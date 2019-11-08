DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

PVA TePla on track for growth - Sales revenues and earnings increase significantly - Forecasts for year-end raised



08.11.2019 / 08:00

PVA TePla on track for growth

Sales revenues and earnings increase significantly

Forecasts for year-end raised



- Consolidated sales revenues: EUR 96.2 million (previous year: EUR 69.4 million)

- EBITDA: EUR 11.9 million (previous year: EUR 8.5 million)

- Incoming orders: EUR 110.9 million (previous year: EUR 101.9 million)

- Order backlog: EUR 197.4 million (previous year: EUR 165.4 million)



The PVA TePla Group, a global high-tech provider for semiconductors and industrial applications, is continuing the positive development of the previous quarters and increased its consolidated sales revenues for the first nine months of 2019 by an impressive 38% to EUR 96.2 million. The Semiconductor Systems division performed particularly well, with sales revenues rising by around EUR 50 million to EUR 62.6 million (previous year: EUR 42.0 million). Sales revenues in the Industrial Systems division were also considerably higher year-on-year, up 22% at EUR 33.6 million (previous year: EUR 27.4 million).

EBITDA climbed by 40% from EUR 8.5 million in the previous year to EUR 11.9 million.

"We have been seeing considerable growth in both sales revenues and earnings for several quarters in a row. In particular, there is strong demand for our crystal-growing and inspection systems for the semiconductor industry. This shows that PVA TePla equipment represents cutting edge technology for reliable and efficient solutions for our customers," commented Alfred Schopf, CEO of PVA TePla AG.

With new orders of EUR 110.9 million, the PVA TePla Group's order intake for the first nine months of the year also improved on the figure for the same period of 2018 by almost 9% (EUR 101.9 million). The two divisions contributed similar growth rates. The Semiconductor Systems division reported new orders of EUR 70.8 million (previous year: EUR 64.2 million). Incoming orders in the Industrial Systems division amounted to EUR 40.0 million in the first three quarters of 2019, also up significantly on the previous year's level (EUR 37.7 million).

At EUR 185.7 million, the order backlog was 12% higher than the previous year's figure of EUR 165.4 million as of September 30, 2018.

The high order backlog increases the PVA TePla Group's positive visibility throughout 2020 and into 2021.

The PVA TePla Group's cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1.1 million in the first nine months of 2019 (Q3 2018: EUR -16.3 million). The net financial position (excess of cash and cash equivalents over current and non-current financial liabilities) remained high at EUR 32.1 million.

Based on the consistently good business performance, the Management Board of PVA TePla AG is raising its forecast for 2019 as a whole to consolidated sales revenues of EUR 130 million (previously: EUR 125 million) and EBITDA of around EUR 16.0 million (previously: EUR 15 million).

The PVA TePla Group is also assuming further substantial growth in sales revenues and earnings for fiscal 2020.

The nine-month report is now available to download on the company's website www.pvatepla.com.

