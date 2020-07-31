Putian Communication : DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULES 13.17 AND 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES 0 07/31/2020 | 07:32am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Putian Communication Group Limited 普天通信集團有限公司 (incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1720) DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULES 13.17 AND 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Putian Communication Group Limited (the "Company") in compliance with the requirement under Rules 13.17 and 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of the Company dated 28 December 2018 in respect of the entering into of a loan agreement with AVIC Capital International Holdings Co., Limited. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. EARLY REPAYMENT OF LOAN As of the date of this announcement, the Company has drawn-down a loan of HK$100,000,000 (the "Drawn-downLoan") from the Lender pursuant to the Loan Agreement. On 31 July 2020, the Company entered into an early repayment agreement (the "Early Repayment Agreement") with the Lender, pursuant to which the Company and the Lender have mutually agreed that the Loan Agreement will be early terminated with effect from 31 July 2020 and the Drawn-down Loan (together with all outstanding interest as of the repayment date) (the "Amount") shall be repaid by the Company to the Lender by 31 July 2020. Pursuant to the Early Repayment Agreement, any personal guarantee provided by each of Ms. Wang and Mr. Zhao in favour of the Lender to secure, among others, the due and punctual observance and performance by the Company under the Loan Agreement and other ancillary documents shall be cancelled forthwith after the Amount has been fully repaid by the Company. - 1 - DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.17 OF THE LISTING RULES Pursuant to the Loan Agreement and in order to secure the Company's obligations under the Loan, Arcenciel and Point Stone, both being the immediate controlling shareholders of the Company, have charged 408,375,000 shares of the Company and 358,875,000 shares of the Company, representing 37.125% and 32.625% of the total issued shares of the Company, respectively at the date of the Loan Agreement and the date of this announcement, in favour of the Lender. In addition, Ms. Wang and Mr. Zhao shall charge 10,000 shares of each of Arcenciel and Point Stone, representing the entire issued shares of Arcenciel and Point Stone, respectively, in favour of the Lender. Pursuant to the Early Repayment Agreement, the above share charge provided by each of Arcenciel, Point Stone, Ms. Wang and Mr. Zhao shall be cancelled forthwith after the Amount has been fully repaid by the Company. DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES Pursuant to the terms of the Loan Agreement, the Company shall procure each of Ms. Wang and Mr. Zhao at all time directly or indirectly to remain as a controlling shareholder of the Company and Ms. Wang shall remain as the chairman of the Board, an executive director and the chief executive officer of the Company. The above specific performance required pursuant to the Loan Agreement shall be cancelled forthwith after the Amount has been fully repaid by the Company. The Board confirmed that the repayment of the Amount in accordance with the Early Repayment Agreement will have no adverse impact on the operation and the financial performance of the Company. By order of the Board Putian Communication Group Limited WANG Qiuping Chairlady The PRC, 31 July 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Wang Qiuping, Mr. Zhao Xiaobao and Ms. Zhao Moge as executive Directors; Ms. Jiang Xuefeng as a non-executive Director; and Ms. Cheng Shing Yan, Mr. Liu Guodong and Mr. Xie Haidong as independent non-executive Directors. - 2 - Attachments Original document

