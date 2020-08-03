Purplebricks : FY 2020 results presentation

This presentation includes statements that are, or may be considered to be, "forward-looking statements". By their nature, such statements involve risk and uncertainty since they relate to future events and circumstances. Results may, and often do, differ materially from forward-looking statements previously made. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect management's view with respect to future events as at the date of this announcement. Except as required by law or by the AIM Rules of the London Stock Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation following any change in its expectations to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Highlights & COVID-19
Vic Darvey, Chief Executive Officer
FY20 HIGHLIGHTS
Resilient trading in face of very challenging market conditions with Group revenue down only 2%
UK revenue down 11%, pleased with resilience against a 23% drop in instructions
3.9% share of UK listings
5.1% share of houses sold
Emerging through the COVID-19 pandemic in a very strong position
US/AUS exits completed; Canada disposed
New Exec Leadership Team, accelerating digital and data capabilities
Net cash balance of £66.0m at 15 July
Technology led estate agency emerging as the winning model
§ Largest and best performing estate agent in the UK, saving customers £77m commission last year
§ Clear evidence consumers are increasingly shifting towards apps and tech-based alternatives
Strong position to accelerate our model, extend our market share and grow our value-add revenue
BUSINESS IMPACT OF COVID-19
3 phases of managing through the COVID-19 crisis - respond, recover, thrive
Took swift and decisive actions to protect our people
Immediate and significant measures in place to preserve cash, with variable cost model a clear advantage
Trading materially impacted Mar-May 2020
Technology-ledproposition meant we continued to remain open throughout
Market is now rebounding strongly
Strong position as consumer behaviour continues to evolve
Financial review
Andy Botha, Chief Financial Officer
FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS PREVAILED THROUGHOUT
UK instructions
UK ARPI1
UK revenue
-23%
+12%
-11%
53,680
£1,394
£80.5m
FY2019: 69,892
FY2019: £1,243
FY2019: £90.1m
Group revenue
Group adj. EBITDA1
Group net cash
-2%
-73%
at year end2
£111.1m
£1.8m
£31.0m
FY2019: £113.8m
FY2019: £6.6m
FY2019: £62.8m
ARPI (Average revenue per instruction) and Adjusted EBITDA definitions see appendix
Net cash position as at 15 July was £66.0m
GROUP SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT
RESILIENT GROUP PERFORMANCE DESPITE EXTERNAL CHALLENGES
FY 2020
FY 2019
Change
£m
£m
%
Revenue
111.1
113.8
-2%
Gross margin %
60.9%
61.0%
-10bps
Adjusted operating costs
(37.1)
(28.7)
+29%
Marketing costs
(28.8)
(34.1)
-16%
Adjusted EBITDA
1.8
6.6
-73%
Revenue held up well despite UK instructions being down 23%
Revenue benefitted from continuing improvement in ARPI
Gross margin maintained in challenging environment
Marketing costs demonstrated high degree of flexibility
UK contributed £4.8m of adjusted EBITDA in the period
Canadian loss of £1.4m driven by market conditions and ongoing marketing investment
UK PERFORMANCE
REVENUE SUPPORTED BY ARPI GROWTH
Instructions
ARPI
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
-23%
+12%
-11%
-53%
69,892
£1,243
£1,394
£90.1m
£10.2m
£80.5m
53,680
£4.8m
FY19
FY20
FY19
FY20
FY19
FY20
FY19
FY20
COVID-19 material
Improving split 53:47 between
Revenue benefitted
Decline reflects
impact at year end
instruction & ancillary
from increase in ARPI
increased investment
IMPROVING PERFORMANCE PRE-COVID-19
FULL YEAR RESULTS HEAVILY IMPACTED BY THE PANDEMIC
10 months
2 months
12 months
10 months
2 months
12 months
FY 2020
FY 2020
FY 2020
FY 2020
FY 2020
FY 2020
£m
£m
£m
% change
% change
% change
Instructions (#)
49,150
4,530
53,680
-15%
-63%
-23%
Revenue
73.9
6.6
80.5
0%
-59%
-11%
Adjusted operating costs
(22.7)
(3.5)
(26.2)
+41%
-9%
+32%
Marketing costs
(19.1)
(1.5)
(20.6)
-14%
-66%
-23%
Adjusted EBITDA
5.7
(0.9)
4.8
-31%
-148%
-53%
Tough 1st 10 months but progress across key metrics beginning to be seen
Last 2 months, post COVID-19, contributed to poor full year instructions and EBITDA outcomes
