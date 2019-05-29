PVH Corp. : Reports 2019 First Quarter Revenue and EPS

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH] reported its 2019 first quarter results.
Non-GAAP Amounts:
Amounts stated to be on a non-GAAP basis
exclude the items that are described below under the heading “Non-GAAP
Exclusions.” Amounts stated on a constant currency basis are also deemed
to be on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of amounts on a GAAP basis to
amounts on a non-GAAP basis are presented later in this release and
identify and quantify all excluded items.
CEO Comments:
Commenting on these results, Emanuel Chirico,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, noted, “We are pleased with our
first quarter 2019 results, as our earnings per share exceeded the high
end of our guidance range. While the global retail environment was
challenging, the power of our diversified business model and the
strength of our brands, global platforms and teams drove our businesses
forward.”
Mr. Chirico continued, “Looking ahead, the volatile and challenging
macroeconomic backdrop has continued into the second quarter, with
particular softness across the U.S. and China retail landscape.
Additionally, further volatility in foreign exchange rates is expected
to pressure our full year earnings per share by an incremental $0.10
compared to our prior expectations. As such, we believe it is prudent to
factor this into our updated full year earnings outlook.”
Mr. Chirico concluded, “We remain confident that we are in a strong
position to gain market share as we deliver against our strategic
priorities. We are incredibly excited to strengthen our management team
with the appointment of Stefan Larsson as President, who will help fuel
our global growth. As we continue to invest in the strategic areas of
the business that address the increasingly dynamic and ever-changing
consumer landscape, while also taking a more nimble approach to react to
emerging business trends, we see a significant opportunity to deliver
long-term value for our stockholders.”
First Quarter Business Review:
Tommy Hilfiger
Revenue in the Tommy
Hilfiger business for the quarter increased 4% to $1.1 billion
(increased 9% on a constant currency basis) compared to the prior year
period. Tommy Hilfiger International revenue increased 4% to $680
million (increased 12% on a constant currency basis) compared to the
prior year period, primarily driven by strong performance in Europe.
International comparable store sales increased 9%. Tommy Hilfiger North
America revenue increased 3% to $372 million (increased 3% on a constant
currency basis) compared to the prior year period, driven by growth in
the North America wholesale business, partially offset by a 4% decline
in North America comparable store sales.
Earnings before interest and taxes on a GAAP basis for the quarter
decreased to $92 million, inclusive of a $9 million negative impact due
to foreign currency translation, from $132 million in the prior year
period. Included in earnings before interest and taxes for the current
quarter were costs of $55 million incurred in connection with the
closure of the Company’s TOMMY HILFIGER flagship and anchor
stores in the United States (the “TH U.S. store closures”), primarily
consisting of noncash lease asset impairments. Included in earnings
before interest and taxes for the prior year period were costs of $7
million related to the April 2016 acquisition of the 55% interest in the
Company’s former Tommy Hilfiger joint venture in China that it did not
already own (the “TH China acquisition”), consisting of noncash
amortization of short-lived assets. Earnings before interest and taxes
on a non-GAAP basis for these periods, as discussed below, exclude these
amounts.
Earnings before interest and taxes on a non-GAAP basis for the quarter
increased to $147 million, inclusive of a $9 million negative impact due
to foreign currency translation, from $139 million in the prior year
period. The earnings increase was principally due to strong performance
in the international business.
Calvin Klein
Revenue in the Calvin
Klein business for the quarter of $890 million was flat (increased 4% on
a constant currency basis) compared to the prior year period. Calvin
Klein International revenue decreased 2% to $466 million (increased 5%
on a constant currency basis) compared to the prior year period, as
solid growth in Europe was more than offset by the negative impacts of
foreign currency translation and weakness in China. International
comparable store sales decreased 4%. Calvin Klein North America revenue
increased 2% to $424 million (increased 3% on a constant currency basis)
compared to the prior year period, due to an increase in the wholesale
business, partially offset by a 5% decline in North America comparable
store sales.
Earnings before interest and taxes on a GAAP basis for the quarter
decreased to $48 million, inclusive of a $5 million negative impact due
to foreign currency translation, from $109 million in the prior year
period. Included in earnings before interest and taxes for the current
quarter were costs of $70 million in connection with the restructuring
associated with the strategic changes for the Calvin Klein business
announced in January 2019 (the “Calvin Klein restructuring”), consisting
of a $30 million noncash lease asset impairment resulting from the
closure of the Company’s flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York,
New York, $19 million of severance, $15 million of contract termination
and other costs, $5 million of other noncash asset impairments, and $2
million of inventory markdowns. Earnings before interest and taxes on a
non-GAAP basis for the period, as discussed below, excludes these
amounts.
Earnings before interest and taxes on a non-GAAP basis for the quarter
increased to $119 million, inclusive of a $5 million negative impact due
to foreign currency translation, from $109 million on a GAAP basis in
the prior year period (there were no non-GAAP exclusions in the prior
year period). The earnings increase was principally due to lower
expenses.
Heritage Brands
Revenue in the
Heritage Brands business for the quarter increased 1% to $415 million
compared to the prior year period, due to an increase in the wholesale
business, partially offset by a 6% decline in comparable store sales.
Earnings before interest and taxes for the quarter decreased to $40
million from $42 million in the prior year period, principally due to
gross margin pressure from a more promotional U.S. retail environment.
First Quarter Consolidated Results:
First quarter revenue
increased 2% to $2.4 billion (increased 6% on a constant currency basis)
compared to the prior year period.
Earnings per share on a GAAP basis was $1.08 for the first quarter of
2019 compared to $2.29 in the prior year period. These results include
the amounts for the applicable period described under the heading
“Non-GAAP Exclusions” later in this release. Earnings per share on a
non-GAAP basis for these periods, as discussed below, exclude these
amounts.
Earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis was $2.46 for the first quarter
of 2019 compared to $2.36 in the prior year period. Earnings per share
on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2019 included
a $0.15 negative impact related to foreign currency translation.
Earnings before interest and taxes on a GAAP basis for the quarter
decreased to $135 million, inclusive of a $14 million negative impact
due to foreign currency translation, from $244 million in the prior year
period. Included in earnings before interest and taxes for the current
quarter were $131 million of costs consisting of (i) $70 million related
to the Calvin Klein restructuring, (ii) $55 million in connection with
the TH U.S. store closures, and (iii) $6 million in connection with the
refinancing of the Company’s senior credit facilities. Included in
earnings before interest and taxes for the prior year period were costs
of $7 million related to the TH China acquisition. Earnings before
interest and taxes on a non-GAAP basis for these periods, as discussed
below, exclude these amounts.
