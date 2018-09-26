PVH : Fashion 4 Development Honors PVH Corp. Chief Risk Officer Melanie Steiner

Recognition at First Ladies Luncheon Is for Creating Positive Change in Fashion

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], one of the world’s largest apparel companies and owner of iconic brands, including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, Speedo, Warner’s and IZOD, is proud to announce that Chief Risk Officer Melanie Steiner accepted the Leading Lady Award today at Fashion 4 Development’s Annual First Ladies Luncheon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006247/en/

Fashion 4 Development CEO and Founder Evie Evangelou and PVH Chief Risk Officer Melanie Steiner at the annual First Ladies Luncheon celebrating sustainability. (Photo: Business Wire)

The luncheon was held at the Pierre Hotel, during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, to celebrate the unprecedented cooperation between diplomacy and fashion for the greater good.

First Ladies and UN Ambassadors from around the world gathered to honor award recipients – the “Agents of Change” – for their humanitarian work.

As an organization Fashion 4 Development identified the fashion industry as a unifying force that can collectively promote positive strategies for sustainable economic growth that lead to a healthier world, preservation of culture and empowerment of women and children.

Steiner’s award specifically recognized her commitment to corporate responsibility, which complements PVH’s dedication to make positive impacts in the communities where it does business. “It has been quite a journey to get here. In a strange way, my true passions and interests in life have completely converged in my role at PVH, from my passion for animals and nature, to my passion for diversity, inclusion and women’s empowerment, and last but not least, my love of fashion,” said Steiner at the event. “I feel blessed that my position at PVH has allowed me to make a difference in all of these areas, and to do what I love every day.”

PVH Chairman and CEO Emanuel Chirico introduced his friend and colleague, saying Steiner has championed corporate responsibility as a key consideration in every business decision.

“As a company, our purpose is to grow fashion and lifestyle brands to excite consumers and power industry change – the right way. Melanie and her team work tirelessly to ensure this comes to life and that as a company, we are the best global corporate citizens we can be,” Chirico said.

Steiner was honored alongside Ellie Goulding, Amber Heard, Carmen Busquets, Edwina Dunn, Francine LeFrak, Stuart McCullough and Fabiola Beracasa. Actor Aldis Hodge was the event’s emcee.

Eco-Age Founder and Creative Director Livia Firth introduced The Commonwealth Fashion Exchange runway show that featured the handiwork of artisans from around the world.

Fashion 4 Development’s CEO and Founder Evie Evangelou told the audience: “I have always believed that fashion is an instrument by which culture is created and a mirror through which culture is reflected.”

Learn more about PVH’s corporate responsibility efforts in the company’s newly released CR Report.

About Fashion 4 Development

F4D is a private sector global platform founded by Evie Evangelou in January 2011 in support of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals and “Every Woman, Every Child”, the UN initiative spearheaded by former Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon. F4D promotes positive social change with initiatives in over 20 countries and builds upon the core leadership principles of the 4Es: Educate, Empower, Enhance and Enrich. F4D’s mission is to activate creative partnerships and harness the power of the fashion and beauty industries for sustainable economic growth and independence of communities worldwide, through the expression of fashion. In 2015, F4D committed to support the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals with a significant focus on sustainable lifestyle practices for a healthier world, preservation of culture and women’s & children’s empowerment.

About PVH Corp.

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

