Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PVA TePla AG    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PVA TePla : exceeds targets in fiscal year 2018 - Record order backlog secures growth trajectory in subsequent years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 02:05am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
PVA TePla exceeds targets in fiscal year 2018 - Record order backlog secures growth trajectory in subsequent years

04.03.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

- Consolidated sales revenues: EUR 96.8 million [2017: EUR 85.4 million]

- Incoming orders: EUR 135 million [2017: EUR 163.9 million]

- Order backlog: EUR 171.5 million [2017: EUR 129.1 million]


Sales revenue growth
According to provisional and unaudited figures, the PVA TePla Group, Wettenberg, concluded fiscal year 2018 with a considerable increase in sales revenues and a further upturn in incoming orders.

Consolidated sales revenues of the PVA TePla Group climbed by approximately 13% to EUR 96.8 million [previous year: EUR 85.4 million]. Of this figure, the Semiconductor Systems division posted EUR 59.5 million (+14%) and the Industrial Systems division EUR 37.3 million (+12%).

High incoming orders and order backlog
Incoming orders at EUR 135 million exceeded consolidated sales revenues by almost 40%. As expected the previous-year figure of EUR 163.9 million (which was impacted by a large order) was not achieved. The Industrial Systems division saw order volume surge by EUR 33% to EUR 52.9 million (previous year: EUR 40.4 million). The Semiconductor Systems division generated incoming orders of EUR 82.1 million, an increase of 48% on 2017 adjusted for the large order.

As a result of successful new business, the order backlog in the PVA TePla Group rose by 33% to the record figure of EUR 171.5 million to the end of 2018 [previous year: EUR 129.1 million]. Of this EUR 52.7 million related to the Industrial Systems division (+57%) and EUR 118.9 million to the Semiconductor Systems division (+25%). "The high order buffer reflects especially strong demand from the wafer industry for applications in micro and high-performance electronics," commented Alfred Schopf, CEO of PVA TePla. "This secures our development this year, and beyond well."

The audited consolidated financial statements together with the annual forecast for the present fiscal year will be published on March 28, 2019, and can be downloaded from the company's website www.pvatepla.com from that date.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Gert Fisahn
Investor Relations
PVA TePla AG
Phone: +49(0)641/68690-400
gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com
www.pvatepla.com



 

04.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Phone: 0641/686900
Fax: 0641/68690800
E-mail: info@pvatepla.com
Internet: www.pvatepla.com
ISIN: DE0007461006
WKN: 746100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

782909  04.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=782909&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PVA TEPLA AG
02:05aPVA TEPLA : exceeds targets in fiscal year 2018 - Record order backlog secures g..
EQ
2018PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
2018PVA TEPLA AG : Earnings surge in Q3 2018
EQ
2018PVA TEPLA AG : quaterly earnings release
2018PVA TEPLA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018PVA TEPLA : crystal growing
PU
2018PVA TEPLA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018PVA TEPLA AG : Framework contract for the delivery of crystal growing systems
EQ
2018PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
2018PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 95,2 M
EBIT 2018 8,40 M
Net income 2018 6,25 M
Finance 2018 25,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 38,25
P/E ratio 2019 23,19
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 237 M
Chart PVA TEPLA AG
Duration : Period :
PVA TePla AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVA TEPLA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,8 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred Schopf Chief Executive Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Gernot Hebestreit Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus H. Thoma Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG-10.66%271
APPLIED MATERIALS17.78%36 400
DISCO CORPORATION29.02%4 924
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 523
ASM INTERNATIONAL32.60%3 066
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES20.68%2 001
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.