Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Purplebricks Group PLC    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/21 04:23:19 am
119.09 GBp   -27.65%
04:00aBritish blue-chip shares lower as Centrica, BAE reports disappoint
RE
03:50aPURPLEBRICKS : shares plummet on lower revenue forecast
RE
01/28PURPLEBRICKS : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Purplebricks : shares plummet on lower revenue forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 03:50am EST

(Reuters) - Shares of Purplebricks lost over a third of their value on Thursday after the British online estate agent cut its full-year revenue forecast and warned that revenue from the United States and Australia would not meet its expectations.

The online broker said it expects to report fiscal 2018-19 revenue between 130 million pounds and 140 million pounds. It had earlier forecast revenue to be between 165 million and 175 million pounds.

Britain's Purplebricks had trimmed the upper end of its revenue forecast in December, citing a challenging UK property market on the run up to the country's planned departure from the European Union.

Purplebricks' shares were 38.2 percent lower at 101.8 pence at 0833 GMT and were heading for their worst day on record.

"Clearly (again) a disappointing update by the company which underlines that visibility remains low and trading is volatile," JP Morgan analysts said.

Many companies in the British property sector have faced heavy losses due to higher property taxes, Brexit and lower household spending, pinched by inflation that has risen faster than pay.

Purplebricks, however, has enjoyed revenue growth, helped by its low-fee model of local experts who provide valuations and online systems that handle selling and buying of properties. It has won market share from Britain's big incumbent operators such as Countrywide and Foxtons.

The company - whose biggest investor is one of Britain's best-known fund managers Neil Woodford - has moved into the United States and Canada and had also recently pushed into Germany via a joint venture with publisher Axel Springer, its third biggest investor.

Purplebricks said on Thursday that the UK housing market has continued to be challenging for the estate agency industry, but it still expects to report about 15-20 percent higher UK revenue in the year ending April 30.

Purplebricks said it had made positive changes in its operating model in Australia towards the end of 2018, with a new leadership team in place, but warned the anticipated amount of recognisable revenue would not be sufficient to meet expectations.

It added there had been a slower than expected response to a marketing initiative in the United States, adding that most of its short-term investment would be focused on the Los Angeles and Florida markets.

The company also said that its UK Chief Executive Officer Lee Wainwright and U.S. CEO Eric Eckardt would leave the company.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXEL SPRINGER SE -2.29% 51.25 Delayed Quote.6.52%
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC -27.89% 118.692 Delayed Quote.12.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
04:00aBritish blue-chip shares lower as Centrica, BAE reports disappoint
RE
03:50aPURPLEBRICKS : shares plummet on lower revenue forecast
RE
01/28PURPLEBRICKS : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
01/25PURPLEBRICKS : Grant of options and PDMR notification
PU
2018PURPLEBRICKS : Shares dive as Purplebricks trims its full-year forecast in spite..
AQ
2018PURPLEBRICKS : H1 2019 results presentation
PU
2018PURPLEBRICKS : Trading update for the first six months of FY 2019
PU
2018Purplebricks trims revenue forecast on UK challenges
RE
2018PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018PURPLEBRICKS : Cautious tone as sales climb at Purplebricks
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 167 M
EBIT 2019 -18,2 M
Net income 2019 -40,5 M
Finance 2019 90,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 499 M
Chart PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Purplebricks Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,78  GBP
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
James Davies Chief Financial Officer
David Shepherd Chief Information Officer
David Kavanagh Chief Technology Officer
Andreas Wiele Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC12.15%650
CBRE GROUP25.17%17 088
JONES LANG LASALLE INC29.76%7 512
ZILLOW GROUP INC17.50%7 331
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG5.78%3 042
FIRSTSERVICE CORP23.47%3 007
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.