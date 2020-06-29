PV Crystalox Solar : Settlement payment received and tender offer

PV Crystalox Solar PLC
Settlement payment received and tender offer
PV Crystalox Solar (the 'Company') previously advised in its 2019 Annual Report that it intended to return a maximum of £2 million by way of a tender offer contingent on receipt of a payment relating to the settlement of a legacy wafer supply contract following which it would cancel the Group's listing on the Official List. The Company confirms the payment, of €0.8 million, has now been received and the Board will be recommending that shareholders approve the necessary measures for the tender offer at a General Meeting so that the capital return and delisting can be completed by the end of September. Further information will be provided in a circular to shareholders.
Enquiries:
PV Crystalox Solar PLC +44 (0) 1235 437160
Iain Dorrity, Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Wethey, Chief Financial Officer and Group Secretary
LEI: 213800FYYB6LTJGKA745
