Year end of £31m cash and no bank debt
  • Positive actions taken to conserve cash during COVID-19 as can be seen by Q1 trading cash flow
  • Post Canada sale cash balance of £66.0m, in position to weather any market volatility but also to invest where required
  • No need to make use of furlough bonus scheme
    1. Inclusive of trading cash-flow, working capital movements and debt factoring expense
    2. Inclusive of closure costs, working capital unwind and pre-closure announcement trading losses

13 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

CLEAR CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES

DISCIPLINED AND RIGOROUS ASSESSMENT OF ALL INVESTMENT DECISIONS

  • No strategic need to increase spend dramatically but no hesitation to do so if required
  • Selective investments in FY21 focused on accelerating our strategic initiatives:

Technology and

Talent and skills in

Marketing to support

automation

Digital and Field

market uplift

  • Always looking at opportunities to further accelerate strategy

14 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

  • Resilient Group performance despite external challenges in the year
  • All resources now focused on UK growth
  • Confidence from our cash position today
  • Focused on multiple levers to grow revenue and control costs
  • Q1 trading strongly which is encouraging, too early to extrapolate further

15 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

Strategy update and outlook

Vic Darvey, Chief Executive Officer

MARKET REBOUNDING POST COVID

STRONG PERFORMANCE, STRONG LEAD INDICATORS OF RECOVERY

New Instructions

8 July Stamp Duty holiday announced

16 March UK

16 May market

lockdown

re-opens

  • Market rebounding strongly following lift of housing market suspension and Stamp Duty holiday
  • Record instructions of over 7,000 homes in July
  • Well positioned as consumers move towards virtual valuations and viewings
  • H2 outlook more uncertain - too early to extrapolate for the rest of the year

Source: Company data

17 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

Technology led estate agency is the winning model, accelerated by changing customer behaviour

Value-led online

is the winning

model

Opportunity to drive leverage through leadership and scale

Changing consumer behavior will accelerate online

Significant

opportunities for further innovation

18 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

LARGEST & BEST PERFORMING ESTATE AGENT IN THE UK

Instruct

Sell

Convert

Best price for

more

more

more

vendors

#1

#1

#1

#1

Based on sales data from TwentyCi, May 2019 - April 2020

19 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

MULTIPLE LEVERS IN OUR CONTROL TO DRIVE GROWTH

OUR HOUSE STRATEGY UNCHANGED

Evolving our

Estate agent

Enhancing

Transforming

performance

our customer

pricing

of the future

in the field

processes

20 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

1 2 3 4 Evolving our pricing

FY20 ACHIEVED

  • Completed pricing deep dive and in-market tests
    • There is still headroom for price increases
    • More sophisticated pricing will widen the market opportunity & introduce new customer segments
  • Commenced tech work to establish capability to move to more agile pricing structure
  • Design work completed on 'bundled propositions' to appeal to a wider audience

FOCUS FOR FY21

  • Target London and surrounding areas, where most headroom exists
  • Pilot new pricing 'bundles' in Q2

21 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

1 2 3 4 Estate agent of the future

FY20 ACHIEVED

  • Restructured teams to accelerate ability to deliver, with dedicated squads focused on improving the customer journey
  • Increased our resources in mobile and the App to deliver a more personalised experience for our customers
  • 4.5 star approval rating in the App Store (based on over 27,000 ratings)

FOCUS FOR FY21

  • New Chief Technology Officer starting 7 September
  • Re-acceleratethe growth of core by delivering rapid innovation of the customer journey
  • Increase LPE productivity by delivering greater automation and efficiency

22 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

1 2 3 4 Enhancing performance in the field

FY20 ACHIEVED

  • Transformational strategic progress in the year
  • Field restructure completed - Territory Operators reduced from 120 to 42
  • Clear leadership and span of control in each territory
  • The right income opportunities for our agent community
  • Improved retention rates of our best agents

FOCUS FOR FY21

  • Implement a new target operating model
  • Focus on consistent and improved performance across all regions
  • Improving effectiveness and efficiencies across the customer 'funnel' to increase conversion in the living room

23 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

1 2 3 4 Transforming our customer processes

Over 74,912 reviews. Rated

"Excellent".