Earnings before interest and taxes on a non-GAAP basis for the quarter
increased to $267 million, inclusive of a $14 million negative impact
due to foreign currency translation, compared to $251 million in the
prior year period. The improvement in earnings was principally driven by
growth in the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein businesses.
Net interest expense increased to $30 million from $28 million in the
prior year period. The effective tax rate on a GAAP basis was 22.4% as
compared to 17.1% in the prior year period. The effective tax rate on a
non-GAAP basis was 21.4% as compared to 17.3% in the prior year period.
Stock Repurchase Program:
During the first quarter of 2019,
the Company repurchased approximately 500,000 shares of its common stock
for $61 million (9.5 million shares for $1.1 billion since inception)
under the $2.0 billion stock repurchase program authorized by the Board
of Directors through June 3, 2023. Stock repurchases under the program
may be made from time to time over the period through open market
purchases, accelerated share repurchase programs, privately negotiated
transactions or other methods, as the Company deems appropriate.
Purchases are made based on a variety of factors, such as price,
corporate requirements and overall market conditions, applicable legal
requirements and limitations, restrictions under the Company’s debt
arrangements, trading restrictions under the Company’s insider trading
policy and other relevant factors. The program may be modified by the
Board, including to increase or decrease the repurchase limitation or
extend, suspend, or terminate the program, at any time, without prior
notice.
2019 Outlook:
The Company’s 2019 guidance assumes that
two acquisitions will close in the second quarter of 2019. The first is
the Company’s pending acquisition of the approximately 78% interest in
Gazal Corporation Limited (“Gazal”) that it does not already own (the
“Australia acquisition”). The Company and Gazal jointly own and manage a
joint venture, PVH Brands Australia Pty. Limited ("PVH Australia"),
which licenses and operates businesses under the “TOMMY HILFIGER,”
“CALVIN KLEIN” and “Van Heusen” brands, along with other licensed and
owned brands. PVH Australia will come under the Company’s full ownership
as a result of the Australia acquisition. The second is the Company’s
pending acquisition of the Tommy Hilfiger retail business in Hong Kong
and certain other countries in Central and Southeast Asia from the
Company’s current licensee in those markets (the “TH CSAP acquisition”).
These pending acquisitions are expected to add approximately $150
million of revenue in 2019.
The 2019 guidance incorporates the impact on certain of the Company’s
products of tariffs imposed on nearly $200 billion of total goods
imported from China into the U.S. (Tranches 1, 2 and 3) at 25%. However,
the 2019 guidance does not contemplate any future increase in tariffs on
additional goods imported from China into the U.S.
Please see the section entitled “Full Year and Quarterly Reconciliations
of GAAP to Non-GAAP Amounts” at the end of this release for further
detail and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP amounts discussed in this
section.
Full Year Guidance
The Company
currently projects that 2019 earnings per share on a GAAP basis will be
in a range of $9.05 to $9.15 compared to $9.65 in 2018. The Company
currently projects that 2019 earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis will
be in a range of $10.20 to $10.30 compared to $9.60 in 2018. Both the
GAAP and non-GAAP projections include the estimated negative impact of
approximately $0.32 per share related to foreign currency translation.
Revenue in 2019 is projected to increase approximately 3% (increase
approximately 5% on a constant currency basis) as compared to 2018.
Revenue for the Tommy Hilfiger business is projected to increase
approximately 6% (increase approximately 9% on a constant currency
basis). Revenue for the Calvin Klein business is projected to be flat
(increase approximately 2% on a constant currency basis). Revenue for
the Heritage Brands business is projected to be flat.
Net interest expense in 2019 is projected to increase to approximately
$120 million compared to $116 million in 2018. The Company estimates
that the 2019 effective tax rate will be in a range of 14.5% to 15.5% on
a GAAP basis and in a range of 14% to 15% on a non-GAAP basis.
The Company’s estimate of 2019 earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis
excludes approximately $96 million of pre-tax net costs, consisting of
(i) $105 million of pre-tax costs expected to be incurred in connection
with the Calvin Klein restructuring, consisting of a noncash lease asset
impairment resulting from the closure of the Company’s flagship store on
Madison Avenue in New York, New York, severance, contract termination
and other costs, other noncash asset impairments, and inventory
markdowns, (ii) $55 million of pre-tax costs incurred in connection with
the TH U.S. store closures, primarily consisting of noncash lease asset
impairments, (iii) $6 million of pre-tax costs incurred in connection
with the refinancing of the Company’s senior credit facilities, (iv) an
aggregate net pre-tax gain of $70 million expected to be recorded in
connection with the Australia acquisition and the TH CSAP acquisition,
consisting of a noncash gain to write up the Company's equity
investments in Gazal and PVH Australia to fair value, partially offset
by pre-tax costs related to both pending acquisitions, primarily
consisting of noncash valuation adjustments and amortization of
short-lived assets, and the resulting estimated tax effects of these
pre-tax items.
Second Quarter Guidance
The Company
currently projects that second quarter 2019 earnings per share on a GAAP
basis will be in a range of $2.75 to $2.80 compared to $2.12 in the
prior year period. The Company currently projects that second quarter
2019 earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis will be in a range of $1.85
to $1.90 compared to $2.18 in the prior year period. Both the GAAP and
non-GAAP projections include an estimated negative impact of
approximately $0.06 per share related to foreign currency translation.
Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 is projected to be flat (increase
approximately 2% on a constant currency basis) compared to the
prior year period. Revenue for the Tommy Hilfiger business in the second
quarter is projected to increase approximately 3% (increase
approximately 6% on a constant currency basis). Revenue for the Calvin
Klein business in the second quarter is projected to decrease
approximately 4% (decrease approximately 2% on a constant currency
basis). Revenue for the Heritage Brands business in the second quarter
is projected to decrease approximately 2%.
Net interest expense in the second quarter of 2019 is projected to
decrease to approximately $28 million compared to $29 million in the
prior year period. The Company estimates that the second quarter 2019
effective tax rate will be in a range of 21% to 22% on a GAAP basis and
in a range of 21.5% to 22.5% on a non-GAAP basis.
