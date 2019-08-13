Puxin Limited : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results 0 08/13/2019 | 04:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BEIJING, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights Net revenues were RMB632.9 million ( US$92.2 million ), an increase of 19.1% from RMB531.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

( ), an increase of 19.1% from in the second quarter of 2018. Operating loss was RMB168.7 million ( US$24.6 million ), an increase of 96.1% from RMB86.1 million in the second quarter of 2018.

( ), an increase of 96.1% from in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted operating loss [1] was RMB53.3 million ( US$7.8 million ), a decrease of 12.6% from RMB61.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

was ( ), a decrease of 12.6% from in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB194.6 million ( US$28.4 million ), an increase of 3.3% from RMB188.4 million in the second quarter of 2018.

( ), an increase of 3.3% from in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited [2] was RMB60.7 million ( US$8.8 million ), a decrease of 14.4% from RMB70.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

was ( ), a decrease of 14.4% from in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA [3] was RMB(25.8) million ( US$(3.8) million ), an increase of 33.3% from RMB(38.7) million in the second quarter of 2018.

was ( ), an increase of 33.3% from in the second quarter of 2018. Cash and cash equivalents were RMB500.6 million ( US$72.9 million ), compared with RMB778.0 million as of December 31, 2018 .

( ), compared with as of . Student enrollments increased by 39.5% to 725,118 from 519,962 in the second quarter of 2018. Mr. Yunlong Sha, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Puxin, commented, "We are pleased to report that we made solid progress during the second quarter. Net revenues grew 19.1% year-over-year to RMB632.9 million, and business continued to move forward with strong momentum while our adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited narrowed by 14.4% from the same period last year. In particular, revenues from K-12 education rose 30.4% year-over-year, mainly driven by our efforts to enlarge organic growth in student enrollments. Gross profit for the quarter increased by 23.6% year-over-year while our gross margin reached 47.4%. Although we took a modest approach to opening new learning centers and acquisitions during late last year in response to changes in the regulatory environment, student enrollments during the quarter increased by 39.5% and our class retention rate further reached 71.4%. We believe the solid growth demonstrates the effective implementation of our PBS system in lower-tier cities. We dedicated our efforts particularly to class retention rate, with a notable rise in the quality of classroom content and a strong team of teachers. This productive approach helped us grow market shares in lower-tiered cities. Going forward, we will stay focused on our plans to further develop Puxin Online School and continue acquiring new schools. Overall, we are particularly pleased to have narrowed our loss while achieving such solid top-line growth in the first half of 2019. We are excited and confident about our future growth in the education market in China. [1] Adjusted operating loss is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [2] Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses and loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. [3] EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax (benefits) expenses; adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax (benefits) expenses, share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 Net Revenues Net revenues increased by 19.1% to RMB632.9 million (US$92.2 million) from RMB531.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in student enrollments. Student enrollments increased by 39.5% to 725,118 from 519,962 in the same period of 2018. Cost of Revenues Cost of revenues increased by 15.3% to RMB332.8 million (US$48.5 million) from RMB288.6 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in teaching staff's compensation. Cost of revenues, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 15.8% to RMB331.7 million (US$48.3 million) from RMB286.3 million in the second quarter of 2018. Gross Profit and Gross Margin Gross profit was RMB300.1 million (US$43.7 million), an increase of 23.6% from RMB242.7 million in the same period of 2018. Gross margin was 47.4%, compared with 45.7% for the same period in 2018. Operating Expenses Total operating expenses increased by 42.6% to RMB468.8 million (US$68.3 million) from RMB328.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Selling expenses increased by 15.1% to RMB241.7 million (US$35.2 million) from RMB210.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Selling expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 17.2% to RMB236.4 million (US$34.4 million) from RMB201.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increases were primarily due to increases in sales and marketing staff compensation. General and administrative expenses increased by 91.2% to RMB227.1 million (US$33.1 million) from RMB118.7 million during the same period of 2018. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, increased by 13.3% to RMB118.2 million (US$17.2 million) from RMB104.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increases were primarily due to increases in staff compensation. Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to related operating costs and expenses increased to RMB115.4 million (US$16.8 million) from RMB25.