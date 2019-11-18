|
Puxin Limited : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
11/18/2019 | 05:07am EST
BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB996.0 million (US$139.4 million), an increase of 48.7% from RMB669.7 million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Operating income was RMB41.5 million (US$5.8 million), compared to operating loss of RMB(61.1) million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted operating income (loss)[1] was RMB52.2 million (US$7.3 million), compared to RMB(41.8) million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB33.7 million (US$4.7 million), compared to net loss of RMB(50.2) million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited[2] was RMB43.5 million (US$6.1 million), compared to RMB(51.0) million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA[3] was RMB80.6 million (US$11.3 million), compared to RMB(20.3) million in the third quarter of 2018.
- Cash and cash equivalents were RMB322.0 million (US$45.0 million), compared to RMB778.0 million as of December 31, 2018.
- Student enrollments increased by 60.2% to 871,896 from 544,253 in the third quarter of 2018.
Mr. Yunlong Sha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Puxin, commented, "the third quarter of 2019 was an inspiring period and we are delighted to announce solid results. To highlight, Puxin has achieved profitability on an operational basis for the first time. Net revenues grew 48.7% year-over-year to RMB996.0 million, beating previous expectation. In particular, our K-12 education service line performed exceptionally well. Excluding financial impact from online school and headquarter, net revenues increased by 86.4% year-over-year and the operating profit increased by 667.1% year-over-year. In the meantime, excluding financial impact from online school and headquarter, Puxin's study-abroad services had its first positive quarterly operating margin at 8.5% since the acquisition of Global Education and ZMN Education in 2017."
"Puxin continues to scale up at a steady pace and we believe this can be attributed to both our 'acquisition and integration' strategy as well as excellent organic growth of our existing portfolio. Improved operational efficiency also contributed to our quarterly performance. For example, student enrollments increased by 60.2%, reaching a total number of 871,896 enrollments. In addition, the retention rate reached 70.3% which further solidified Puxin's position as a top-tier education service provider. Looking ahead, with eight newly acquired schools, we will continue our dedication to realizing future growth fueled by our 'acquisition and integration' strategy. Overall, we are optimistic about the outlook for the education market in China and are committed to sustain the solid growth momentum in the future."
[1] Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[2] Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
[3] EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax (benefits) expenses; adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax (benefits) expenses, share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
Net Revenues
Net revenues increased by 48.7% to RMB996.0 million (US$139.4 million) from RMB669.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in student enrollments. Student enrollments increased by 60.2% to 871,896 from 544,253 in the same period of 2018.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues increased by 32.0% to RMB494.6 million (US$69.2 million) from RMB374.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in teaching staff's compensation. Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 32.5% to RMB493.6 million (US$69.1 million) from RMB372.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit was RMB501.5 million (US$70.2 million), an increase of 70.0% from RMB295.1 million in the same period of 2018. Gross margin was 50.3%, compared to 44.1% for the same period in 2018.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses increased by 29.1% to RMB459.9 million (US$64.3 million) from RMB356.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Selling expenses increased by 28.5% to RMB304.8 million (US$42.6 million) from RMB237.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. Selling expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 31.8% to RMB299.9 million (US$42.0 million) from RMB227.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increases were primarily due to increases in marketing expense and marketing staff compensation.
General and administrative expenses increased by 30.5% to RMB155.1 million (US$21.7 million) from RMB118.8 million during the same period of 2018. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 35.0% to RMB150.3 million (US$21.0 million) from RMB111.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increases were primarily due to increases in staff compensation and daily operating expense.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related operating costs and expenses decreased to RMB10.7 million (US$1.5 million) from RMB19.3 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to less grants of options to employees in 2019.
Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Margin
Operating income in the third quarter of 2019 was RMB41.5 million (US$5.8 million) compared to the operating loss of RMB(61.1) million in the third quarter of 2018.
Operating margin was 4.2% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to (9.1)% in the same period in 2018.
Adjusted operating income was RMB52.2 million (US$7.3 million), compared to the adjusted operating loss of RMB(41.8) million in the third quarter of 2018.
