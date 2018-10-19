Log in
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
10/19 01:12:23 pm
221.6 GBp   -4.65%
Purplebricks : Result of AGM

10/19/2018 | 12:28pm CEST

19 October 2018

Purplebricks Group plc

Result of AGM

Purplebricks Group plc ('Purplebricks', 'the Company' or 'the Group'), the leading hybrid estate agency, announces that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Purplebricks

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020

Michael Bruce, James Davies

Zeus Capital (NOMAD)

+44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Nicholas How, Benjamin Robertson

Peel Hunt (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Dan Webster, George Sellar

Investec Bank (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7597 5970

Keith Anderson, Carlton Nelson

Instinctif Partners

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020

David Simonson, Mark Reed, George Yeomans

About Purplebricks

Purplebricks is the leading next generation estate agency in the UK with operations in Australia, the US and Canada that combines highly experienced and professional Local Property Experts (Local Real Estate Experts in the US) and an innovative use of technology to help make the process of selling, buying or letting so much more convenient, transparent and cost effective. Purplebricks is transforming the way people perceive estate agents and estate agency.

Disclaimer

Purplebricks Group plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 10:27:08 UTC
