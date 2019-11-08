Log in
PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
PVA TePla : on track for growth - Sales revenues and earnings increase significantly - Forecasts for year-end raised

11/08/2019 | 02:05am EST

DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
PVA TePla on track for growth - Sales revenues and earnings increase significantly - Forecasts for year-end raised

08.11.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PVA TePla on track for growth
Sales revenues and earnings increase significantly
Forecasts for year-end raised
 

- Consolidated sales revenues: EUR 96.2 million (previous year: EUR 69.4 million)

- EBITDA: EUR 11.9 million (previous year: EUR 8.5 million)

- Incoming orders: EUR 110.9 million (previous year: EUR 101.9 million)

- Order backlog: EUR 197.4 million (previous year: EUR 165.4 million)
 

The PVA TePla Group, a global high-tech provider for semiconductors and industrial applications, is continuing the positive development of the previous quarters and increased its consolidated sales revenues for the first nine months of 2019 by an impressive 38% to EUR 96.2 million. The Semiconductor Systems division performed particularly well, with sales revenues rising by around EUR 50 million to EUR 62.6 million (previous year: EUR 42.0 million). Sales revenues in the Industrial Systems division were also considerably higher year-on-year, up 22% at EUR 33.6 million (previous year: EUR 27.4 million).

EBITDA climbed by 40% from EUR 8.5 million in the previous year to EUR 11.9 million.

"We have been seeing considerable growth in both sales revenues and earnings for several quarters in a row. In particular, there is strong demand for our crystal-growing and inspection systems for the semiconductor industry. This shows that PVA TePla equipment represents cutting edge technology for reliable and efficient solutions for our customers," commented Alfred Schopf, CEO of PVA TePla AG.

With new orders of EUR 110.9 million, the PVA TePla Group's order intake for the first nine months of the year also improved on the figure for the same period of 2018 by almost 9% (EUR 101.9 million). The two divisions contributed similar growth rates. The Semiconductor Systems division reported new orders of EUR 70.8 million (previous year: EUR 64.2 million). Incoming orders in the Industrial Systems division amounted to EUR 40.0 million in the first three quarters of 2019, also up significantly on the previous year's level (EUR 37.7 million).

At EUR 185.7 million, the order backlog was 12% higher than the previous year's figure of EUR 165.4 million as of September 30, 2018.

The high order backlog increases the PVA TePla Group's positive visibility throughout 2020 and into 2021.

The PVA TePla Group's cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1.1 million in the first nine months of 2019 (Q3 2018: EUR -16.3 million). The net financial position (excess of cash and cash equivalents over current and non-current financial liabilities) remained high at EUR 32.1 million.

Based on the consistently good business performance, the Management Board of PVA TePla AG is raising its forecast for 2019 as a whole to consolidated sales revenues of EUR 130 million (previously: EUR 125 million) and EBITDA of around EUR 16.0 million (previously: EUR 15 million).

The PVA TePla Group is also assuming further substantial growth in sales revenues and earnings for fiscal 2020.

The nine-month report is now available to download on the company's website www.pvatepla.com.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Gert Fisahn
Investor Relations
PVA TePla AG
Tel.: +49(0)641/68690-400
gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com
www.pvatepla.com

 


 

08.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Phone: 0641/686900
Fax: 0641/68690800
E-mail: info@pvatepla.com
Internet: www.pvatepla.com
ISIN: DE0007461006
WKN: 746100
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 907463

 
End of News DGAP News Service

907463  08.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=907463&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 128 M
EBIT 2019 12,7 M
Net income 2019 8,59 M
Finance 2019 43,0 M
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 28,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,57x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
Capitalization 244 M
Chart PVA TEPLA AG
Duration : Period :
PVA TePla AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVA TEPLA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,34  €
Last Close Price 11,24  €
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred Schopf Chief Executive Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Gernot Hebestreit Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus H. Thoma Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG-7.87%271
APPLIED MATERIALS70.68%51 564
DISCO CORPORATION91.51%7 782
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.176.24%5 492
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 576
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.80.16%2 672
