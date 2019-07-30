Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PVA TePla AG    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 04:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PVA TePla AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.07.2019 / 10:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PVA TePla AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2019 German: http://www.pvatepla.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ English: http://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/


30.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

848667  30.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=848667&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PVA TEPLA AG
04:15aPVA TEPLA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
06/27PVA TEPLA AG : 2019 Annual General Meeting
EQ
06/26PVA TEPLA AG : Management Board contract with Alfred Schopf extendet
EQ
05/29PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
05/10PVA TEPLA : Q1-2019 - More than 50% revenue growth - Significantly improved earn..
EQ
03/28PVA TEPLA AG : Sales Revenues and Earnings Targets for 2018 Exceeded, Order Back..
EQ
03/18PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03/14PVA TEPLA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
03/04PVA TEPLA : exceeds targets in fiscal year 2018 - Record order backlog secures g..
EQ
2018PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 127 M
EBIT 2019 13,5 M
Net income 2019 10,2 M
Finance 2019 40,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,67x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 252 M
Chart PVA TEPLA AG
Duration : Period :
PVA TePla AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVA TEPLA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,04  €
Last Close Price 11,54  €
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred Schopf Chief Executive Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Gernot Hebestreit Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus H. Thoma Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG-4.92%281
APPLIED MATERIALS54.76%47 498
DISCO CORPORATION62.57%6 625
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 286
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.107.40%4 133
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV47.64%2 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group