PVH CORPORATION

PVH CORPORATION

(PVH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Calvin Klein owner PVH to cut 450 jobs in North America, shut 162 outlets

07/14/2020 | 05:36pm EDT
The logo of Calvin Klein watches is seen at the Baselworld fair in Basel

PVH Corp said on Tuesday it would cut 450 jobs in North America and shutter 162 retail stores of its business that houses brands such as Van Heusen and IZOD, as the coronavirus crisis wreaks havoc on the apparel industry.



The Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein owner said the layoffs, affecting 12% of its office workforce, would impact three brands and save about $80 million annually.

"The COVID-19 crisis is dramatically reshaping the retail landscape in ways that we believe will be long-term in nature and far-reaching in terms of consumer purchasing behavior," President Stefan Larsson said.

PVH estimated pre-tax charges of about $80 million over the next 12 months from costs associated with the exit of its heritage brand retail business, which sells the three brands and accounted for 2.6% of its overall revenue in 2019.

"Overall, we see this as a positive development for PVH as the company exits a declining business and reduces costs," Bernstein analyst Jamie Merriman said.

Spain's Zara, Nordstrom and Bath & Body Works have also closed stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story corrects syntax in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 183 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 112 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 913 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,69x
Yield 2021 0,10%
Capitalization 3 304 M 3 304 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 30 750
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart PVH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PVH Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 59,77 $
Last Close Price 46,51 $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emanuel Chirico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Larsson President
Michael Alan Shaffer Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PVH CORPORATION-56.83%3 224
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-1.41%233 738
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.31.72%39 733
VF CORPORATION-39.75%23 393
MONCLER S.P.A.-13.53%9 951
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED2.78%7 946
