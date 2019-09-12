PV Nano Cell to Exhibit at ITAP 2019, Singapore

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell, Ltd. (OTCQB: PVNNF) ("PV Nano Cell" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced it will be exhibiting in ITAP -Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific, a leading trade event for Industry 4.0! October 22nd to 24th in Singapore Expo ( https://www.industrial-transformation.com/ ). Visit Booth 1H02.



PV Nano Cell will demonstrate in the exhibition the wide range of applications served by showing many examples of printed products from industries such as: IoT, automotive, solar, PCB, flexible electronics, medical, RF and more. The company will present its complete solution offering for the printed electronics, mass-production applications. AS we reported recently the company will also discuss its new DemonJet Pro – low volume manufacturing printer offering camera-based registration and software automation. Latest ink developments will be presented as well, such as the recently launched new and unique ink development for the growing and promising application of LIFT (Laser Induced Forward Transfer) that is now incorporated in the Sigma-Aldrich catalog .

PV Nano Cell has designed & implemented a complete solution, additive manufacturing, approach that allows customers to fully realize the potential of inkjet based, electronics printing for mass production applications. PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “We are very active in Europe & North America and are looking to increase our presence in the Far East. Singapore is well known for being a tech hub and we look forward to discussing our value proposition with new customers and business partners."

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, "We are delighted to have been selected by NAMIC - National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Clusters to co-exhibit at ITAP. NAMIC accelerates Singapore’s industrial adoption of additive manufacturing and therefore there is great synergy with PV Nano Cell's additive manufacturing solutions for digitally printed electronics. Our complete solution approach offers a cost-effective, flexible and clean manufacturing alternative to the existing technologies used today. We expect our additive manufacturing solution to offer new and of great value to the visitors of the exhibition."

We encourage you to come visit us at our booth, discuss your needs and requirements and witness the power of PV Nano Cell's complete solution.

PV Nano Cell, Ltd.

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and coper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

