Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Purplebricks Group PLC    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/25 11:35:13 am
115.2 GBp   -99.00%
02:10aPURPLEBRICKS : Block Listing ●
PU
02:10aPURPLEBRICKS : Share Awards and PDMR notification ● ● ●
PU
07/24PURPLEBRICKS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Purplebricks : Share Awards and PDMR notification ● ● ●

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:10am EDT
Share Awards and PDMR notification

Released : 26/07/2019 07:00

RNS Number : 7820G
Purplebricks Group PLC
26 July 2019

Purplebricks Group plc

('Purplebricks' or the 'Company')

Share Awards and PDMR notification

Purplebricks Group plc (AIM: PURP), a leading hybrid real estate agency, announces that on 25 July 2019 the following awards over ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company were granted under the Purplebricks Performance Share Plan to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

PDMR

Position

No. of shares under award

Vic Darvey

Chief Executive Officer

1,050,000

James Davies

Chief Financial Officer

500,000

The awards have an exercise price of one penny per share and become exercisable subject to continued employment and performance based on the Company's relative total shareholder return and EBITDA.

Other than the grant of the awards and previously granted share Options as previously disclosed, neither Mr Darvey nor Mr Davies or their connected persons, have any beneficial interest in the Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Vic Darvey

James Davies

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Purplebricks Group plc

b)

LEI

2138003JWQLI3386BB56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BYV2MV74

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance share plan award

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.01

1,050,000

£0.01

500,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

1,550,000

- Price

£0.01

e)

Date of the transaction

25 July 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Purplebricks

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

Vic Darvey, CEO

James Davies, CFO

Adam Kay, Head of Investor Relations

Zeus Capital (NOMAD)

+44 (0)161 831 1512

Nick Cowles, Jamie Peel

Citi (Co-broker)

+44 (0)20 7986 4000

Stuart Field, Robert Farrington

Peel Hunt (Co-broker)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Dan Webster, George Sellar

Buchanan

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

David Rydell, Jamie Hooper, Kim van Beeck

About Purplebricks

Purplebricks is a leading hybrid real estate agency. Based in the UK, it also operates in Canada and is invested in Homeday.de in Germany. Purplebricks combines highly experienced and professional Local Property Experts and innovative technology to help make the process of selling, buying or letting more convenient, transparent and cost effective. Purplebricks shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange AIM market.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DSHCKPDBABKDPOB

Disclaimer

Purplebricks Group plc published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 06:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
02:10aPURPLEBRICKS : Block Listing ●
PU
02:10aPURPLEBRICKS : Share Awards and PDMR notification ● ● ●
PU
07/24PURPLEBRICKS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
07/18PURPLEBRICKS : BEST OF THE BROKERS To appear in Best of the Brokers, email your ..
AQ
07/03LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Advance As Carney Signals Supportive Policy
DJ
07/03EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Rise To Welcome Lagarde As ECB President
DJ
07/03PURPLEBRICKS : Year End Results ●
PU
06/14Suspended Woodford fund has sold around £100 million of assets
RE
06/07PURPLEBRICKS : Appointment of Corporate Broker ●
PU
06/07PURPLEBRICKS : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 127 M
EBIT 2020 -12,7 M
Net income 2020 -17,9 M
Finance 2020 41,7 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -29,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
EV / Sales2021 1,91x
Capitalization 353 M
Chart PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Purplebricks Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 150,20  GBp
Last Close Price 115,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 91,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
James Davies Chief Financial Officer
David Shepherd Chief Information Officer
David Kavanagh Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Wiele Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC-22.27%441
CBRE GROUP32.34%17 439
ZILLOW GROUP INC55.07%10 027
JONES LANG LASALLE INC13.48%7 432
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC36.01%4 286
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG10.45%3 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group