The Company’s estimate of second quarter 2019 earnings per share on a
non-GAAP basis excludes a net pre-tax gain of approximately $85 million,
consisting of (i) an aggregate net pre-tax gain of $105 million expected
to be recorded in connection with the Australia acquisition and the TH
CSAP acquisition, consisting of a noncash gain to write up the Company's
equity investments in Gazal and PVH Australia to fair value, partially
offset by pre-tax costs related to both pending acquisitions, primarily
consisting of noncash valuation adjustments and amortization of
short-lived assets and (ii) $20 million of pre-tax costs expected
to be incurred in connection with the Calvin Klein restructuring, and
the resulting estimated tax effects of these pre-tax costs.
Non-GAAP Exclusions:
The discussions in this release that
refer to non-GAAP amounts exclude the following:
-
Pre-tax costs of approximately $105 million incurred and expected to
be incurred in 2019 related to the Calvin Klein restructuring,
consisting of a noncash lease asset impairment resulting from the
closure of the Company’s flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York,
New York, other noncash asset impairments, severance, contract
termination and other costs, and inventory markdowns, of which $70
million was incurred in the first quarter and $20 million is expected
to be incurred in the second quarter.
-
Pre-tax costs of $55 million incurred in the first quarter of 2019 in
connection with the TH U.S. store closures, primarily consisting of
noncash lease asset impairments.
-
Pre-tax costs of $6 million incurred in the first quarter of 2019 in
connection with the refinancing of the Company’s senior credit
facilities.
-
Aggregate net pre-tax gain of approximately $70 million expected to be
recorded in 2019 in connection with the Australia acquisition and the
TH CSAP acquisition, consisting of a noncash gain to write up the
Company's equity investments in Gazal and PVH Australia to fair value,
partially offset by pre-tax costs related to both pending
acquisitions, primarily consisting of noncash valuation adjustments
and amortization of short-lived assets, of which an aggregate net
pre-tax gain of $105 million is expected to be recorded in the second
quarter.
-
Pre-tax costs of $41 million incurred in the fourth quarter of 2018
related to the Calvin Klein restructuring, consisting of $27 million
of severance, $7 million of noncash asset impairments, $4 million of
contract termination and other costs, and $2 million of inventory
markdowns.
-
Pre-tax costs of $24 million incurred in 2018 related to the TH China
acquisition, consisting of noncash amortization of short-lived assets,
of which $7 million was incurred in the first quarter, $7 million was
incurred in the second quarter, $6 million was incurred in the third
quarter and $4 million was incurred in the fourth quarter.
-
Pre-tax loss of $15 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018
related to the recognized actuarial loss on retirement plans.
-
Discrete tax benefit of $41 million recorded in the fourth quarter of
2018 related to the remeasurement of certain of the Company’s net
deferred tax liabilities in connection with the enactment of
legislation in the Netherlands known as the “2019 Dutch Tax Plan.”
-
Discrete net tax benefit of $25 million recorded in the fourth quarter
of 2018 to adjust the provisional net tax benefit recorded in 2017 in
connection with the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, primarily
consisting of the release of a valuation allowance on the Company’s
foreign tax credits.
-
Estimated tax effects associated with the above pre-tax items, which
are based on the Company’s assessment of deductibility. In making this
assessment, the Company evaluated each item that it had identified
above as a non-GAAP exclusion to determine if such item is taxable or
tax deductible, and if so, in what jurisdiction the tax expense or tax
deduction would occur. All items above were identified as either
primarily taxable or tax deductible, with the tax effect taken at the
statutory income tax rate of the local jurisdiction, or as non-taxable
or non-deductible, in which case the Company assumed no tax effect.
As a supplement to the Company’s GAAP results, the Company presents
constant currency revenue information, which is a non-GAAP financial
measure. The Company presents results in this manner because it is a
global company that transacts business in multiple currencies but
reports financial information in U.S. dollars. Foreign currency exchange
rate fluctuations affect the amounts reported by the Company in U.S.
dollars with respect to its foreign revenues. Exchange rate fluctuations
can have a significant effect on reported revenues. The Company believes
presenting constant currency revenue information provides useful
information to investors, as it provides information to assess how its
businesses performed excluding the effects of changes in foreign
currency exchange rates and assists investors in evaluating the
effectiveness of the Company’s operations and underlying business trends
in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business
performance.
The Company calculates constant currency revenue information by
translating its foreign revenues for the current year period into U.S.
dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparable
prior year period (rather than at the actual exchange rates in effect
during the current year period).
Constant currency performance should be viewed in addition to, and not
in lieu of or as superior to, the Company’s operating performance
calculated in accordance with GAAP. The constant currency revenue
information presented may not be comparable to similarly described
measures reported by other companies.
Please see Tables 1 through 7 and the sections entitled “Reconciliations
of 2019 Constant Currency Revenue” and “Full Year and Quarterly
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Amounts” later in this release for
reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP amounts.
