Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Puxin Limited    NEW

PUXIN LIMITED

(NEW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Puxin : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 24, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 05:01am EDT

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, before U.S. markets open on August 24, 2020.

Puxin's management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:        +1-412-902-4272
Mainland China:   4001-201203
US:                       +1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong:          +852-301-84992
Passcode:            Puxin

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through August 31, 2020. The dial-in details are:

International:        +1-412-317-0088
US:                       +1-877-344-7529
Passcode:            10147111

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.pxjy.com/.

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company") is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China.

For more information, please contact:

Puxin Limited
Phone: +86-10-6269-8930
E-mail: ir@pxjy.com

ICA (Institutional Capital Advisory)
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-021-8028-6033
E-mail: puxin@icaasia.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puxin-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-august-24-2020-301110687.html

SOURCE Puxin Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PUXIN LIMITED
05:01aPUXIN : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 24, 2020
PR
06/09PUXIN LIMITED : Announces Changes to Board Composition
PR
05/12PUXIN : C O R R E C T I O N -- Puxin Limited/
PR
05/05PUXIN : to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 12, 2020
PR
04/10PUXIN LIMITED : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019
PR
03/05PUXIN LIMITED : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financia..
PR
02/27PUXIN : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March..
PR
2019PUXIN LIMITED : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
2019PUXIN : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Nov 18, 2019
PR
2019PUXIN LIMITED : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group