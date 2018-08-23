Log in
PUXIN LTD (NEW)
Puxin Ltd : Puxin Ltd. Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call

08/23/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2018 / Puxin Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE: NEW) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 23, 2018 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CDD6BA4E69EDB.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on PUXIN LTD
06:02aPUXIN LIMITED : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
06:02aPUXIN LTD : Puxin Ltd. Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/17PUXIN : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 23, 2018
PR
08/13Puxin's M&A deals shake up tutoring segment
AQ
08/12Puxin's M&A deals shake up tutoring segment
AQ
07/03PUXIN : APEX RESOURCES INC/NV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
06/22APEX RESOURCES INC/NV : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
06/18PUXIN : China`s education firm Puxin makes NYSE debut
AQ
06/16After-school education provider Puxin debuts on NYSE
AQ
06/16After-school education provider Puxin debuts on NYSE
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 1 226 M
Chart PUXIN LTD
Duration : Period :
Puxin Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUXIN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 26,0 $
Spread / Average Target 64%
Managers
NameTitle
Yun Long Sha Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peng Wang Chief Financial Officer
Ming Hu Independent Director
Ke Hai Xie Independent Director
Xiaoxiao Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUXIN LTD0.00%1 226
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)4.17%17 558
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC36.24%5 883
KROTON EDUCACIONAL-45.58%3 959
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC17.99%3 584
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC-11.08%3 321
