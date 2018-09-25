Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PVH Corporation    PVH

PVH CORPORATION (PVH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

PVH : Tenth Annual PVH Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Workers, Environment and mmunity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:24am CEST

September 24, 2018

PVH Corp. today released its 2017 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, its 10th annual report, highlighting achievements in three strategic focus areas: worker empowerment, environmental preservation and community engagement and impact.

The report is available at https://www.pvh.com/responsibility.

This year's report focuses on PVH's reinforcement of its longstanding human rights commitment and expansion of its environmental program.

'The fashion industry is changing and PVH has a role to play in driving fashion forward - for good. We believe that what happens behind every design we make is more important than ever and we have an ambitious vision for the future. Our latest CR Report is a celebration of our achievements over the past year, making positive impacts where we work and live,' said Chairman and CEO Emanuel Chirico.

'As one of the world's largest apparel companies, we recognize our responsibility to address our industry's social and environmental impacts, and we are doing our part to leverage our scale, to help create a new pattern of positive change for the industry,' he continued.

PVH's comprehensive CR program is a key factor in driving the company's growth, performance, creativity and success. Corporate responsibility is embraced and enforced throughout the entire value chain - from 'source to store,' touching close to one million lives around the world.

We are pleased and proud to share accomplishments in each of our three strategic focus areas in 2017, including:

WORKFORCE:

- PVH embarked on a more advisory approach to its human rights assessment program through an expanded partnership with Better Work Academy. The new approach trains CR advisors in coaching skills and demonstrates to suppliers how giving workers an active role can help improve working conditions, including through the creation of worker-management committees.

- We made the Tell PVH global reporting hotline available to every worker in its supply chain to empower and give a voice to the entire workforce.

- PVH's LGBTQ Business Resource Group, WERK, took the lead in spearheading PVH's Platinum Sponsorship in the 2017 NYC Pride March. More than 800 associates, their relatives and friends signed up to march in support of LGBTQ equality. Our support of Pride activities around the world is ongoing.

ENVIRONMENT:

- PVH implemented the SAC Higg FEM environmental assessment tool throughout its supply chain and has so far rolled out to 530 facilities.

- A global multi-year partnership was announced with WWF that aims to protect key water basins in key strategic sourcing destinations.

- PVH joined the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) that aims to make the production of more sustainable 'Better Cotton' a standard practice.

- PVH also launched a global Animal Welfare Policy, which focuses on seven key materials: angora, fur, exotic skins, leather, wool, non-down feathers and down.

COMMUNITY:

- PVH launched an Associate Relief Fund in collaboration with The PVH Foundation in response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. To scale the impact, contributions from associates were matched by PVH dollar for dollar, raising a total of $360,000.

- PVH contributed nearly $24 million through contributions and retail store consumer donations to the communities in which it operates.

'Our North Star has always been to drive impact. If we cannot see the positive impacts of our work, then we shouldn't be doing it,' said Melanie Steiner, Chief Risk Officer.

The new CR report provides information and performance data on its operations during its 2017 fiscal year. It also explores the importance of addressing social and environmental issues, challenges and achievements and highlights next steps for future progress. PVH's CR strategy incorporates the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and seeks to achieve sustainable development over the next 15 years.

PVH's 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report was developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Guidelines, Standards under the 'Core' option and in line with the ten principles of the UN Global Compact ('UNGC'). As a company, we continue to engage with the GRI GOLD Community, a multi-stakeholder network dedicated to developing a more sustainable global economy.

Disclaimer

PVH Corp. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 08:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PVH CORPORATION
10:24aPVH : Tenth Annual PVH Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Workers, Envir..
PU
06:01aPVH CORP. : Releases Annual Corporate Responsbility Report
BU
09/19PVH CORP. : Sets Renewable Electricity Targets with RE100 Commitment
BU
09/12PVH CORP. : Receives 2018 U.S. Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Ex..
BU
09/12PVH : Winners for the 2018 Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence
AQ
09/07PVH : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
09/05PVH : IZOD Enlists ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Member and Head Writer..
BU
08/30Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
RE
08/29PVH CORP. /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/29PVH : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24REPORT : Michael Kors nears deal to buy Versace in ~$2B deal 
09/03PVH : Margin Erosion At Calvin Klein, Troubles Ahead? 
08/30PVH Corp. (PVH) CEO Manny Chirico on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcri.. 
08/30CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (08/30/2018) 
08/30PVH bid down despite strong numbers 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 594 M
EBIT 2019 952 M
Net income 2019 711 M
Debt 2019 2 050 M
Yield 2019 0,11%
P/E ratio 2019 15,37
P/E ratio 2020 13,52
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 10 779 M
Chart PVH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PVH Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 174 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emanuel Chirico Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Shaffer Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller Independent Director
Henry J. Nasella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PVH CORPORATION2.40%10 779
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE24.63%175 610
VF CORPORATION23.30%36 570
HENNES & MAURITZ-14.35%24 101
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.100.20%20 646
MONCLER45.51%11 362
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.