PVH : Fashion 4 Development Honors PVH Corp. Chief Risk Officer Melanie Steiner

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], one of the world’s largest apparel companies and
owner of iconic brands, including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van
Heusen, Speedo, Warner’s and IZOD,
is proud to announce that Chief Risk Officer Melanie Steiner accepted
the Leading Lady Award today at Fashion 4 Development’s Annual First
Ladies Luncheon.
Fashion 4 Development CEO and Founder Evie Evangelou and PVH Chief Risk Officer Melanie Steiner at the annual First Ladies Luncheon celebrating sustainability. (Photo: Business Wire)
The luncheon was held at the Pierre Hotel, during the 73rd
session of the United Nations General Assembly, to celebrate the
unprecedented cooperation between diplomacy and fashion for the greater
good.
First Ladies and UN Ambassadors from around the world gathered to honor
award recipients – the “Agents of Change” – for their humanitarian work.
As an organization Fashion 4 Development identified the fashion industry
as a unifying force that can collectively promote positive strategies
for sustainable economic growth that lead to a healthier world,
preservation of culture and empowerment of women and children.
Steiner’s award specifically recognized her commitment to corporate
responsibility, which complements PVH’s dedication to make positive
impacts in the communities where it does business. “It has been quite a
journey to get here. In a strange way, my true passions and interests in
life have completely converged in my role at PVH, from my passion for
animals and nature, to my passion for diversity, inclusion and women’s
empowerment, and last but not least, my love of fashion,” said Steiner
at the event. “I feel blessed that my position at PVH has allowed me to
make a difference in all of these areas, and to do what I love every
day.”
PVH Chairman and CEO Emanuel Chirico introduced his friend and
colleague, saying Steiner has championed corporate responsibility as a
key consideration in every business decision.
“As a company, our purpose is to grow fashion and lifestyle brands to
excite consumers and power industry change – the right way. Melanie and
her team work tirelessly to ensure this comes to life and that as a
company, we are the best global corporate citizens we can be,” Chirico
said.
Steiner was honored alongside Ellie Goulding, Amber Heard, Carmen
Busquets, Edwina Dunn, Francine LeFrak, Stuart McCullough and Fabiola
Beracasa. Actor Aldis Hodge was the event’s emcee.
Eco-Age Founder and Creative Director Livia Firth introduced The
Commonwealth Fashion Exchange runway show that featured the handiwork of
artisans from around the world.
Fashion 4 Development’s CEO and Founder Evie Evangelou told the
audience: “I have always believed that fashion is an instrument by which
culture is created and a mirror through which culture is reflected.”
Learn more about PVH’s corporate responsibility efforts in the company’s
newly released CR
Report.
About Fashion 4 Development
F4D is a private sector global platform founded by Evie Evangelou in
January 2011 in support of the United Nations Millennium Development
Goals and “Every Woman, Every Child”, the UN initiative spearheaded by
former Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon. F4D promotes positive social
change with initiatives in over 20 countries and builds upon the core
leadership principles of the 4Es: Educate, Empower, Enhance and Enrich.
F4D’s mission is to activate creative partnerships and harness the power
of the fashion and beauty industries for sustainable economic growth and
independence of communities worldwide, through the expression of
fashion. In 2015, F4D committed to support the 17 UN Sustainable
Development Goals with a significant focus on sustainable lifestyle
practices for a healthier world, preservation of culture and women’s &
children’s empowerment.
About PVH Corp.
With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing
brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the
largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates
operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual
revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN
KLEIN, TOMMY
HILFIGER, Van
Heusen, IZOD,
ARROW,
Speedo*,
Warner’s,
Olga
and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True
& Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under
these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed
brands.
*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and
the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.