The Company webcasts its conference calls to review its earnings
releases. The Company’s conference call to review its first quarter
earnings release is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
EDT. Please log on to the Company’s web site at www.PVH.com
and go to the Events page included in the Investors section to listen to
the live webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available
for replay for one year after it is held, commencing approximately two
hours after the live broadcast ends. Please log on to www.PVH.com
as described above to listen to the replay. In addition, an audio replay
of the conference call is available for 48 hours starting approximately
two hours after it is held. The replay of the conference call can be
accessed by calling (domestic) 888-203-1112 and (international)
719-457-0820 and using passcode 4611736. The conference call and webcast
consist of copyrighted material. They may not be re-recorded,
reproduced, re-transmitted, rebroadcast or otherwise used without the
Company’s express written permission. Your participation represents your
consent to these terms and conditions, which are governed by New York
law.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT
OF 1995: Forward-looking statements in this press release and made
during the conference call/webcast, including, without limitation,
statements relating to the Company’s future revenue and earnings, plans,
strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are made pursuant to
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking
statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of
which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not be
anticipated, including, without limitation, (i) the Company’s plans,
strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are subject to
change at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the Company
may be considered to be highly leveraged and uses a significant portion
of its cash flows to service its indebtedness, as a result of which the
Company might not have sufficient funds to operate its businesses in the
manner it intends or has operated in the past; (iii) the levels of sales
of the Company’s apparel, footwear and related products, both to its
wholesale customers and in its retail stores, the levels of sales of the
Company’s licensees at wholesale and retail, and the extent of discounts
and promotional pricing in which the Company and its licensees and other
business partners are required to engage, all of which can be affected
by weather conditions, changes in the economy, fuel prices, reductions
in travel, fashion trends, consolidations, repositionings and
bankruptcies in the retail industries, repositionings of brands by the
Company’s licensors, and other factors; (iv) the Company’s ability to
manage its growth and inventory, including the Company’s ability to
realize benefits from acquisitions, such as the pending acquisitions
referenced in this press release; (v) quota restrictions, the imposition
of safeguard controls and the imposition of duties or tariffs on goods
from the countries where the Company or its licensees produce goods
under its trademarks, such as the recently increased tariffs and
threatened additional tariffs on goods imported into the U.S. from
China, any of which, among other things, could limit the ability to
produce products in cost-effective countries or in countries that have
the labor and technical expertise needed, or require the Company to
absorb costs or try to pass costs onto consumers, which could materially
impact the Company’s revenue and profitability; (vi) the availability
and cost of raw materials; (vii) the Company’s ability to adjust timely
to changes in trade regulations and the migration and development of
manufacturers (which can affect where the Company’s products can best be
produced); (viii) changes in available factory and shipping capacity,
wage and shipping cost escalation, civil conflict, war or terrorist
acts, the threat of any of the foregoing, or political or labor
instability in any of the countries where the Company’s or its
licensees’ or other business partners’ products are sold, produced or
are planned to be sold or produced; (ix) disease epidemics and health
related concerns, which could result in closed factories, reduced
workforces, scarcity of raw materials and scrutiny or embargoing of
goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer traffic
and purchasing, as consumers become ill or limit or cease shopping in
order to avoid exposure; (x) acquisitions and divestitures and issues
arising with acquisitions, divestitures and proposed transactions,
including, without limitation, the ability to integrate an acquired
entity or business into the Company with no substantial adverse effect
on the acquired entity’s, the acquired business’s or the Company’s
existing operations, employee relationships, vendor relationships,
customer relationships or financial performance, and the ability to
operate effectively and profitably the Company’s continuing businesses
after the sale or other disposal of a subsidiary, business or the assets
thereof; (xi) the failure of the Company’s licensees to market
successfully licensed products or to preserve the value of the Company’s
brands, or their misuse of the Company’s brands; (xii) significant
fluctuations of the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies in which the
Company transacts significant levels of business; (xiii) the Company’s
retirement plan expenses recorded throughout the year are calculated
using actuarial valuations that incorporate assumptions and estimates
about financial market, economic and demographic conditions, and
differences between estimated and actual results give rise to gains and
losses, which can be significant, that are recorded immediately in
earnings, generally in the fourth quarter of the year; (xiv) the impact
of new and revised tax legislation and regulations, particularly the
U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that might disproportionately affect
the Company as compared to some of its peers due to the specific tax
structure of the Company and its greater percentage of revenues and
income generated outside of the U.S., and the legislation enacted in the
Netherlands known as the “2019 Dutch Tax Plan”; and (xv) other risks and
uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
This press release includes, and the conference call/webcast will
include, certain non-GAAP financial measures, as defined under SEC
rules. Reconciliations of these measures are included in the financial
information later in this release, as well as in the Company’s Current
Report on Form 8-K furnished to the SEC in connection with this earnings
release, which is available on the Company’s website at www.PVH.com
and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, any estimate
regarding revenue or earnings, whether as a result of the receipt of new
information, future events or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PVH CORP.
|
Consolidated GAAP Income Statements
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
5/6/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
$
|
2,237.3
|
|
|
$
|
2,193.5
|
|
Royalty revenue
|
|
|
89.4
|
|
|
89.4
|
|
Advertising and other revenue
|
|
|
29.6
|
|
|
31.7
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
$
|
2,356.3
|
|
|
$
|
2,314.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit on net sales
|
|
|
$
|
1,176.9
|
|
|
$
|
1,169.9
|
|
Gross profit on royalty, advertising and other revenue
|
|
|
119.0
|
|
|
121.1
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
1,295.9
|
|
|
1,291.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
1,161.5
|
|
|
1,053.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-service related pension and postretirement income
|
|
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt modification and extinguishment costs
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before interest and taxes
|
|
|
135.1
|
|
|
244.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
29.9
|
|
|
28.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax income
|
|
|
105.2
|
|
|
215.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
23.6
|
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
81.6
|
|
|
178.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (1)
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to PVH Corp.
|
|
|
$
|
82.0
|
|
|
$
|
179.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income per common share attributable to PVH Corp. (2)
|
|
|
$
|
1.08
|
|
|
$
|
2.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
5/6/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
$
|
76.5
|
|
|
$
|
83.2
|
|
|
Please see following pages for information related to non-GAAP
measures discussed in this release.
|
(1)
|
|
The Company and Arvind Limited have a joint venture in Ethiopia in
which the Company owns a 75% interest.
|
(2)
|
|
Please see Note A in Notes to Consolidated GAAP Income Statements
for the reconciliations of GAAP diluted net income per common share
to diluted net income per common share on a non-GAAP basis.
|
|
|
PVH CORP.
