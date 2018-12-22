NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec. 21, 2018-- Calvin Klein, Inc. and Raf Simons announced today that Raf Simons is leaving his position as Chief Creative Officer. Both parties have amicably decided to part ways after Calvin Klein, Inc. decided on a new brand direction which differs from Simons's creative vision.

CALVIN KLEIN will not show during New York Fashion Week in February 2019.