Adjusted operating margin was 5.2%, compared to (6.2)% in the same period of the prior year.
Net Income (Loss)
Net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB33.7 million (US$4.7 million), compared to the net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB(50.2) million during the third quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB0.38 (US$0.06), compared to basic and diluted net loss of RMB(0.62) during the same period of 2018.
Adjusted net income attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB43.5 million (US$6.1 million), compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited of RMB(51.0) million during the same period of 2018. Adjusted basic net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited[4] was RMB0.50 (US$0.07), compared to adjusted basic net loss of RMB(0.62) during the same period of 2018. Adjusted diluted net income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB0.49 (US$0.07), compared to adjusted diluted net loss of RMB(0.62) during the same period of 2018.
[4] Adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release.
EBITDA
EBITDA was RMB70.8 million (US$9.9 million), compared to RMB(19.5) million in the third quarter of 2018.
EBITDA margin was 7.1% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to (2.9)% in the same period in 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB80.6 million (US$11.3 million), compared to RMB(20.3) million in the third quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.1%, compared to (3.0)% in the same period in 2018.
Cash and cash equivalents
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of RMB322.0 million (US$45.0 million), compared to RMB778.0 million as of December 31, 2018. The decreases were primarily due to acquisitions of k-12 schools.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2019, based on the information available as of the date of this press release, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB770.6 million and RMB797.2 million, which represents an increase of 45% to 50% year-over-year. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Conference Call Information
Puxin's management team will hold a conference call on November 18, 2019 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (or 9:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time) following the quarterly results announcement. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
International: +1-412-902-4272
Mainland China: 4001-201203
US: +1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong: +852-301-84992
Passcode: Puxin
Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the Puxin Limited Call. Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through November 25, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:
International: +1-412-317-0088
US: +1-877-344-7529
Passcode: 10136851
A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Puxin's website at http://ir.pxjy.com/.
Exchange Rate
The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at the rate of RMB7.1477 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on September 30, 2019. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on September 30, 2019, or at any other rate.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes; EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax (benefits) expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax (benefits) expenses, share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes, and adjusted basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited are defined as basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes.
The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "confident" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies, its ability to achieve and maintain profitability, its ability to attract and retain students to enroll in its courses, its ability to effectively manage its business expansion and successfully integrate businesses it acquired, its ability to identify or pursue targets for acquisitions, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, its ability to improve the content of its existing courses or to develop new courses, and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Puxin Limited
Puxin Limited ("Puxin" or the "Company") is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China. For more information, please visit http://www.pxjy.com/.
Contacts
Puxin Limited
Phone: +86-10-6269-8930
E-mail: ir@pxjy.com
Institutional Capital Advisory (ICA)
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-021-8028-6033
E-mail: puxin@icaasia.com
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
778,006
321,998
45,049
Restricted cash, current portion
-
358,835
50,203
Inventories
9,659
11,879
1,662
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
128,638
111,752
15,635
Loan receivable
-
189,557
26,520
Total current assets
916,303
994,021
139,069
Non-current assets
Restricted cash, non-current portion
40,971
39,176
5,481
Operating lease right-of-use assets
-
991,398
138,702
Property, plant and equipment, net
248,801
292,244
40,886
Intangible assets
218,978
261,785
36,625
Goodwill
1,243,817
1,895,362
265,171
Deferred tax assets
3,456
2,018
282
Rental deposit
64,693
74,350
10,402
TOTAL ASSETS
2,737,019
4,550,354
636,618
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued
expenses and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIE
without recourse to the Group of RMB490,696 and
RMB1,146,823 as of December 31, 2018 and September 30,
2019, respectively)
515,623
1,189,302
166,389
Income tax payable of the consolidated VIE without recourse to
