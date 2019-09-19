Log in
PW Medtech : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

09/19/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PW MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED

普 華 和 順 集 團 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1358)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by PW Medtech Group Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

Reference is made to the announcement made by the Company on September 20, 2018 (''2018 Announcement'') in relation to the Loan in an amount of up to US$82,720,000 for a term of one year with a financial institution. Unless the context requires otherwise, all capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the 2018 Announcement.

The board of directors of the Company announces that the term of the Loan has been extended for one year.

The Loan Agreement provides, among other terms and conditions, that it will constitute a mandatory prepayment event if Mrs. Liu Yufeng as the controlling shareholder of the Company, together with any relative of Mrs. Liu Yufeng or any entity through which Mrs. Liu Yufeng holds the shares of the Company, ceases to beneficially own, directly or indirectly through any entity, more than 30% of the voting power in respect of all such interests or equity entitled to vote generally in elections with respect to the management of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mrs. Liu Yufeng, directly or indirectly, holds approximately 36.65% of the issued share capital of the Company and is the controlling shareholder of the Company.

If a mandatory prepayment event occurs, (i) the Company will need to prepay all obligations in an aggregate amount equal to the outstanding principal amount of the Loan, together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon, any accrued and unpaid fees, any indemnity obligations and any applicable make-whole amount and (ii) the commitment of the Lender to make the Loan available under the Loan Agreement will terminate on the business day immediately following the giving of notice by the Lender of the occurrence of such mandatory prepayment event.

The Company will continue to comply with the disclosure requirements under Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules for so long as the circumstances giving rise to the relevant obligation continue to exist.

By order of the Board

PW Medtech Group Limited

Yue'e Zhang

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, September 20, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises one executive director, namely, Ms. Yue'e Zhang; two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Jiang Liwei and Mr. Lin Junshan; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Wang Xiaogang, Mr. Zhang Xingdong and Mr. Chen Geng.

