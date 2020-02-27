Puxin : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 5, 2020

BEIJING, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, before U.S. markets open on March 5, 2020.

Puxin's management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China: 4001-201203 US: +1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: +852-301-84992 Passcode: Puxin

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through March 12, 2020. The dial-in details are:

International: +1-412-317-0088 US: +1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10139542

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.pxjy.com/.

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company") is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China.