the Group
15,755
15,126
2,116
Deferred revenue, current portion (including deferred revenue,
current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the
Group of RMB862,043 and RMB1,179,549 as of
December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)
876,861
1,190,608
166,572
Operating lease liabilities, current portion of the consolidated
VIE without recourse to the Group
-
246,895
34,542
Amounts due to related parties (including amounts due to related
parties of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group
of RMB3,199 and RMB354 as of December 31, 2018 and
September 30, 2019, respectively)
54,493
1,998
280
Bank borrowing of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group
106,600
355,100
49,680
Promissory notes, current portion (including promissory notes,
current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the
Group of RMB190,000 and RMB nil as of December 31, 2018
and September 30, 2019, respectively)
361,888
89,346
12,500
Total current liabilities
1,931,220
3,088,375
432,079
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
As of December 31,
As of September 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenue, non-current portion of the consolidated VIE
without recourse to the Group
121,191
90,545
12,668
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion of the consolidated
VIE without recourse to the Group
-
663,548
92,834
Deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated VIE without recourse
to the Group
71,031
81,393
11,387
Franchise deposits of the consolidated VIE without recourse to
the Group
1,763
2,443
342
Derivative liabilities (including derivative liabilities of the
consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB nil
and RMB nil as of December 31, 2018 and September 30,
2019, respectively)
63,942
170,115
23,800
Promissory notes, non-current portion (including promissory
notes, non-current portion of the consolidated VIE without
recourse to the Group of RMB nil and RMB nil as of December
31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)
-
89,346
12,500
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,189,147
4,185,765
585,610
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares (par value of USD0.00005 per share;
1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,
188,627,228 and 188,627,228 shares issued and
165,038,164 and 173,955,196 shares outstanding as of
December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, respectively)
62
62
9
Additional paid-in capital
1,944,325
2,165,200
302,922
Statutory reserve
4,595
4,595
643
Accumulated other comprehensive income
68,214
73,693
10,310
Accumulated deficit
(1,469,303)
(1,879,008)
(262,883)
Total Puxin Limited shareholders' equity
547,893
364,542
51,001
Non-controlling interest
(21)
47
7
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
547,872
364,589
51,008
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,737,019
4,550,354
636,618
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the three months ended September 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
669,664
996,042
139,351
Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of
RMB2,153 and RMB954 for the three months ended September 30,
2018 and 2019, respectively)
374,614
494,581
69,194
Gross profit
295,050
501,461
70,157
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of
RMB9,646 and RMB4,861 for the three months ended September
30, 2018 and 2019, respectively)
237,291
304,801
42,643
General and administrative expenses (including share-based
compensation expenses of RMB7,486 and RMB4,843 for the three
months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively)
118,834
155,113
21,701
Total operating expenses
356,125
459,914
64,344
Operating (loss) income
(61,075)
41,547
5,813
Interest expense
9,827
13,773
1,927
Interest income
1,418
6,925
969
Foreign exchange gain
-
318
44
Gain on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative
liabilities and warrants
20,022
912
128
Loss on disposal of subsidiary
11
-
-
(Loss) income before income taxes
(49,473)
35,929
5,027
Income tax expenses
746
2,187
306
Net (loss) income
(50,219)
33,742
4,721
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
18
32
4
Net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited
(50,237)
33,710
4,717
Net (loss) income per share attributable to Puxin Limited
Basic and diluted
(0.31)
0.19
0.03
Net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
Basic and diluted
(0.62)
0.38
0.06
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic
net (loss) income per share
163,323,504
173,938,756
173,938,756
Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted
net (loss) income per share
163,323,504
177,818,968
177,818,968
Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(In thousands of RMB and USD)
For the three months ended September 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Net (loss) income
(50,219)
33,742
4,721
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments
(4,308)
7,560
1,058
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(54,527)
41,302
5,779
Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
18
32
4
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited
(54,545)
41,270
5,775
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the nine months ended September 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenues
1,696,676
2,244,639
314,037
Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of RMB
5,405 and RMB3,534 for the nine months ended September 30,
2018 and 2019, respectively)
936,654
1,163,008
162,711
Gross profit
760,022
1,081,631