July 2020

FY20 ACHIEVED

  • Investing to enhance customer engagement
    • World Class Manager training programme and Contact Centre School
    • Introduction of proactive post sales support
  • Delivering great customer service
    • Net Promoter Score of 84
    • Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award for the second year running

FOCUS FOR FY21

  • Deployment of new omni-channel customer engagement platform
  • Introduction of further automation to reduce dependency on contact centre

24 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

Multiple levers to achieve our medium-term opportunities

Growing ancillary revenue

ARPI £1,750-£1,800

  • Mortgages
  • Conveyancing
  • New services to home buyers

Expanding

Transforming

processes and

addressable

customer

market

engagement

10% LISTINGS

EBITDA MARGIN 25-30%

• Evolving our pricing

• Reducing operational costs

• Increasing share of

• Improving LPE performance

underpenetrated segments

• Reducing time to sell

25 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK

  • Market rebounding strongly following lift of housing market suspension and Stamp Duty holiday but outlook remains uncertain
  • Technology led estate agency emerging as the winning model with consumers continuing to shift towards apps and tech- based alternatives
  • Significant opportunity for further innovation with FY21 focus on delivering strategic initiatives at pace
  • Strong position as multiple levers for growth in our control
  • Opportunity to drive leverage and scale by extending our market and growing value-add revenues

26 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

APPENDIX

A NEW AND EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM

WITH DIGITAL CAPABILITIES

CEO

Vic Darvey

MoneySupermarket.com • Lastminute.com

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Andy Botha

Zoopla • Betfair • lastminute.com

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

MANAGING DIRECTOR SALES

CHIEF TECHNOLOGY

DIRECTOR

CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Vacancy

& SERVICE

OFFICER

LETTINGS/ANCILLARIES

Helena Marston

Allan Warren

Andy Britcliffe

Verona Frankish

Virgin Media • Jaguar

Homeserve • EON •

Holiday Extras

Mortgage Advice Bureau •

Landrover • Vodafone

Domestic & General

(Joining September)

Talk Group

28 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

PERFORMANCE - CANADA (FY19 PRO FORMA BASIS)

Instructions

ARPI

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

-16%

+18%

+3%

-27%

37,819

£883

£29.7m

£30.6m

£(1.4)m

31,906

£747

£(1.1)m

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

FY19

FY20

COVID-19 material

Revenue helped by

Growth from expansion into

Decline reflects

impact at year end

increase in ARPI

Rest of Canada

increased investment

29 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

ACCOUNTING TERMS

  • Instructions

This term refers to the number of instructions won

  • ARPI (Average Revenue Per Instruction)

ARPI: Average revenue per instruction equates to total fee income divided by the number of instructions published in the year

  • Adjusted EBITDA

Refer to RNS, note 4, Alternative Performance Measures

  • Adjusted operating costs

Refer to RNS, note 4, Alternative Performance Measures

30 FY 20 Results 3 August 2020

Disclaimer

Purplebricks Group plc published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 08:13:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
04:14aPURPLEBRICKS : FY 2020 results presentation
PU
02:48aPURPLEBRICKS : FY 2020 results
PU
07/30PURPLEBRICKS : How one savvy seller has saved nearly £18,000 in estate agency fe..
PU
07/15PURPLEBRICKS : Desjardins Group acquires two real-estate brands from U.K.-based ..
AQ
07/03PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
06/29PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
03/19PURPLEBRICKS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
01/27PURPLEBRICKS : Block listing six monthly return ●
PU
2019PURPLEBRICKS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
2019Purplebricks first-half profit falls on high restructuring costs
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 111 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2020 -15,7 M -20,5 M -20,5 M
Net cash 2020 31,2 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 143 M 188 M 187 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 241
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Purplebricks Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 94,25 GBX
Last Close Price 46,65 GBX
Spread / Highest target 222%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vic Darvey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew James Botha Chief Financial Officer
Simon Richard Downing Senior Independent Director
Adrian P. Blair Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC-63.72%188
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.48.86%15 089
CBRE GROUP, INC.-28.52%14 346
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.62.64%7 527
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.74.44%5 822
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.66.58%5 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group