Cost reductions in March and April demonstrate capability to flex costs down when required
CONTROLLING OPERATING COSTS IN THE UK
COSTS FLAT OVERALL WITH INVESTMENT FOCUSED ON DIGITAL AND TEAM
Total adj. operating costs1
Total adj. operating costs1
£m
as % of revenue
+0%
+6%
£46.6m
£46.8m
52%
58%
7.0
9.0
11%
12.9
17.2
8%
21%
14%
26.7
30%
20.6
26%
Costs flat year on year as we see rate of growth % slowing
Investment in new management and digital talent in year
Conservative capitalisation of tech and digital team costs
Marketing spend reducing in absolute £ terms and also as a % of revenue
FY19
FY20
FY19
FY20
Marketing Staff Other
1. Total adjusted operating costs include marketing costs
CONTROLLING UK MARKETING COSTS
SPEND REDUCING TO 26% OF REVENUE AS CHANNEL SPEND EVOLVES
Marketing costs by channel £m
+23%
£26.7m (30%1)
5.1
£20.6m (26%1)
3.9 3.4
6.5 4.1
5.7
11.2
7.4
FY19 FY20
Marketing costs % mix
100% 100%
19% 16%
15% 20%
24% 28%
42%
36%
FY19 FY20
Efficient use of brand marketing spend maintains healthy awareness in the market
Further opportunity remains in digital as we develop this channel further
Property portals continue to be a key source of leads, focus moving forward on even greater efficiency
Brand Digital Portal Other
1. As a percentage of revenue
CASH BRIDGE HIGHLIGHTS BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH
UK FOCUSED BUSINESS WITH HEALTHY RESERVES
£62.8m
-10.9
35.0
66.0
62.8
-13.1
Continued
operations
1
-3.0
-4.6
Discontinued
Capex
-0.2
0.0
operations 2
JV
Financing
31.0
Q1 21
Canada
investment
trading
net
proceeds
Cash at
Cash at
Cash at
30 April 2019
30 April 2020
15 July 2020
Year end of £31m cash and no bank debt
Positive actions taken to conserve cash during COVID-19 as can be seen by Q1 trading cash flow
Post Canada sale cash balance of £66.0m, in position to weather any market volatility but also to invest where required
No need to make use of furlough bonus scheme
Inclusive of trading cash-flow, working capital movements and debt factoring expense
Inclusive of closure costs, working capital unwind and pre-closure announcement trading losses
CLEAR CAPITAL ALLOCATION PRIORITIES
DISCIPLINED AND RIGOROUS ASSESSMENT OF ALL INVESTMENT DECISIONS
No strategic need to increase spend dramatically but no hesitation to do so if required
Selective investments in FY21 focused on accelerating our strategic initiatives:
Technology and
Talent and skills in
Marketing to support
automation
Digital and Field
market uplift
Always looking at opportunities to further accelerate strategy
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Resilient Group performance despite external challenges in the year
All resources now focused on UK growth
Confidence from our cash position today
Focused on multiple levers to grow revenue and control costs
Q1 trading strongly which is encouraging, too early to extrapolate further
Strategy update and outlook
Vic Darvey, Chief Executive Officer
MARKET REBOUNDING POST COVID
STRONG PERFORMANCE, STRONG LEAD INDICATORS OF RECOVERY
New Instructions
8 July Stamp Duty holiday announced
16 March UK
16 May market
lockdown
re-opens
Market rebounding strongly following lift of housing market suspension and Stamp Duty holiday
Record instructions of over 7,000 homes in July
Well positioned as consumers move towards virtual valuations and viewings
H2 outlook more uncertain - too early to extrapolate for the rest of the year
Source: Company data
Technology led estate agency is the winning model, accelerated by changing customer behaviour
Value-led online
is the winning
model
Opportunity to drive leverage through leadership and scale
Changing consumer behavior will accelerate online
Significant
opportunities for further innovation
LARGEST & BEST PERFORMING ESTATE AGENT IN THE UK
Instruct
Sell
Convert
Best price for
more
more
more
vendors
#1
#1
#1
#1
Based on sales data from TwentyCi, May 2019 - April 2020
MULTIPLE LEVERS IN OUR CONTROL TO DRIVE GROWTH
OUR HOUSE STRATEGY UNCHANGED
Evolving our
Estate agent
Enhancing
Transforming
performance
our customer
pricing
of the future
in the field
processes
1 2 3 4 Evolving our pricing
FY20 ACHIEVED
Completed pricing deep dive and in-market tests
There is still headroom for price increases
More sophisticated pricing will widen the market opportunity & introduce new customer segments
