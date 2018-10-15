Log in
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC (PURP)

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC (PURP)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/15 09:42:04 am
226.4 GBp   +3.85%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Purplebricks : pushes into Germany with Homeday stake purchase

10/15/2018 | 09:06am CEST

(Reuters) - British online estate agent Purplebricks said on Monday it formed a joint venture with German publisher Axel Springer to jointly buy a 25.9 percent stake in German online estate agent Homeday, tapping into a fast-growing market.

The 50-50 joint-venture company will have a valuation of 25.4 million euros (22.4 million pounds). Purplebricks' investment in Homeday will be 12.7 million euros for a 12.9 percent holding.

Purplebricks' foray into continental Europe comes as the property market at home has been hit by lower household spending, pinched by inflation that has risen faster than pay.

"Although the online market in Germany is still small, it is a fast-growing market and Homeday has developed rapidly to become the market leader in just four years, achieving close to 50 percent market share of the online space," Purplebricks said.

Homeday was launched in 2015 and operates homeday.de, a website that helps customers to buy or sell real estate, across 65 German residential markets.

Germany represents one of the largest residential real estate markets in Europe, with more than 600,000 annual sales transactions, Purplebricks said, adding that the German housing market was in good health.

The company has been spending heavily on marketing and overseas expansion. It currently operates in Britain, Australia and the United States, where it launched last September.

Purplebricks also said it continues to trade in-line with the guidance it issued in July. It had forecast full-year revenue of 165 million to 185 million pounds then.

Revenue and gross profit doubled in the year to April 30, but operating losses quadrupled in July.

Purplebricks and Axel Springer will have an option to buy another 28.5 percent in Homeday in August 2019, raising their stake to 54.4 percent for an additional investment of up to 20 million euros.

Homeday's management team, led by CEO and founder Steffen Wicker, will continue to run the business under the Homeday brand. Purplebricks and Axel Springer will each have a seat on the Homeday board.

Axel Springer is the third largest shareholder in Purplebricks with a 12.48 percent stake, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan, Bernard Orr)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXEL SPRINGER SE 0.87% 57.7 Delayed Quote.-11.41%
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC 5.31% 218 Delayed Quote.-47.63%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 -7,73 M
Net income 2019 -25,5 M
Finance 2019 98,8 M
Yield 2019 0,08%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,36x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 659 M
Technical analysis trends PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,92  GBP
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
James Davies Chief Financial Officer
David Shepherd Chief Information Officer
David Kavanagh Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Wiele Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC-47.63%867
CBRE GROUP INC-10.16%13 256
ZILLOW GROUP INC-5.60%7 709
JONES LANG LASALLE INC-12.04%5 979
FIRSTSERVICE CORP16.71%2 728
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG-3.54%2 550
