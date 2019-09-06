Log in
PVH : Signs Open to All Pledge, Stands Up Against Diversity - 09.06.19

09/06/2019

September 6, 2019

PVH has signed the 'Open to All' pledge, joining a nationwide campaign to build awareness and understanding about the importance of protecting people from discrimination - and to defend the principle that when businesses open their doors to the public, they should be Open to All.

'Being open to diverse perspectives and embracing individuality is part of PVH's DNA. We understand and value the power that inclusivity has to fuel a successful workplace culture and drive business results. Joining the 'Open to All' pledge with our peers in fashion demonstrates our commitment to working together towards an industry that is welcoming to all but is also in recognition that we all have more to do,' said Emanuel Chirico, Chairman & CEO, PVH Corp.

At an Open to All signing ceremony on the eve of New York Fashion Week, representatives from PVH, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger were joined by industry peers, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), various CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion signatories, and the Open to All campaign, to affirm our collective pledge to foster inclusivity and protect equality.

Ineke Mushovic, Executive Director of Open to All, told the audience that it was inspiring - and encouraging - to see companies that might normally consider themselves competitors know when it was time become partners. 'This is a moment of transformation… You are going to change hearts and minds.'

The pledge states that signatories will maintain a 'welcoming and safe environment for people,' regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, immigration status, religion or disability.

'Whether it's through our offices and store environments, our career opportunities or the products we design, we have a firm commitment to inclusion and diversity in all areas of our business. As part of this journey, we are proud to join the 'Open to All' pledge with industry partners,' said Daniel Grieder, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe.

The Open to All coalition consists of more than 5,000 businesses and 200 civil rights and racial justice organizations; lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) organizations and community centers; health advocates; disability advocates; faith organizations; and other groups working to protect and strengthen nondiscrimination protections.

Cheryl Abel-Hodges, Chief Executive Officer, Calvin Klein, said 'Calvin Klein is proud to be a part of the 'Open to All' pledge with our industry partners. Joining this pledge reflects our brand's 50+ year legacy of inclusivity, and our core value of embracing individuality. By empowering our people to be their unfiltered and authentic selves we create a workplace where we not only celebrate diversity but encourage the best from our people.'

PVH has a long-standing commitment to fostering inclusivity and honoring one of its important company values - Individuality. Earlier this year, PVH co-authored an industry briefing with the CFDA to hold the apparel industry accountable to be both inclusive and diverse. In 2018, PVH Chairman and CEO Emanuel Chirico joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where associates feel encouraged to have open and honest dialogue.

PVH also was recognized by Forbes magazine on its Best Employers for Diversity 2019 list and received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. PVH also is listed on this year's Diversity Best Practices (DBP) Inclusion Index.

Image credit: Loren Matthew/AP Images for Tapestry, Inc.

Disclaimer

PVH Corp. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 19:06:01 UTC
