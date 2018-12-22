Log in
PVH CORPORATION (PVH)

PVH CORPORATION (PVH)
My previous session
News 
News

PVH : Calvin Klein, Inc. and Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons Part Ways — 12.21.18

12/22/2018 | 01:30am CET

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec. 21, 2018-- Calvin Klein, Inc. and Raf Simons announced today that Raf Simons is leaving his position as Chief Creative Officer. Both parties have amicably decided to part ways after Calvin Klein, Inc. decided on a new brand direction which differs from Simons's creative vision.

CALVIN KLEIN will not show during New York Fashion Week in February 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181221005599/en/

Source: Calvin Klein, Inc.

Press:
Caroline Curtis, Calvin Klein, Inc. - carolinecurtis@ck.com
Pierre Rougier, PR Consulting - pierre@prconsulting.net

Disclaimer

PVH Corp. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 00:29:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 571 M
EBIT 2019 951 M
Net income 2019 709 M
Debt 2019 2 166 M
Yield 2019 0,17%
P/E ratio 2019 10,25
P/E ratio 2020 8,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 6 842 M
