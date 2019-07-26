Purplebricks : Share Awards and PDMR notification ● ● ●
Share Awards and PDMR notification
Released :26/07/2019 07:00
RNS Number : 7820G
Purplebricks Group PLC
26 July 2019
Purplebricks Group plc
('Purplebricks' or the 'Company')
Share Awards and PDMR notification
Purplebricks Group plc (AIM: PURP), a leading hybrid real estate agency, announces that on 25 July 2019 the following awards over ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company were granted under the Purplebricks Performance Share Plan to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities:
PDMR
Position
No. of shares under award
Vic Darvey
Chief Executive Officer
1,050,000
James Davies
Chief Financial Officer
500,000
The awards have an exercise price of one penny per share and become exercisable subject to continued employment and performance based on the Company's relative total shareholder return and EBITDA.
Other than the grant of the awards and previously granted share Options as previously disclosed, neither Mr Darvey nor Mr Davies or their connected persons, have any beneficial interest in the Ordinary Shares of the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Vic Darvey
James Davies
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Purplebricks Group plc
b)
LEI
2138003JWQLI3386BB56
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BYV2MV74
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of performance share plan award
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.01
1,050,000
£0.01
500,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
1,550,000
- Price
£0.01
e)
Date of the transaction
25 July 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact:
Purplebricks
+44 (0)20 7466 5000
Vic Darvey, CEO
James Davies, CFO
Adam Kay, Head of Investor Relations
Zeus Capital (NOMAD)
+44 (0)161 831 1512
Nick Cowles, Jamie Peel
Citi (Co-broker)
+44 (0)20 7986 4000
Stuart Field, Robert Farrington
Peel Hunt (Co-broker)
+44 (0)20 7418 8900
Dan Webster, George Sellar
Buchanan
+44 (0)20 7466 5000
David Rydell, Jamie Hooper, Kim van Beeck
About Purplebricks
Purplebricks is a leading hybrid real estate agency. Based in the UK, it also operates in Canada and is invested in Homeday.de in Germany. Purplebricks combines highly experienced and professional Local Property Experts and innovative technology to help make the process of selling, buying or letting more convenient, transparent and cost effective. Purplebricks shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange AIM market.
