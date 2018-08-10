Log in
PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/10/2018 | 10:15am CEST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PVA TePla AG
PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.08.2018 / 10:09
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

I

Refering to the substantial shareholder report pursuant to Secs. 33 para. 1, 34 para. 1 WpHG of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. of July 19 2018 by which OppenheimerFunds, Inc. notified that its voting share in PVA TePla AG has exceeded the 10%-threshold as of 13 July 2018 and amounted to 10.10% (2,197,036 voting rights), OppenheimerFunds, Inc. informs in addition with regard to the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used to make the acquisition pursuant to Sec 43 para 1 WpHG as follows:

1. The investment serves the purpose of making trading profits

2. Depending on market developments and further economic circumstances, OppenheimerFunds, Inc. may acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by purchase or otherwise.

3. OppenheimerFunds, Inc. currently does not intend to exercise any influence on the composition of the management board or the supervisory board of PVA TePla AG

4. OppenheimerFunds, Inc. currently does not intend to achieve any material change in the capital structure of PVA TePla in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

5. The voting rights are only attributed to OppenheimerFunds, Inc. pursuant to Sec. 34 para.1 WpHG. Therefore, OppenheimerFunds, Inc. did not finance the acquisition of the voting rights, neither with own funds, nor with debt.

II

Refering to the substantial shareholder report pursuant to Sec. 33 para. 1 WpHG of Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund of July 19 2018 by which Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund notified that its voting share in PVA TePla AG has exceeded the 10%-threshold as of 13 July 2018 and amounted to 10.10% (2,197,036 voting rights), Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund informs in addition with regard to the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used to make the acquisition pursuant to Sec 43 para 1 WpHG as follows:

1. The investment serves the purpose of making trading profits

2. Depending on market developments and further economic circumstances, Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund may acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by purchase or otherwise.

3. Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund currently does not intend to exercise any influence on the composition of the management board or the supervisory board of PVA TePla AG

4. Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund currently does not intend to achieve any material change in the capital structure of PVA TePla AG in particular regarding the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

5. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed with own funds


10.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

712975  10.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=712975&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
