PVH : Tenth Annual PVH Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Workers, Environment and mmunity

September 24, 2018

PVH Corp. today released its 2017 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, its 10th annual report, highlighting achievements in three strategic focus areas: worker empowerment, environmental preservation and community engagement and impact.

The report is available at https://www.pvh.com/responsibility.

This year's report focuses on PVH's reinforcement of its longstanding human rights commitment and expansion of its environmental program.

'The fashion industry is changing and PVH has a role to play in driving fashion forward - for good. We believe that what happens behind every design we make is more important than ever and we have an ambitious vision for the future. Our latest CR Report is a celebration of our achievements over the past year, making positive impacts where we work and live,' said Chairman and CEO Emanuel Chirico.

'As one of the world's largest apparel companies, we recognize our responsibility to address our industry's social and environmental impacts, and we are doing our part to leverage our scale, to help create a new pattern of positive change for the industry,' he continued.

PVH's comprehensive CR program is a key factor in driving the company's growth, performance, creativity and success. Corporate responsibility is embraced and enforced throughout the entire value chain - from 'source to store,' touching close to one million lives around the world.

We are pleased and proud to share accomplishments in each of our three strategic focus areas in 2017, including:

WORKFORCE:

- PVH embarked on a more advisory approach to its human rights assessment program through an expanded partnership with Better Work Academy. The new approach trains CR advisors in coaching skills and demonstrates to suppliers how giving workers an active role can help improve working conditions, including through the creation of worker-management committees.

- We made the Tell PVH global reporting hotline available to every worker in its supply chain to empower and give a voice to the entire workforce.

- PVH's LGBTQ Business Resource Group, WERK, took the lead in spearheading PVH's Platinum Sponsorship in the 2017 NYC Pride March. More than 800 associates, their relatives and friends signed up to march in support of LGBTQ equality. Our support of Pride activities around the world is ongoing.

ENVIRONMENT:

- PVH implemented the SAC Higg FEM environmental assessment tool throughout its supply chain and has so far rolled out to 530 facilities.

- A global multi-year partnership was announced with WWF that aims to protect key water basins in key strategic sourcing destinations.

- PVH joined the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) that aims to make the production of more sustainable 'Better Cotton' a standard practice.

- PVH also launched a global Animal Welfare Policy, which focuses on seven key materials: angora, fur, exotic skins, leather, wool, non-down feathers and down.

COMMUNITY:

- PVH launched an Associate Relief Fund in collaboration with The PVH Foundation in response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. To scale the impact, contributions from associates were matched by PVH dollar for dollar, raising a total of $360,000.

- PVH contributed nearly $24 million through contributions and retail store consumer donations to the communities in which it operates.

'Our North Star has always been to drive impact. If we cannot see the positive impacts of our work, then we shouldn't be doing it,' said Melanie Steiner, Chief Risk Officer.

The new CR report provides information and performance data on its operations during its 2017 fiscal year. It also explores the importance of addressing social and environmental issues, challenges and achievements and highlights next steps for future progress. PVH's CR strategy incorporates the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and seeks to achieve sustainable development over the next 15 years.

PVH's 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report was developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Guidelines, Standards under the 'Core' option and in line with the ten principles of the UN Global Compact ('UNGC'). As a company, we continue to engage with the GRI GOLD Community, a multi-stakeholder network dedicated to developing a more sustainable global economy.