PVH Corp. : Further Increases Data Disclosure and Transparency in 12th Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

The company emphasizes transparent reporting against the 15 priorities of its Forward Fashion corporate responsibility strategy

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] published today its 2019 annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, continuing its commitment to accountability and transparency. This is PVH’s 12th annual CR report, and the first published since last year’s launch of its ambitious CR strategy, Forward Fashion, which sets a new level of ambition to drive transformational change across PVH, its businesses and the fashion industry.

The report is being published during both the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global movement against systemic racism and social inequality. While PVH has had to adapt much of its CR work to the current environment, the company remains committed to delivering on its long-term strategy and its focus on reducing the company’s negative impacts to zero, increasing positive impacts to 100%, and improving the lives of the over 1 million people across its value chain.

“While the apparel industry will be uniquely transformed post-pandemic, we have a responsibility to help shape this `new normal’ for the benefit of all stakeholders. We are steadfast in our commitments to prioritize climate action, to build tighter, more resilient supply chains, to fight for social justice, and to deliver more sustainable products to our consumers,” commented Manny Chirico, Chairman and CEO, PVH Corp.

This year’s report increases our data disclosure and expands transparency around workforce inclusion and diversity (I&D) information. PVH sees this as an important first step in meaningful progress to ensure all people and communities are represented, and in creating a workplace environment where every individual is valued and every voice is heard.

“Within this report we have been transparent about representation and diversity across our company. We have a lot more to do — and we are fully committed to doing the work. Over the next few months we will be publishing a set of targets focused on racial equality, representation and advancement, and we commit to disclosing the actions being taken across our organization to meet these targets,” said Chirico.

Alongside expanded I&D data, further additions to this year’s CR Report include an extensive progress overview against the 15 priorities of Forward Fashion, and a detailed performance summary providing data visualizations across environmental and human rights programming. Highlights include:

Reduce Negative Impacts to Zero

Received approval of its absolute greenhouse gas emission (GHG) emission reduction targets from the Science Based Target initiative, furthering its commitment to a zero- carbon economy. PVH’s targets are in line with the most ambitious level of decarbonization set by the Paris Agreement at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Ran programming through the Apparel Impact Institute to reduce the environmental footprint of its suppliers that use the most energy, implemented its forest protection policy and commenced its partnership with Canopy, a leading NGO in protecting the world’s forests.

Conducted waste audits to inform its first global waste baselining exercise and guide its approach towards achieving zero waste for PVH offices, distribution centers and stores by 2030.

Increase Positive Impacts to 100%

Shared living wage data for the first time. The data directly compares workers’ average hourly wages in PVH supplier factories to both legal minimum hourly wages and average hourly wages in the apparel sector, across sourcing countries that make up 75% of PVH’s global Free on Board (FOB) value in 2019.

Sourced approximately 50% of its cotton footprint sustainably. This is halfway towards its target to sustainably source 100% of our cotton by 2025.

Improve the 1 Million+ Lives Across Our Value Chain

Expanded I&D data disclosing gender and racial/ethnicity representation breakdowns across both PVH’s corporate offices, and retail and warehouse facilities.

Reached its goal and CR target of achieving gender parity in leadership positions (defined as VP+ level); going forward, PVH will focus on achieving gender parity at the most senior leadership levels (SVP+).

Announced $3 million, three-year grant extension between the PVH Foundation with Save the Children. Total giving by the PVH Foundation, its philanthropic fund specifically dedicated to nonprofit donations and volunteer programs, was more than $15 million.

“I’m proud of the progress we have made in the last year as we work to achieve our Forward Fashion goals, and we recognize it also highlights just how much more we need to do,” Chirico said. “Next year, this report will look different again, as we keep making positive impacts and holding ourselves accountable to the highest standards. We will do more, do better, and share our progress along the way.”

For more information on Forward Fashion and to download the 2019 CR Report, visit responsibility.pvh.com.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 40,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.9 billion in annual revenues. That's the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005182/en/