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to new grants of options to employees in the first quarter of 2019. Operating Loss and Operating Margin Operating loss increased by 96.1% to RMB168.7 million (US$24.6 million) from RMB86.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Operating margin was (26.7)% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with (16.2)% in the same period in 2018. Adjusted operating loss was RMB53.3 million (US$7.8 million), compared with RMB61.0 million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted operating margin was (8.4)%, compared with (11.5)% in the same period of the prior year. Net Loss Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited increased by 3.3% to RMB194.6 million (US$28.4 million) from RMB188.4 million during the second quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited were RMB2.28 (US$0.34), compared with RMB2.88 during the same period of 2018. Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited was RMB60.7 million (US$8.8 million), compared with RMB70.9 million during the same period of 2018. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited[4] were RMB0.71 (US$0.10), compared with RMB1.09 during the same period of 2018. EBITDA EBITDA was RMB(159.8) million (US$(23.3) million), compared with RMB(156.2) million in the second quarter of 2018. EBITDA margin was (25.2)% in the second quarter of 2019, compared with (29.4)% in the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB(25.8) million (US$(3.8) million), compared with RMB(38.7) million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin was (4.1)%, compared with (7.3)% in the same period in 2018. Cash and cash equivalents As of June 30, 2019, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of RMB500.6 million (US$72.9 million), compared with RMB778.0 million as of December 31, 2018. Business Outlook For the third quarter of 2019, based on the information available as of the date of this press release, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB937.5 million and RMB971.0 million, which represents an increase of 40% to 45% year-over-year. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change. Conference Call Information Puxin's management team will hold a conference call on August 13, 2019 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (or 8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time) following the quarterly results announcement. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers: International: +1-412-902-4272 China: 4001-201203 US: +1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: +852-301-84992 Passcode: Puxin Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. When prompted, ask to be connected to the Puxin Limited Call. Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through August 20, 2019 by dialing the following numbers: International: +1-412-317-0088 US: +1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 10134205 A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Puxin's website at http://ir.pxjy.com/. [4] Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" elsewhere in this earnings release. Exchange Rate The Company's business is primarily conducted in China and all of the revenues are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"). This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to USD are made at the rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on June 28, 2019. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on June 28, 2019, or at any other rate. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement the Company's financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company's operating performance. Adjusted operating loss is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited is defined as net loss attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes; EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income and income tax (benefits) expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense, interest income, income tax (benefits) expenses, share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes, and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited are defined as basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited excluding share-based compensation expenses, loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants and loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "confident" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies, its ability to achieve and maintain profitability, its ability to attract and retain students to enroll in its courses, its ability to effectively manage its business expansion and successfully integrate businesses it acquired, its ability to identify or pursue targets for acquisitions, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, its ability to improve the content of its existing courses or to develop new courses, and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law. Puxin Limited

Phone: +86-10-6269-8930

E-mail: ir@pxjy.com

Mr. Kevin Yang

Phone: +86-021-8028-6033

E-mail: puxin@icaasia.com



PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)







As of December 31, As of June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 778,006 500,556 72,914 Restricted cash, current portion - 344,700 50,211 Inventories 9,659 11,280 1,643 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 128,638 98,639 14,368 Total current assets 916,303 955,175 139,136







Non-current assets





Restricted cash, non-current portion 40,971 39,141 5,701 Operating lease right-of-use assets - 804,322 117,163 Property, plant and equipment, net 248,801 270,933 39,466 Intangible assets 218,978 210,309 30,635 Goodwill 1,243,817 1,358,165 197,839 Deferred tax assets 3,456 1,478 215 Rental deposit 64,693 64,765 9,434 Other non-current assets - 34,000 4,953 TOTAL ASSETS 2,737,019 3,738,288 544,542