Non-GAAP Measures
(In millions, except per
share data)
The Company believes it is useful to investors to present its results
for the quarters ended May 5, 2019 and May 6, 2018 on a non-GAAP basis
by excluding (i) the costs incurred in the first quarter of 2019 related
to the restructuring associated with the strategic changes for its
Calvin Klein business announced in January 2019 (the “Calvin Klein
restructuring”), consisting of a noncash lease asset impairment
resulting from the closure of the Company’s flagship store on Madison
Avenue in New York, New York; other noncash asset impairments;
severance; contract termination and other costs; and inventory
markdowns; (ii) the costs incurred in the first quarter of 2019 in
connection with the closure of the Company’s TOMMY HILFIGER
flagship and anchor stores in the United States (the “TH U.S. store
closures”), primarily consisting of noncash lease asset impairments;
(iii) the costs incurred in the first quarter of 2019 in connection with
the refinancing of the Company’s senior credit facilities; (iv) the
costs incurred in the first quarter of 2018 related to the acquisition
of the 55% interest in TH Asia, Ltd., its former joint venture for TOMMY
HILFIGER in China, that it did not already own (the “TH China
acquisition”), consisting of noncash amortization of short-lived assets;
and (v) the tax effects associated with the foregoing pre-tax items. The
Company excludes these amounts because it deems them to be non-recurring
or non-operational and believes that their exclusion (i) facilitates
comparing current results against past and future results by eliminating
amounts that it believes are not comparable between periods, thereby
permitting management to evaluate performance and investors to make
decisions based on the ongoing operations of the Company, and (ii)
assists investors in evaluating the effectiveness of the Company’s
operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent
with management’s evaluation of business performance. The Company
believes that investors often look at ongoing operations of an
enterprise as a measure of assessing performance. The Company uses its
results excluding these amounts to evaluate its operating performance
and to discuss its business with investment institutions, the Company’s
Board of Directors and others. The Company’s results excluding the items
described above are also the basis for certain incentive compensation
calculations. The non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, and
not in lieu of or superior to, the Company’s operating performance
measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The information presented
on a non-GAAP basis may not be comparable to similarly titled measures
reported by other companies.
The following table presents the non-GAAP measures that are discussed in
this release. Please see Tables 1 through 7 for the reconciliations of
the GAAP amounts to amounts on a non-GAAP basis.
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
|
5/6/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total gross profit (1)
|
|
|
$
|
1,297.6
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses (2)
|
|
|
1,037.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,046.1
|
Debt modification and extinguishment costs (3)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before interest and taxes (4)
|
|
|
266.5
|
|
|
|
251.2
|
Income tax expense (5)
|
|
|
50.6
|
|
|
|
38.5
|
Net income attributable to PVH Corp. (6)
|
|
|
186.4
|
|
|
|
184.8
|
Diluted net income per common share attributable to PVH Corp. (7)
|
|
|
$
|
2.46
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense (8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
76.3
|
|
(1)
|
|
Please see Table 3 for the reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to
gross profit on a non-GAAP basis.
|
(2)
|
|
Please see Table 4 for the reconciliations of GAAP selling, general
and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses to SG&A expenses on a non-GAAP
basis.
|
(3)
|
|
Please see Table 5 for the reconciliation of GAAP debt modification
and extinguishment costs to debt modification and extinguishment
costs on a non-GAAP basis.
|
(4)
|
|
Please see Table 2 for the reconciliations of GAAP earnings before
interest and taxes to earnings before interest and taxes on a
non-GAAP basis.
|
(5)
|
|
Please see Table 6 for the reconciliations of GAAP income tax
expense to income tax expense on a non-GAAP basis and an explanation
of the calculation of the tax effects associated with the pre-tax
items identified as non-GAAP exclusions.
|
(6)
|
|
Please see Table 1 for the reconciliations of GAAP net income to net
income on a non-GAAP basis.
|
(7)
|
|
Please see Note A in Notes to Consolidated GAAP Income Statements
for the reconciliations of GAAP diluted net income per common share
to diluted net income per common share on a non-GAAP basis.
|
(8)
|
|
Please see Table 7 for the reconciliation of GAAP depreciation and
amortization expense to depreciation and amortization expense on a
non-GAAP basis.
|
|
|
|
|
PVH CORP.
|
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Amounts
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
Table 1 - Reconciliations of GAAP net income
to net income on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
5/6/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to PVH Corp.
|
|
|
$
|
82.0
|
|
|
$
|
179.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income per common share attributable to PVH Corp.(1)
|
|
|
$
|
1.08
|
|
|
$
|
2.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-tax items excluded:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit charges associated with the Calvin Klein restructuring
(inventory markdowns)
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses associated with the Calvin Klein restructuring
|
|
|
68.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses associated with the TH U.S. store closures
|
|
|
54.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses associated with the refinancing of the Company’s
senior credit facilities
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses associated with the TH China acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt modification and extinguishment costs
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effects of the above pre-tax items(2)
|
|
|
(27.0
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income on a non-GAAP basis attributable to PVH Corp.
|
|
|
$
|
186.4
|
|
|
$
|
184.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income per common share on a non-GAAP basis attributable
to PVH Corp.(1)
|
|
|
$
|
2.46
|
|
|
$
|
2.36
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Please see Note A in Notes to the Consolidated GAAP Income
Statements for the reconciliations of GAAP diluted net income per
common share to diluted net income per common share on a non-GAAP
basis.
|
(2)
|
|
Please see Table 6 for an explanation of the calculation of the tax
effects of the above items.
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2 - Reconciliations of GAAP earnings
before interest and taxes to earnings before interest and taxes on
a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
5/6/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before interest and taxes
|
|
|
$
|
135.1
|
|
|
$
|
244.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items excluded:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit charges associated with the Calvin Klein restructuring
(inventory markdowns)
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses associated with the Calvin Klein restructuring
|
|
|
68.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses associated with the TH U.S. store closures
|
|
|
54.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses associated with the refinancing of the Company’s
senior credit facilities
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses associated with the TH China acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt modification and extinguishment costs
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings before interest and taxes on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
$
|
266.5
|
|
|
$
|
251.2
|
|
|
PVH CORP.
|
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Amounts (continued)
|
(In millions)
|
|
Table 3 - Reconciliation of GAAP gross
profit to gross profit on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
$
|
1,295.9
|
|
|
|
|
Item excluded:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit charges associated with the Calvin Klein restructuring
(inventory markdowns)
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
$
|
1,297.6
|
|
|
Table 4 - Reconciliations of GAAP SG&A
expenses to SG&A expenses on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
|
5/6/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
|
|
$
|
1,161.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,053.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items excluded:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses associated with the Calvin Klein restructuring
|
|
|
(68.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses associated with the TH U.S. store closures
|
|
|
(54.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses associated with the refinancing of the Company’s senior
credit facilities
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses associated with the TH China acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A expenses on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
$
|
1,037.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,046.1
|
|
|
|
Table 5 - Reconciliation of GAAP debt
modification and extinguishment costs to debt modification and
extinguishment costs on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
|
|
|
Debt modification and extinguishment costs
|
|
|
$
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item excluded:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs incurred associated with the refinancing of the Company’s
senior credit facilities
|
|
|
(5.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Debt modification and extinguishment costs on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
PVH CORP.