151,326
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of
RMB20,293 and RMB17,326 for the nine months ended
September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively)
611,963
769,174
107,611
General and administrative expenses (including share-based
compensation expenses of RMB304,057 and RMB199,914 for the
nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively)
620,954
576,161
80,608
Total operating expenses
1,232,917
1,345,335
188,219
Operating loss
(472,895)
(263,704)
(36,893)
Interest expense
27,473
54,005
7,556
Interest income
1,702
11,835
1,656
Foreign exchange gain
-
308
43
Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative
liabilities and warrants
96,128
97,967
13,706
Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes
900
-
-
Gain on disposal of subsidiary
82
-
-
Loss before income taxes
(595,612)
(403,533)
(56,456)
Income tax (benefits) expenses
(1,953)
6,104
854
Net loss
(593,659)
(409,637)
(57,310)
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
12
68
10
Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited
(593,671)
(409,705)
(57,320)
Net loss per share attributable to Puxin Limited
Basic and diluted
(4.32)
(2.41)
(0.34)
Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
Basic and diluted
(8.64)
(4.82)
(0.68)
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net loss per share
137,560,036
169,863,123
169,863,123
Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
PUXIN LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands of RMB and USD)
For the nine months ended September 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Net loss
(593,659)
(409,637)
(57,310)
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments
10,407
5,479
767
Total comprehensive loss
(583,252)
(404,158)
(56,543)
Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
12
68
10
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Puxin Limited
(583,264)
(404,226)
(56,553)
PUXIN LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the three months ended September 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating (loss) income
(61,075)
41,547
5,813
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
19,285
10,658
1,491
Adjusted operating (loss) income
(41,790)
52,205
7,304
Net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited
(50,237)
33,710
4,717
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
19,285
10,658
1,491
Less: Gain on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative
liabilities and warrants
20,022
912
128
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Puxin Limited
(50,974)
43,456
6,080
Net (loss) income
(50,219)
33,742
4,721
Add: Income tax expenses
746
2,187
306
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
15,430
18,001
2,518
Amortization of intangible assets
6,100
10,034
1,404
Interest expense
9,827
13,773
1,927
Less: Interest income
1,418
6,925
969
EBITDA
(19,534)
70,812
9,907
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
19,285
10,658
1,491
Less: Gain on changes in fair value of convertible notes,
derivative liabilities and warrants
20,022
912
128
Adjusted EBITDA
(20,271)
80,558
11,270
Net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
- Basic and diluted
(0.62)
0.38
0.06
Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
- Basic
(0.62)
0.50
0.07
Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
- Diluted
(0.62)
0.49
0.07
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic
net (loss) income per share
163,323,504
173,938,756
173,938,756
Weighted average shares used in calculating diluted
net (loss) income per share
163,323,504
177,818,968
177,818,968
Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
PUXIN LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)
For the nine months ended September 30,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating loss
(472,895)
(263,704)
(36,893)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
329,755
220,774
30,887
Adjusted operating loss
(143,140)
(42,930)
(6,006)
Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited
(593,671)
(409,705)
(57,320)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
329,755
220,774
30,887
Add: Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative
liabilities and warrants
96,128
97,967
13,706
Add: Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes
900
-
-
Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited
(166,888)
(90,964)
(12,727)
Net loss
(593,659)
(409,637)
(57,310)
Add: Income tax (benefits) expenses
(1,953)
6,104
854
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
42,927
54,664
7,648
Amortization of intangible assets
22,204
25,803
3,610
Interest expense
27,473
54,005
7,556
Less: Interest income
1,702
11,835
1,656
EBITDA
(504,710)
(280,896)
(39,298)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
329,755
220,774
30,887
Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes,
derivative liabilities and warrants
96,128
97,967
13,706
Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes
900
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
(77,927)
37,845
5,295
Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
- Basic and diluted
(8.64)
(4.82)
(0.68)
Adjusted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited
- Basic and diluted
(2.43)
(1.07)
(0.15)
Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted
net loss per share
137,560,036
169,863,123
169,863,123
Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puxin-limited-announces-third-quarter-2019-unaudited-financial-results-300959837.html
SOURCE Puxin Limited
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on PUXIN LIMITED
|
|