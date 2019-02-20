PVH Corp. : Announces Agreement to Acquire Gazal Corporation Limited

PVH
Corp. [NYSE:PVH] announced that a newly formed wholly owned
subsidiary has entered into a definitive agreement under which it is
proposed that PVH would acquire the interests in Gazal Corporation
Limited (“Gazal”) that it does not already own for A$6.00 per share. The
closing is subject to customary conditions (including shareholder, court
and regulatory approvals) and is expected to occur in the second quarter
of 2019.
Gazal has been PVH’s long term partner in Australia. If the acquisition
is consummated, PVH will acquire its joint venture with Gazal, “PVH
Brands Australia Pty Limited” (“the JV”), which commenced doing business
in 2014. The JV holds licenses for PVH’s CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER
and Van Heusen brands, as well as the Pierre Cardin, Bracks
and Nancy Ganz brands in Australia, New Zealand and other parts
of Oceania. The JV generated approximately A$260 million in revenues on
a twelve month trailing basis as of July 2018.
The aggregate net purchase price for the approximately 78% of Gazal
shares being acquired is approximately A$124 million, after taking into
account the divestiture to a third party of Gazal’s owned office
building and warehouse in Banksmeadow, New South Wales, which will take
place shortly following the closing date of the acquisition.
The transaction is expected to result in a material increase to PVH’s
2019 earnings per share on a GAAP basis, as PVH expects to record a
noncash gain to write-up its equity investments in Gazal and the JV to
fair value. Excluding this noncash gain, the transaction is expected to
be slightly accretive to PVH’s 2019 earnings on a non-GAAP basis. It is
a condition of the transaction that key management of Gazal and the JV
commit to remain in their roles for at least two years and use
approximately 25% of their existing Gazal equity to subscribe for an
approximate 6% stake in the PVH subsidiary that is the parent company of
the acquirer.
“I’m pleased that we have agreed to acquire Gazal. PVH currently – and
for many years – has had a successful business relationship with our
Australian partners and would be pleased to bring them into the larger
PVH family,” said Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and CEO, PVH Corp. “Gazal
has enhanced the market position of our brands in Australia and New
Zealand and we believe the region continues to offer significant growth
over the next five years and aligns with our strategic priority to
expand our direct control of businesses operated under the CALVIN
KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER brands worldwide.”
About PVH Corp.
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing
brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the
largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates
operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual revenues.
PVH owns the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen,
IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene
brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates
brand, and markets a variety of goods under these and other nationally
and internationally known owned and licensed brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the
Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.
About Gazal
Based in Sydney and listed on the ASX, Gazal is a leading apparel
supplier and retailer in Australasia. The Company jointly owns and
manages PVH Brands Australia Pty Limited, a joint venture company with
PVH Corp., one of the largest branded lifestyle apparel companies in the
world. PVH Brands Australia licenses and operates PVH’s iconic lifestyle
apparel brands, led by CALVIN KLEIN and TOMMY HILFIGER, as
well as other licensed and Gazal-owned brand names, such as Van
Heusen, Pierre Cardin, Bracks and Nancy Ganz.
PVH CORP. SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION
REFORM ACT OF 1995: Forward-looking statements made in this press
release, including, without limitation, statements relating to PVH
Corp’s (the “Company”) earnings, future plans, strategies, objectives,
expectations and intentions, are made pursuant to the safe harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are
inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be
predicted with accuracy, and some of which might not be anticipated,
including, without limitation, (i) the Company’s plans, strategies,
objectives, expectations and intentions are subject to change at any
time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the Company may be
considered to be highly leveraged, and uses a significant portion of its
cash flows to service its indebtedness, as a result of which the Company
might not have sufficient funds to operate its businesses in the manner
it intends or has operated in the past; (iii) the levels of sales of the
Company’s apparel, footwear and related products, both to its wholesale
customers and in its retail stores, the levels of sales of the Company’s
licensees at wholesale and retail, and the extent of discounts and
promotional pricing in which the Company and its licensees and other
business partners are required to engage, all of which can be affected
by weather conditions, changes in the economy, fuel prices, reductions
in travel, fashion trends, consolidations, repositionings and
bankruptcies in the retail industries, repositionings of brands by the
Company’s licensors and other factors; (iv) the Company’s plans and
results of operations will be affected by the Company’s ability to
manage its growth and inventory; (v) the Company’s operations and
results could be affected by quota restrictions and the imposition of
safeguard controls (which, among other things, could limit the Company’s
ability to produce products in cost-effective countries that have the
labor and technical expertise needed), the availability and cost of raw
materials, the Company’s ability to adjust timely to changes in trade
regulations and the migration and development of manufacturers (which
can affect where the Company’s products can best be produced), changes
in available factory and shipping capacity, wage and shipping cost
escalation, and civil conflict, war or terrorist acts, the threat of any
of the foregoing, or political and labor instability in any of the
countries where the Company’s or its licensees’ or other business
partners’ products are sold, produced or are planned to be sold or
produced; (vi) disease epidemics and health related concerns, which
could result in closed factories, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw
materials and scrutiny or embargoing of goods produced in infected
areas, as well as reduced consumer traffic and purchasing, as consumers
become ill or limit or cease shopping in order to avoid exposure; (vii)
the failure of the Company’s licensees to market successfully licensed
products or to preserve the value of the Company’s brands, or their
misuse of the Company’s brands and (viii) other risks and uncertainties
indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Risks and uncertainties related to the acquisition include, among
others: the risk that the regulatory approval required for the
acquisition is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that
are not anticipated; the risk that the other conditions to the closing
of the acquisition are not satisfied; uncertainties as to the timing of
the acquisition; competitive responses to the acquisition; the inability
to obtain, or delays in obtaining, cost savings and synergies from the
acquisition; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the
acquisition; litigation relating to the acquisition; the inability to
recognize the expected benefits of the acquisition; the inability to
integrate the acquired business without disruption to the acquired
business or existing operations; and any changes in general economic
and/or industry specific conditions.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of the receipt of new
information, future events or otherwise.