|
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Amounts (continued)
|
(In millions)
|
|
Table 6 - Reconciliations of GAAP income tax expense to income
tax expense on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
5/6/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
$
|
23.6
|
|
|
$
|
37.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item excluded:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effects of pre-tax items identified as non-GAAP exclusions (1)
|
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
$
|
50.6
|
|
|
$
|
38.5
|
|
(1)
|
|
The estimated tax effects associated with the Company’s exclusions
on a non-GAAP basis are based on the Company’s assessment of
deductibility. In making this assessment, the Company evaluated each
pre-tax item that it had identified above as a non-GAAP exclusion to
determine if such item is taxable or tax deductible and, if so, in
what jurisdiction the tax expense or tax deduction would occur. All
of the pre-tax items identified as non-GAAP exclusions were
identified as either primarily taxable or tax deductible, with the
tax effect taken at the statutory income tax rate of the local
jurisdiction, or as non-taxable or non-deductible, in which case the
Company assumed no tax effect.
|
|
|
|
|
Table 7 - Reconciliation of GAAP
depreciation and amortization expense to depreciation and
amortization expense on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/6/18
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
$
|
83.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item excluded:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of short-lived assets associated with the TH China
acquisition
|
|
|
(6.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
$
|
76.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PVH CORP.
|
Notes to Consolidated GAAP Income Statements
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
A. The Company computed its diluted net income per common share as
follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
5/6/18
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
|
|
Results
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
(1)
|
|
Results
|
|
Results
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
(2)
|
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to PVH Corp.
|
|
|
$
|
82.0
|
|
|
$
|
(104.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
186.4
|
|
|
$
|
179.4
|
|
|
$
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
184.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares
|
|
|
75.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75.2
|
|
|
77.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77.1
|
Weighted average dilutive securities
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
Total shares
|
|
|
75.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75.9
|
|
|
78.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income per common share attributable to PVH Corp.
|
|
|
$
|
1.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.46
|
|
|
$
|
2.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Represents the impact on net income in the quarter ended May 5, 2019
from the elimination of (i) the costs related to the Calvin Klein
restructuring; (ii) the costs in connection with the TH U.S. store
closures; (iii) the costs in connection with the refinancing of the
Company’s senior credit facilities; and (iv) the tax effects
associated with the foregoing pre-tax items. Please see Table 1 for
the reconciliation of GAAP net income to net income on a non-GAAP
basis.
|
(2)
|
|
Represents the impact on net income in the quarter ended May 6, 2018
from the elimination of the costs related to the TH China
acquisition, consisting of noncash amortization of short-lived
assets, and the resulting tax effect. Please see Table 1 for the
reconciliation of GAAP net income to net income on a non-GAAP basis.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PVH CORP.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
5/6/18
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
494.3
|
|
|
$
|
434.5
|
Receivables
|
|
|
876.0
|
|
|
812.3
|
Inventories
|
|
|
1,608.4
|
|
|
1,524.9
|
Other
|
|
|
274.7
|
|
|
269.9
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
3,253.4
|
|
|
3,041.6
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
|
|
962.3
|
|
|
873.5
|
Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets (1)
|
|
|
1,606.0
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets
|
|
|
7,149.7
|
|
|
7,434.9
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
383.6
|
|
|
364.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,355.0
|
|
|
$
|
11,714.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS’
EQUITY
|
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
|
|
|
$
|
1,541.6
|
|
|
$
|
1,472.6
|
Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities (1)
|
|
|
334.3
|
|
|
|
Short-Term Borrowings
|
|
|
299.7
|
|
|
254.5
|
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
—
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
1,128.3
|
|
|
1,408.2
|
Long-Term Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities (1)
|
|
|
1,499.4
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Debt
|
|
|
2,759.4
|
|
|
3,013.2
|
Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
1.5
|
Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
5,761.5
|
|
|
5,564.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,355.0
|
|
|
$
|
11,714.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Year over year balances are impacted by changes in foreign
currency exchange rates.
|
|
(1) Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets, Current Portion
of Operating Lease Liabilities and Long-Term Portion of Operating
Lease Liabilities as of May 5, 2019 reflect the impact of the
adoption of the new lease accounting guidance in the first quarter
of 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PVH CORP.
|
Segment Data
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
5/6/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger North America
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
$
|
347.8
|
|
|
$
|
338.9
|
Royalty revenue
|
|
|
18.7
|
|
|
18.4
|
Advertising and other revenue
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
3.9
|
Total
|
|
|
371.8
|
|
|
361.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger International
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
662.7
|
|
|
637.2
|
Royalty revenue
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
12.0
|
Advertising and other revenue
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
5.4
|
Total
|
|
|
680.3
|
|
|
654.6
|
|
Total Tommy Hilfiger
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
1,010.5
|
|
|
976.1
|
Royalty revenue
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
|
30.4
|
Advertising and other revenue
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
9.3
|
Total
|
|
|
1,052.1
|
|
|
1,015.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calvin Klein North America
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
378.4
|
|
|
367.3
|
Royalty revenue
|
|
|
33.4
|
|
|
34.0
|
Advertising and other revenue
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
13.2
|
Total
|
|
|
424.0
|
|
|
414.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calvin Klein International
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
441.1
|
|
|
448.8
|
Royalty revenue
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
18.5
|
Advertising and other revenue
|
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
8.2
|
Total
|
|
|
465.6
|
|
|
475.5
|
|
Total Calvin Klein
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
819.5
|
|
|
816.1
|
Royalty revenue
|
|
|
51.3
|
|
|
52.5
|
Advertising and other revenue
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
21.4
|
Total
|
|
|
889.6
|
|
|
890.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heritage Brands Wholesale
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
350.3
|
|
|
340.8
|
Royalty revenue
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
|
5.4
|
Advertising and other revenue
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
0.9
|
Total
|
|
|
356.4
|
|
|
347.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heritage Brands Retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
60.5
|
Royalty revenue
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
1.1
|
Advertising and other revenue
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.1
|
Total
|
|
|
58.2
|
|
|
61.7
|
|
Total Heritage Brands
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
407.3
|
|
|
401.3
|
Royalty revenue
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
6.5
|
Advertising and other revenue
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
1.0
|
Total
|
|
|
414.6
|
|
|
408.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
2,237.3
|
|
|
2,193.5
|
Royalty revenue
|
|
|
89.4
|
|
|
89.4
|
Advertising and other revenue
|
|
|
29.6
|
|
|
31.7
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
2,356.3
|
|
|
$
|
2,314.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PVH CORP.
