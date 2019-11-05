Putian Communication : ANNOUNCEMENT - APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

Log in
ANNOUNCEMENT - APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

11/05/2019 | 05:15am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Putian Communication Group Limited

普天通信集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1720)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Putian Communication Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Jiang Xuefeng (蔣雪楓) ("Ms. Jiang") has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 5 November 2019.

Ms. Jiang, aged 33, graduated from The City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor's degree in business administration with first class honor in July 2009 and obtained a master degree in finance from The University of Hong Kong in November 2014. Ms. Jiang obtained the qualification of Certified Public Accountant from Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in October 2012 and became a Chartered Financial Analyst in September 2013. Ms. Jiang has over eight years of experience in finance, banking and investment industries. She currently is the managing director of a state-owned Chinese financial institution in Hong Kong.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Jiang has no interest in the shares of the Company which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Other than those disclosed above, Ms. Jiang did not hold any directorships in public companies listed in Hong Kong or any other major exchanges in the last three years preceding the date of her appointment and she does not have any relationship with other Directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. Save as disclosed above, there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Ms. Jiang that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and there is no other information that should be disclosed pursuant to the Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Jiang has entered into the service contract with the Company and will hold office only until the first general meeting of the Company after her appointment and shall then be eligible for re-election at that meeting, and thereafter subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years at each annual general meeting, in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Ms. Jiang will not be entitled to any remuneration to act as a non-executive Director.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to extend a warm welcome to Ms. Jiang for joining the Board.

By order of the Board

Putian Communication Group Limited

WANG Qiuping

Chairlady

The PRC, 5 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Wang Qiuping, Mr. Zhao Xiaobao and Ms. Zhao Moge as executive Directors; Ms. Jiang Xuefeng as non-executive Director; and Ms. Cheng Shing Yan, Mr. Liu Guodong and Mr. Xie Haidong as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Putian Communication Group Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:14:04 UTC
