Purplebricks : Share Awards and PDMR notification ● ● ●

Purplebricks Group plc

('Purplebricks' or the 'Company')

Share Awards and PDMR notification

Purplebricks Group plc (AIM: PURP), a leading hybrid real estate agency, announces that on 25 July 2019 the following awards over ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company were granted under the Purplebricks Performance Share Plan to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

PDMR Position No. of shares under award Vic Darvey Chief Executive Officer 1,050,000 James Davies Chief Financial Officer 500,000

The awards have an exercise price of one penny per share and become exercisable subject to continued employment and performance based on the Company's relative total shareholder return and EBITDA.

Other than the grant of the awards and previously granted share Options as previously disclosed, neither Mr Darvey nor Mr Davies or their connected persons, have any beneficial interest in the Ordinary Shares of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vic Darvey James Davies 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Purplebricks Group plc b) LEI 2138003JWQLI3386BB56 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Identification code ISIN: GB00BYV2MV74 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of performance share plan award c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.01 1,050,000 £0.01 500,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 1,550,000 - Price £0.01 e) Date of the transaction 25 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Purplebricks +44 (0)20 7466 5000 Vic Darvey, CEO James Davies, CFO Adam Kay, Head of Investor Relations Zeus Capital (NOMAD) +44 (0)161 831 1512 Nick Cowles, Jamie Peel Citi (Co-broker) +44 (0)20 7986 4000 Stuart Field, Robert Farrington Peel Hunt (Co-broker) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Dan Webster, George Sellar Buchanan +44 (0)20 7466 5000 David Rydell, Jamie Hooper, Kim van Beeck

About Purplebricks

Purplebricks is a leading hybrid real estate agency. Based in the UK, it also operates in Canada and is invested in Homeday.de in Germany. Purplebricks combines highly experienced and professional Local Property Experts and innovative technology to help make the process of selling, buying or letting more convenient, transparent and cost effective. Purplebricks shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange AIM market.