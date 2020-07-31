Putian Communication : DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO RULES 13.17 AND 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.17 OF THE LISTING RULES
Pursuant to the Loan Agreement and in order to secure the Company's obligations under the Loan, Arcenciel and Point Stone, both being the immediate controlling shareholders of the Company, have charged 408,375,000 shares of the Company and 358,875,000 shares of the Company, representing 37.125% and 32.625% of the total issued shares of the Company, respectively at the date of the Loan Agreement and the date of this announcement, in favour of the Lender. In addition, Ms. Wang and Mr. Zhao shall charge 10,000 shares of each of Arcenciel and Point Stone, representing the entire issued shares of Arcenciel and Point Stone, respectively, in favour of the Lender.
Pursuant to the Early Repayment Agreement, the above share charge provided by each of Arcenciel, Point Stone, Ms. Wang and Mr. Zhao shall be cancelled forthwith after the Amount has been fully repaid by the Company.
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES
Pursuant to the terms of the Loan Agreement, the Company shall procure each of Ms. Wang and Mr. Zhao at all time directly or indirectly to remain as a controlling shareholder of the Company and Ms. Wang shall remain as the chairman of the Board, an executive director and the chief executive officer of the Company.
The above specific performance required pursuant to the Loan Agreement shall be cancelled forthwith after the Amount has been fully repaid by the Company.
The Board confirmed that the repayment of the Amount in accordance with the Early Repayment Agreement will have no adverse impact on the operation and the financial performance of the Company.
By order of the Board
Putian Communication Group Limited
WANG Qiuping
Chairlady
The PRC, 31 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Wang Qiuping, Mr. Zhao Xiaobao and Ms. Zhao Moge as executive Directors; Ms. Jiang Xuefeng as a non-executive Director; and Ms. Cheng Shing Yan, Mr. Liu Guodong and Mr. Xie Haidong as independent non-executive Directors.