LIABILITIES











Current liabilities





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued

expenses and other current liabilities of the consolidated VIE

without recourse to the Group of RMB490,696 and

RMB712,735 as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019,

respectively) 515,623 766,598 111,669 Income tax payable of the consolidated VIE without recourse to

the Group 15,755 12,131 1,767 Deferred revenue, current portion (including deferred revenue,

current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the

Group of RMB862,043 and RMB999,890 as of

December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively) 876,861 1,011,142 147,289 Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including operating

lease liabilities, current portion of the consolidated VIE

without recourse to the Group of RMB nil and RMB224,631

as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively) - 225,249 32,811 Amounts due to related parties (including amounts due to related

parties of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group

of RMB3,199 and RMB404 as of December 31, 2018 and

June 30, 2019, respectively) 54,493 22,898 3,335 Bank borrowing of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the

Group 106,600 353,900 51,551 Promissory notes, current portion (including promissory notes,

current portion of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the

Group of RMB190,000 and RMB nil as of December 31, 2018

and June 30, 2019, respectively) 361,888 171,625 25,000 Total current liabilities 1,931,220 2,563,543 373,422 PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)







As of December 31, As of June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD







Non-current liabilities





Deferred revenue, non-current portion of the consolidated VIE

without recourse to the Group 121,191 110,939 16,160 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion of the consolidated

VIE without recourse to the Group - 516,397 75,222 Deferred tax liabilities of the consolidated VIE without recourse

to the Group 71,031 68,637 9,998 Franchise deposits of the consolidated VIE without recourse to

the Group 1,763 1,873 273 Derivative liabilities (including derivative liabilities of the

consolidated VIE without recourse to the Group of RMB nil and RMB nil

as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively) 63,942 164,279 23,930 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,189,147 3,425,668 499,005







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Ordinary shares (par value of USD0.00005 per share;

1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized,

188,627,228 and 188,627,228 shares issued and

165,038,164 and 173,927,126 shares outstanding as of

December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively) 62 62 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,944,325 2,154,533 313,843 Statutory reserve 4,595 4,595 669 Accumulated other comprehensive income 68,214 66,133 9,633 Accumulated deficit (1,469,303) (1,912,718) (278,619) Total Puxin Limited shareholders' equity 547,893 312,605 45,535







Non-controlling interest (21) 15 2 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 547,872 312,620 45,537







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,737,019 3,738,288 544,542 PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)





For the three months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD







Net revenues 531,304 632,922 92,195 Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of

RMB2,276 and RMB1,178 for the three months ended June 30,

2018 and 2019, respectively) 288,582 332,828 48,482 Gross profit 242,722 300,094 43,713







Operating expenses:





Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of

RMB8,411 and RMB5,347 for the three months ended June 30,

2018 and 2019, respectively) 210,025 241,739 35,213 General and administrative expenses (including share-based

compensation expenses of RMB14,369 and RMB108,844 for the

three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively) 118,747 227,063 33,075 Total operating expenses 328,772 468,802 68,288







Operating loss (86,050) (168,708) (24,575)







Interest expense 12,606 10,193 1,485 Interest income 181 4,144 604 Foreign exchange gain - 179 26 Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative

liabilities and warrants 92,485 18,617 2,712 Gain on disposal of subsidiary 93 - - Loss before income taxes (190,867) (193,195) (28,142) Income tax (benefits) expenses (2,476) 1,424 207 Net loss (188,391) (194,619) (28,349) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 19 18 3 Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited (188,410) (194,637) (28,352)







Net loss per share attributable to Puxin Limited





Basic and diluted (1.44) (1.14) (0.17) Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited





Basic and diluted (2.88) (2.28) (0.34)







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted

net loss per share 130,533,721 170,511,022 170,511,022 Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.





PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands of RMB and USD)





For the three months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD















Net loss (188,391) (194,619) (28,349)







Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:





Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments (4,557) 4,383 638 Total comprehensive loss (192,948) (190,236) (27,711) Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest 19 18 3







Total comprehensive loss attributable to Puxin Limited (192,967) (190,254) (27,714) PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)





For the six months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD







Net revenues 1,027,012 1,248,597 181,879 Cost of revenues (including share-based compensation expenses of RMB

3,252 and RMB2,580 for the six months ended June 30,

2018 and 2019, respectively) 562,040 668,427 97,367 Gross profit 464,972 580,170 84,512







Operating expenses:





Selling expenses (including share-based compensation expenses of

RMB10,647 and RMB12,465 for the six months ended June 30,

2018 and 2019, respectively) 374,672 464,373 67,644 General and administrative expenses (including share-based

compensation expenses of RMB296,571 and RMB195,072 for the

six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively) 502,120 421,048 61,332 Total operating expenses 876,792 885,421 128,976







Operating loss (411,820) (305,251) (44,464)







Interest expense 17,646 40,232 5,860 Interest income 284 4,910 715 Foreign exchange loss - 10 1 Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative

liabilities and warrants 116,150 98,879 14,403 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 900 - - Gain on disposal of subsidiary 93 - - Loss before income taxes (546,139) (439,462) (64,013) Income tax (benefits) expenses (2,699) 3,917 571 Net loss (543,440) (443,379) (64,584) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (6) 36 5 Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited (543,434) (443,415) (64,589)







Net loss per share attributable to Puxin Limited





Basic and diluted (4.40) (2.64) (0.38) Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited





Basic and diluted (8.80) (5.28) (0.76)







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net loss per

share 123,488,289 167,791,531 167,791,531 Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.





PUXIN LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands of RMB and USD)





For the six months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD















Net loss (543,440) (443,379) (64,584)







Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:





Change in cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments 14,715 (2,081) (303) Total comprehensive loss (528,725) (445,460) (64,887) Less: comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (6) 36 5







Total comprehensive loss attributable to Puxin Limited (528,719) (445,496) (64,892) PUXIN LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)





For the three months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD Operating loss (86,050) (168,708) (24,575) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 25,056 115,369 16,806 Adjusted operating loss (60,994) (53,339) (7,769)







Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited (188,410) (194,637) (28,352) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 25,056 115,369 16,806 Add: Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative

liabilities and warrants 92,485 18,617 2,712 Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited (70,869) (60,651) (8,834)







Net loss (188,391) (194,619) (28,349) Add: Income tax (benefits) expenses (2,476) 1,424 207 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 14,150 19,357 2,820 Amortization of intangible assets 8,052 8,002 1,166 Interest expense 12,606 10,193 1,485 Less: Interest income 181 4,144 604 EBITDA (156,240) (159,787) (23,275) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 25,056 115,369 16,806 Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes,

derivative liabilities and warrants 92,485 18,617 2,712 Adjusted EBITDA (38,699) (25,801) (3,757)







Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited

- Basic and diluted (2.88) (2.28) (0.34)







Adjusted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited - Basic and diluted (1.09) (0.71) (0.10)







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted

net loss per share 130,533,721 170,511,022 170,511,022 Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.





PUXIN LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands of RMB and USD, except for share, per share and per ADS data)





For the six months ended June 30,

2018 2019 2019

RMB RMB USD Operating loss (411,820) (305,251) (44,464) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 310,470 210,117 30,607 Adjusted operating loss (101,350) (95,134) (13,857)







Net loss attributable to Puxin Limited (543,434) (443,415) (64,589) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 310,470 210,117 30,607 Add: Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes, derivative liabilities and warrants 116,150 98,879 14,403 Add: Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 900 - - Adjusted net loss attributable to Puxin Limited (115,914) (134,419) (19,579)







Net loss (543,440) (443,379) (64,584) Add: Income tax (benefits) expenses (2,699) 3,917 571 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 27,497 36,663 5,341 Amortization of intangible assets 16,104 15,769 2,297 Interest expense 17,646 40,232 5,860 Less: Interest income 284 4,910 715 EBITDA (485,176) (351,708) (51,230) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 310,470 210,117 30,607 Loss on changes in fair value of convertible notes,

derivative liabilities and warrants 116,150 98,879 14,403 Loss on extinguishment of convertible notes 900 - - Adjusted EBITDA (57,656) (42,712) (6,220)







Net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited - Basic and diluted (8.80) (5.28) (0.76)







Adjusted net loss per ADS attributable to Puxin Limited - Basic and diluted (1.88) (1.60) (0.23)







Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted net loss per share 123,488,289 167,791,531 167,791,531

Note: Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puxin-limited-announces-second-quarter-2019-unaudited-financial-results-300900587.html SOURCE Puxin Limited

