PVH : Calvin Klein, Inc. Collaborates with Amazon Fashion to Bring a Digital Experience to Life in New York City’s Flatiron District and on College Campuses across the U.S.

CALVIN KLEIN X Amazon Fashion NYC Market - An Immersive Brand Experience in New York City's Flatiron District

Limited-Edition Product Drop: CALVIN KLEIN JEANS "A$AP Rocky Trucker Jacket"

#MYCAMPUS Program at Amazon Campus Locations across the Country

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 3, 2018-- Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], will combine the physical and digital brand experiences through an immersive activation, in collaboration with Amazon Fashion. Following the success of last year's holiday retail experience, the CALVIN KLEINx Amazon Fashion NYC Market will be an interactive brand event at the Flatiron Plaza in New York City opening to the public on Friday, October 5th. The three-day event will immerse guests in a physical market with a series of digitally enhanced experiences driving to Amazon.com/mycalvins.

CALVIN KLEIN JEANS FALL 2018 GLOBAL ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN (Photo: Business Wire)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005209/en/

CALVIN KLEIN x AMAZON FASHION NYC MARKET - IMMERSIVE BRAND EXPERIENCE IN NEW YORK CITY'S FLATIRON DISTRICT

The CALVIN KLEIN x Amazon Fashion NYC Market brings to life the CALVIN KLEIN JEANS fall advertising campaign through interactive stalls that integrate product and technology.

The experience will feature the "Together in Denim Billboard" as seen in the campaign, allowing visitors to recreate the campaign shoot, complete with a photographer to capture photos.

Visitors can play games for the opportunity to win prizes, including Amazon devices, CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR, CALVIN KLEIN JEANS products and accessories, and other exclusive merchandise available only at the activation.

Limited-edition water boxes, featuring artwork from the latest CALVIN KLEIN JEANS campaign, will be given away through vending machines housed in a larger-than-life water box installation.

At the #MYCALVINS Campaign Shop, guests will be able to try on new styles from CALVIN KLEIN JEANS and shop the product via the Amazon App.

In the Amazon Alexa Jukebox Lounge, visitors can use a jukebox upgraded with Amazon Alexa to control the music and lighting with their voice and interact with the music on digital screens.

At the Popcorn Stall, guests can pose for photo moments in a one-of-a-kind booth with floating popcorn - designed to recreate the special effects of the CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC fall runway show.

Amazon SmileCodes throughout the space will facilitate a seamless shopping experience to the dedicated CALVIN KLEIN digital store on Amazon Fashion.

CALVIN KLEIN brand ambassadors and notable personalities will be visiting the Market throughout the weekend.

"The continued collaboration with Amazon Fashionallows us to reach new and existing consumers through a youth-targeted marketing approach," said Marie Gulin-Merle, Chief Marketing Officer, Calvin Klein, Inc. "By joining Amazon Fashion's digital expertise with CALVIN KLEIN's physical presence, we are creating a 'phygital' experience in the middle of New York City, reinforcing our commitment to a consumer-first strategy."

The CALVIN KLEIN x Amazon Fashion NYC Market is located at the Flatiron Plaza on 23rd Street between Broadway and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. It will be open to the public Friday, October 5th from 5:00pm - 10:00pm and Saturday and Sunday, October 6th and 7th, from 11:00am - 9:00pm ET. Admission is free.

LIMITED-EDITION PRODUCT DROP: CALVIN KLEIN JEANS "A$AP ROCKY TRUCKER JACKET"

In celebration of this unique moment, Calvin Kleinwill, for the first time, bring a limited-edition product drop: the CALVIN KLEIN JEANS "A$AP Rocky Trucker Jacket" exclusively to Amazon Fashion. This jean jacket, created for the artist, will be available for customers to purchase on Amazon Fashion at amazon.com/mycalvinsbeginning Friday. An in-person product giveaway of a limited number of the CALVIN KLEIN JEANS "A$AP Rocky Trucker Jacket" will take place at 7:00pm ET on Friday at the Flatiron Plaza.

#MYCAMPUS PROGRAM AT AMAZON CAMPUS LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

CALVIN KLEIN and Amazon Fashion have collaborated with Prime Student Ambassadors at college campuses across the country, driving the #MYCALVINS movement and introducing #MYCAMPUS, an opportunity for college students to interact with the brand on their home turf. Beginning in August, CALVIN KLEIN-branded Amazon lockers were opened at select colleges and universities across the country advertising the brand's availability on Amazon Fashion.

About Calvin Klein, Inc.:

CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive, and often minimal, aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through our clean aesthetic and innovative designs. Global retail sales of CALVIN KLEIN brand products exceeded $9 billion in 2017 and were distributed in over 110 countries. Calvin Klein employs over 10,000 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.

About PVH Corp.:

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and business with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and almost $9 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN,TOMMY HILFIGER,Van Heusen,IZOD,ARROW,Speedo*,Warner's, and Olgabrands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

facebook.com/calvinklein;calvinklein.tumblr.com;google.com/+calvinklein;

youtube.com/calvinklein;twitter.com/calvinklein;instagram.com/calvinklein;

pinterest.com/calvinklein

snapchat: calvinklein

brand handle: @calvinklein

#MYCALVINS

#MYCAMPUS

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005209/en/

Source: Calvin Klein, Inc.

Calvin Klein, Inc.

Caroline Curtis

VP, Corporate Communications

carolinecurtis@ck.com

or

Jessica Jenkins

Director, Public Relations

jessicajenkins@ck.com