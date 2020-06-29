PV Crystalox Solar : Settlement payment received and tender offer

Log in
PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR PLC

(PVCS)
06/29/2020 | 02:19am EDT

PV Crystalox Solar PLC

Settlement payment received and tender offer

PV Crystalox Solar (the 'Company') previously advised in its 2019 Annual Report that it intended to return a maximum of £2 million by way of a tender offer contingent on receipt of a payment relating to the settlement of a legacy wafer supply contract following which it would cancel the Group's listing on the Official List. The Company confirms the payment, of €0.8 million, has now been received and the Board will be recommending that shareholders approve the necessary measures for the tender offer at a General Meeting so that the capital return and delisting can be completed by the end of September. Further information will be provided in a circular to shareholders.

Enquiries:

PV Crystalox Solar PLC +44 (0) 1235 437160

Iain Dorrity, Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Wethey, Chief Financial Officer and Group Secretary

LEI: 213800FYYB6LTJGKA745

Disclaimer

PV Crystalox Solar plc published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:02 UTC
