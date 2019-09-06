PVH C : &FO Mike Shaffer Honored by Runway of Dreams - 09.06.19

September 6, 2019

PVH Chief Operating & Financial Officer Mike Shaffer was honored with the Commitment to Inclusion Award at the Runway of Dreams Foundation's annual Fashion Revolution Event. Runway of Dreams Foundation is a nonprofit organization working towards a future of inclusion, acceptance, and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities.

Kicking off New York Fashion Week, the Sept. 5 event was hosted by NBC TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin and Emmy Award-winning TV personality and style expert Carson Kressley. Runway of Dreams Founder Mindy Scheier opened the event, noting that people with disabilities make up the largest minority in the world but stressed 'this event isn't about charity, it's about humanity.'

Shaffer was honored for his dedication to fostering inclusivity within PVH and his integral role driving the TOMMY HILFIGER Adaptive line, which highlights PVH's desire to meet consumers' needs and bring branded, fashionable clothing to an underserved population.

PVH Chairman & CEO Emanuel Chirico introduced Shaffer at the award ceremony. 'Mike is passionate about fostering Inclusion - both inside the walls of PVH and beyond. I always say that at PVH, our people are our most important asset and Mike is no exception to that. His leadership, integrity and commitment to inclusion are critical to fueling the Power that is PVH and creating a fashion industry that we can all be proud of.'

Upon accepting his honor, Shaffer noted: 'Throughout my career, focusing on inclusion has become an increasingly important part of my job - and a part that I truly enjoy. As we look to the future, the need for the entire fashion industry to believe in inclusivity and act on it - from the way we build culture inside our companies to how we develop business strategies that will impact the industry and the world - is a key priority.'

After the awards program, the audience enjoyed a fashion show featuring over 40 models of all abilities wearing TOMMY HILFIGER Adaptive, Zappos Adaptive and Kohl's adaptive options. The runway show celebrated inclusion, innovation and demonstrated the expanding reach of adaptive clothing in the fashion industry.

Image credit: Noam Galai for Getty