Commenced tech work to establish capability to move to more agile pricing structure
Design work completed on 'bundled propositions' to appeal to a wider audience
FOCUS FOR FY21
Target London and surrounding areas, where most headroom exists
Pilot new pricing 'bundles' in Q2
1 2 3 4 Estate agent of the future
FY20 ACHIEVED
Restructured teams to accelerate ability to deliver, with dedicated squads focused on improving the customer journey
Increased our resources in mobile and the App to deliver a more personalised experience for our customers
4.5 star approval rating in the App Store (based on over 27,000 ratings)
FOCUS FOR FY21
New Chief Technology Officer starting 7 September
Re-acceleratethe growth of core by delivering rapid innovation of the customer journey
Increase LPE productivity by delivering greater automation and efficiency
1 2 3 4 Enhancing performance in the field
FY20 ACHIEVED
Transformational strategic progress in the year
Field restructure completed - Territory Operators reduced from 120 to 42
Clear leadership and span of control in each territory
The right income opportunities for our agent community
Improved retention rates of our best agents
FOCUS FOR FY21
Implement a new target operating model
Focus on consistent and improved performance across all regions
Improving effectiveness and efficiencies across the customer 'funnel' to increase conversion in the living room
1 2 3 4 Transforming our customer processes
Over 74,912 reviews. Rated
"Excellent".
July 2020
FY20 ACHIEVED
Investing to enhance customer engagement
World Class Manager training programme and Contact Centre School
Introduction of proactive post sales support
Delivering great customer service
Net Promoter Score of 84
Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award for the second year running
FOCUS FOR FY21
Deployment of new omni-channel customer engagement platform
Introduction of further automation to reduce dependency on contact centre
Multiple levers to achieve our medium-term opportunities
Growing ancillary revenue
ARPI £1,750-£1,800
Mortgages
Conveyancing
New services to home buyers
Expanding
Transforming
processes and
addressable
customer
market
engagement
10% LISTINGS
EBITDA MARGIN 25-30%
• Evolving our pricing
• Reducing operational costs
• Increasing share of
• Improving LPE performance
underpenetrated segments
• Reducing time to sell
SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK
Market rebounding strongly following lift of housing market suspension and Stamp Duty holiday but outlook remains uncertain
Technology led estate agency emerging as the winning model with consumers continuing to shift towards apps and tech- based alternatives
Significant opportunity for further innovation with FY21 focus on delivering strategic initiatives at pace
Strong position as multiple levers for growth in our control
Opportunity to drive leverage and scale by extending our market and growing value-add revenues
APPENDIX
A NEW AND EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM
WITH DIGITAL CAPABILITIES
CEO
Vic Darvey
MoneySupermarket.com • Lastminute.com
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Andy Botha
Zoopla • Betfair • lastminute.com
CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
MANAGING DIRECTOR SALES
CHIEF TECHNOLOGY
DIRECTOR
CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER
Vacancy
& SERVICE
OFFICER
LETTINGS/ANCILLARIES
Helena Marston
Allan Warren
Andy Britcliffe
Verona Frankish
Virgin Media • Jaguar
Homeserve • EON •
Holiday Extras
Mortgage Advice Bureau •
Landrover • Vodafone
Domestic & General
(Joining September)
Talk Group
PERFORMANCE -CANADA (FY19 PRO FORMA BASIS)
Instructions
ARPI
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
-16%
+18%
+3%
-27%
37,819
£883
£29.7m
£30.6m
£(1.4)m
31,906
£747
£(1.1)m
FY19
FY20
FY19
FY20
FY19
FY20
FY19
FY20
COVID-19 material
Revenue helped by
Growth from expansion into
Decline reflects
impact at year end
increase in ARPI
Rest of Canada
increased investment
ACCOUNTING TERMS
Instructions
This term refers to the number of instructions won
ARPI (Average Revenue Per Instruction)
ARPI: Average revenue per instruction equates to total fee income divided by the number of instructions published in the year
Adjusted EBITDA
Refer to RNS, note 4, Alternative Performance Measures
Adjusted operating costs
Refer to RNS, note 4, Alternative Performance Measures
