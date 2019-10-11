PW Medtech : DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PW MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED

普 華 和 順 集 團 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1358)

DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of PW Medtech Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated September 19, 2019 in relation to the Disposal of CBCO Shares, entering into the Consortium Agreement and submission of the preliminary non-binding Privatization Proposal (the ''Announcement''). Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the ''Circular'') containing, among other matters, (i) further details of the Share Purchase Agreement and the Disposal; and (ii) the notice convening the extraordinary general meeting, is expected to be dispatched to the Shareholders on or before October 11, 2019.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalize certain information in the Circular, the dispatch date of the Circular is expected to be delayed to a date falling on or before October 31, 2019.

By order of the Board

PW Medtech Group Limited

Yue'e Zhang

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, October 11, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises one executive Director, namely, Ms. Yue'e Zhang; two non- executive Directors, namely, Mr. Jiang Liwei and Mr. Lin Junshan; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Xingdong, Mr. Wang Xiaogang and Mr. Chen Geng.