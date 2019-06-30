Log in
Pride Is Power: PVH Corp. Celebrates Individuality at WorldPride 2019

06/30/2019

- Hundreds of PVH Associates Honor LGBTQ+ Rights at WorldPride NYC | Stonewall50 –

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], one of the world’s largest apparel companies and owner of iconic brands, including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, Speedo, and IZOD, participated as a Platinum Sponsor at WorldPride NYC reaffirming its continued commitment to LGBTQ+ rights and honoring one of its important company values – Individuality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190630005081/en/

Hundreds of PVH associates celebrate WorldPride NYC reaffirming the company's long-standing commitment to Inclusion & Diversity.

Hundreds of PVH associates celebrate WorldPride NYC reaffirming the company's long-standing commitment to Inclusion & Diversity.

Hundreds of associates from across PVH’s corporate and business teams for the third year in a row wore special-edition PVH logo Pride t-shirts while marching alongside a custom-branded float, dressed with PVH’s own Pride logo and campaign message, Pride is Power. This is the first WorldPride hosted in the United States and also marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in Greenwich Village, largely credited as the beginning of the LGBTQ+ equality movement.

A team of dancers wearing CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER and Speedo swimwear choreographed special performances while world-renowned DJ Lina Bradford played live from the company’s float.

“Inclusion & Diversity touches all of our PVH values – individuality, partnership, passion, integrity and accountability – in different ways. Pride is a celebration of our long-standing commitment to create an inclusive environment where every individual is valued.” said Emanuel Chirico, PVH Corp. Chairman and CEO. “Our support for LGBTQ+ rights doesn’t end when the march stops. It’s a year-long priority for PVH to recognize and bring awareness to the power of inclusiveness, because we’re stronger when we all come together and embrace diverse perspectives.”

Thousands of PVH associates walk each year to honor LGBTQ+ rights. This year, associates have participated in events in Tokyo, Japan; Los Angeles; Toronto, Canada; and São Paulo, Brazil, and the celebrations will continue throughout the year in Milan, Italy; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Orlando and Hong Kong. PVH’s Pride initiative is supported by its associate-led LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group, Well-Connected, Equality, Resourcefulness and Knowledge (W.E.R.K).

Inclusion & Diversity at PVH

PVH is dedicated to putting people first, with inclusion and diversity at the center of how the company does business.

Throughout June, PVH hosted events and programs to bring awareness around the LGBTQ+ community. Among the highlights were an educational panel discussion, “Pride Beyond Trend” hosted with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), a legal clinic for TGNCNB (transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary) people seeking to change their legal names to match their identities as part of the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund’s Name Change Project, and a “Pride is Power” event featuring Barbara Poma, owner of Pulse Nightclub and CEO of the onePULSE Foundation. The mission of the onePULSE Foundation aligns with PVH’s belief that every individual should be valued. PVH’s support for onePULSE grew from a grassroots level to honor the memory of the 49 victims, including one if its own associates.

Earlier this year, PVH co-authored an industry briefing with the CFDA to hold the apparel industry accountable to be both inclusive and diverse. PVH also was recognized by Forbes magazine on the Best Employers for Diversity 2019 list and received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Capsule Pride Collections

PVH’s Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Speedo USA and Izod businesses all offered capsule collections designed in support of Pride. Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein have also made donations to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRCF) in support of LGBTQ+ equality.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand. We market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 38,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and $9.7 billion in annual revenues. That’s the Power of Us. That’s the Power of PVH.

*The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.


© Business Wire 2019