|
Segment Data (continued)
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES BY
SEGMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
5/6/18
|
|
|
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Under
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
Under
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments(1)
|
|
Results
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments(2)
|
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger North America
|
|
|
$
|
(14.7
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
40.2
|
|
|
$
|
40.8
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
40.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger International
|
|
|
106.8
|
|
|
|
|
106.8
|
|
|
91.2
|
|
|
(6.9
|
)
|
|
98.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Tommy Hilfiger
|
|
|
92.1
|
|
|
(54.9
|
)
|
|
147.0
|
|
|
132.0
|
|
|
(6.9
|
)
|
|
138.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calvin Klein North America
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
(50.9
|
)
|
|
52.3
|
|
|
43.5
|
|
|
|
|
43.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calvin Klein International
|
|
|
46.9
|
|
|
(19.4
|
)
|
|
66.3
|
|
|
65.1
|
|
|
|
|
65.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Calvin Klein
|
|
|
48.3
|
|
|
(70.3
|
)
|
|
118.6
|
|
|
108.6
|
|
|
|
|
108.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heritage Brands Wholesale
|
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
39.8
|
|
|
|
|
39.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Heritage Brands Retail
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Heritage Brands
|
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
41.6
|
|
|
|
|
41.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
(45.3
|
)
|
|
(6.2
|
)
|
|
(39.1
|
)
|
|
(37.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(37.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total earnings before interest and taxes
|
|
|
$
|
135.1
|
|
|
$
|
(131.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
266.5
|
|
|
$
|
244.3
|
|
|
$
|
(6.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
251.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
The adjustments for the quarter ended May 5, 2019 represent the
elimination of (i) the costs related to the Calvin Klein
restructuring; (ii) the costs in connection with the TH U.S. store
closures; and (iii) the costs in connection with the refinancing of
the Company’s senior credit facilities.
|
(2)
|
|
The adjustment for the quarter ended May 6, 2018 represents the
elimination of the costs related to the TH China acquisition,
consisting of noncash amortization of short-lived assets.
|
|
|
PVH CORP.
Reconciliations of 2019 Constant
Currency Revenue
(In millions)
As a supplement to the Company’s reported operating results, the Company
presents constant currency revenue information, which is a non-GAAP
financial measure. The Company presents results in this manner because
it is a global company that transacts business in multiple currencies
but reports financial information in U.S. dollars. Foreign currency
exchange rate fluctuations affect the amounts reported by the Company in
U.S. dollars with respect to its foreign revenues. Exchange rate
fluctuations can have a significant effect on reported revenues. The
Company believes presenting constant currency revenue information
provides useful information to investors, as it provides information to
assess how its businesses performed excluding the effects of changes in
foreign currency exchange rates and assists investors in evaluating the
effectiveness of the Company’s operations and underlying business trends
in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business
performance.
The Company calculates constant currency revenue information by
translating its foreign revenues for the current year period into U.S.
dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparable
prior year period (rather than at the actual exchange rates in effect
during the current year period).
Constant currency performance should be viewed in addition to, and not
in lieu of or as superior to, the Company’s operating performance
calculated in accordance with GAAP. The constant currency revenue
information presented may not be comparable to similarly described
measures reported by other companies.
|
|
|
|
GAAP Revenue
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Negative Impact of
Foreign Exchange
|
|
Constant
Currency
|
|
|
|
5/5/19
|
|
5/6/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tommy Hilfiger North America
|
|
|
$
|
371.8
|
|
|
$
|
361.2
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
3.4
|
%
|
Tommy Hilfiger International
|
|
|
680.3
|
|
|
654.6
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
|
(8.4
|
)%
|
|
12.3
|
%
|
Total Tommy Hilfiger
|
|
|
1,052.1
|
|
|
1,015.8
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
(5.6
|
)%
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calvin Klein North America
|
|
|
$
|
424.0
|
|
|
$
|
414.5
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
Calvin Klein International
|
|
|
465.6
|
|
|
475.5
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
|
(7.1
|
)%
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
Total Calvin Klein
|
|
|
889.6
|
|
|
890.0
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(4.0
|
)%
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
2,356.3
|
|
|
$
|
2,314.6
|
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
|
(4.1
|
)%
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PVH CORP.
Full Year and Quarterly
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Amounts
The Company is presenting its 2019 estimated results on a non-GAAP basis
by excluding (i) the costs incurred and expected to be incurred related
to the Calvin Klein restructuring, consisting of a noncash lease asset
impairment resulting from the closure of the Company’s flagship store
on Madison Avenue in New York, New York; other noncash asset
impairments; severance; contract termination and other costs; and
inventory markdowns; (ii) the costs incurred in connection with the TH
U.S. store closures, primarily consisting of noncash lease asset
impairments; (iii) the costs incurred in connection with the refinancing
of the Company’s senior credit facilities; (iv) the aggregate net gain
expected to be recorded in connection with the pending acquisition of
the approximately 78% interest in Gazal Corporation Limited (“Gazal”)
that it does not already own, and the pending acquisition of the Tommy
Hilfiger retail business in Hong Kong and certain other countries in
Central and Southeast Asia from the Company’s current licensee in those
markets, consisting of a noncash gain to write up the Company's equity
investments in Gazal and PVH Brands Australia Pty. Limited to fair
value, partially offset by costs related to both pending acquisitions,
primarily consisting of noncash valuation adjustments and amortization
of short-lived assets; and (v) the estimated tax effects associated with
the foregoing pre-tax items. The Company has provided the
reconciliations set forth below to present its estimates on a GAAP basis
and excluding the foregoing amounts.
