Puxin : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Nov 18, 2019

0
11/11/2019 | 04:01am EST

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2019, before U.S. markets open on Nov 18, 2019.

Puxin's management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, Nov 18, 2019, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: 

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China:

4001-201203

US: 

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong: 

+852-301-84992

Passcode: 

Puxin

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through Nov 25, 2019. The dial-in details are:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

US:

+1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

10136851

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.pxjy.com/.

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company") is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China.

For more information, please contact:

Puxin Limited
Phone: +86-10-6269-8930
E-mail: ir@pxjy.com

Institutional Capital Advisory (ICA)

Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-021-8028-6033
E-mail: puxin@icaasia.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puxin-to-report-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-nov-18-2019-300954587.html

SOURCE Puxin Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