The 2019 estimated results are presented on both a GAAP and non-GAAP
basis. The Company believes presenting these results on a non-GAAP basis
provides useful additional information to investors. The Company
excludes such amounts that it deems to be non-recurring or
non-operational and believes that excluding them (i) facilitates
comparing current results against past and future results by eliminating
amounts that it believes are not comparable between periods, thereby
permitting management to evaluate performance and investors to make
decisions based on the ongoing operations of the Company, and (ii)
assists investors in evaluating the effectiveness of the Company’s
operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent
with management’s evaluation of business performance. The Company uses
its results excluding these amounts to evaluate its operating
performance and to discuss its business with investment institutions,
the Company’s Board of Directors and others. The Company’s results
excluding the items described above are also the basis for certain
incentive compensation calculations. The non-GAAP measures should be
viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of or as superior to, the
Company’s operating performance measures calculated in accordance with
GAAP. The information presented on a non-GAAP basis may not be
comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The estimated tax effects associated with the above pre-tax items are
based on the Company’s assessment of deductibility. In making this
assessment, the Company evaluated each pre-tax item identified above as
a non-GAAP exclusion to determine if such item is taxable or tax
deductible, and, if so, in what jurisdiction the tax expense or tax
deduction would occur. All of the pre-tax items identified as non-GAAP
exclusions were identified as either primarily taxable or tax
deductible, with the tax effect taken at the statutory income tax rate
of the local jurisdiction, or as non-taxable or non-deductible, in which
case the Company assumed no tax effect.
|
|
2019 Net Income Per Common Share
Reconciliations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Guidance
|
|
Previous Guidance
|
|
|
Full Year
2019
(Estimated)
|
|
Second Quarter
2019
(Estimated)
|
|
Full Year
2019
(Estimated)
|
|
First Quarter
2019
(Estimated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income per common share attributable to PVH Corp.
|
|
|
$9.05 - $9.15
|
|
$2.75 - $2.80
|
|
$8.90 - $9.00
|
|
$0.25 - $0.30
|
Estimated per common share impact of items identified as non-GAAP
exclusions
|
|
|
$(1.15)
|
|
$0.90
|
|
$(1.40)
|
|
$(2.15)
|
Net income per common share attributable to PVH Corp. on a non-GAAP
basis
|
|
|
$10.20 - $10.30
|
|
$1.85 - $1.90
|
|
$10.30 - $10.40
|
|
$2.40 - $2.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 Tax Rate Reconciliations
|
|
|
Full Year 2019
(Estimated)
|
|
Second Quarter 2019
(Estimated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP tax rate
|
|
|
14.5% to 15.5%
|
|
21% to 22%
|
Estimated tax rate impacts from items identified as non-GAAP
exclusions
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
(0.5)%
|
Tax rate on a non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
14% to 15%
|
|
21.5% to 22.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
The GAAP net income per common share attributable to PVH Corp. amounts
presented in the above table, as well as the amounts excluded in
providing non-GAAP earnings guidance, would be expected to change as a
result of (i) acquisition, restructuring, divestment or similar
transactions or activities, (ii) the timing and strategy of
restructuring and integration initiatives or other one-time events, if
any, that the Company engages in or suffers during the period, (iii) any
market or other changes affecting the Company’s expected actuarial gain
or loss on retirement plans, (iv) the imposition of significant tariffs
on apparel, footwear and accessories imported from China or any of the
Company’s other significant sourcing countries, or (v) any discrete tax
events including changes in tax rates or tax law and events arising from
audits or the resolution of uncertain tax positions. The Company has no
current understanding or agreement regarding any such transaction or
definitive plans regarding any such activity identified in clause (i) or
(ii) that has not been announced or completed. The Company notes that
tariffs on certain of its products imported into the U.S. from China
have been recently increased and there is a threat that additional
tariffs will be imposed as early as June 2019.
|
2019 Constant Currency Revenue
Reconciliations
|
|
|
Full Year 2019
(Estimated)
(Consolidated)
|
|
Full Year 2019
(Estimated)
(Tommy Hilfiger)
|
|
Full Year 2019
(Estimated)
(Calvin Klein)
|
|
Second
Quarter 2019
(Estimated)
(Consolidated)
|
|
Second
Quarter 2019
(Estimated)
(Tommy Hilfiger)
|
|
Second
Quarter 2019
(Estimated)
(Calvin Klein)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP revenue increase (decrease)
|
|
3%
|
|
6%
|
|
—%
|
|
—%
|
|
3%
|
|
(4)%
|
Negative impact of foreign exchange
|
|
(2)%
|
|
(3)%
|
|
(2)%
|
|
(2)%
|
|
(3)%
|
|
(2)%
|
Non-GAAP revenue increase (decrease) on a constant currency basis
|
|
5%
|
|
9%
|
|
2%
|
|
2%
|
|
6%
|
|
(2)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please refer to the section entitled “Reconciliations of 2019 Constant
Currency Revenue” for a description of the presentation of constant
currency amounts.
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Net Income
Per Common Share to Diluted Net Income Per Common Share on a
Non-GAAP Basis
|
|
|
|
Full Year 2018
|
|
Second Quarter 2018
|
|
|
|
(Actual)
|
|
(Actual)
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
Results
Under
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments
|
(1)
|
|
Non-
GAAP
Results
|
|
Results
Under
GAAP
|
|
Adjustments
|
(2)
|
|
Non-
GAAP
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
746.4
|
|
|
$
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
$
|
742.4
|
|
|
$
|
165.2
|
|
|
$
|
(4.9
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
170.1
|
Total weighted average shares
|
|
|
77.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
77.3
|
|
|
77.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
77.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income per common share
|
|
|
$
|
9.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9.60
|
|
|
$
|
2.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Represents the impact on net income in the year ended February 3,
2019 from the elimination of (i) a $15.0 million recognized
actuarial loss on retirement plans; (ii) $23.6 million of costs
related to the TH China acquisition, consisting of noncash
amortization of short-lived assets; (iii) $40.7 million of costs
related to the Calvin Klein restructuring, primarily consisting of
severance, noncash asset impairments, contract termination and other
costs, and inventory markdowns; (iv) $17.5 million of tax benefits
associated with the foregoing pre-tax items; (v) a $24.7 million
discrete net tax benefit associated with the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs
Act of 2017; and (vi) a $41.1 million discrete tax benefit related
to the remeasurement of certain of the Company’s net deferred tax
liabilities in connection with the enactment of legislation in the
Netherlands known as the “2019 Dutch Tax Plan.”
|
(2)
|
|
Represents the impact on net income in the quarter ended August 5,
2018 from the elimination of $6.7 million of costs related to the TH
China acquisition, consisting of noncash amortization of short-lived
assets, and the resulting $1.8 million tax benefit.
|
|
|
