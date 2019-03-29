PW Medtech : Annual Results Announcement for the year ended December 31,2018

For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Group's revenue was RMB310.8 million, representing an increase of 8.3% over 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Group's profit for the year and profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to RMB1,666.3 million and RMB1,665.6 million, respectively, representing an increase of 1,001.0% and 1,264.3% over last year, respectively. The Group recorded a gross profit of RMB195.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, representing an increase of 11.9% over last year, and the overall gross profit margin of the Group was 62.8%.

BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

With regard to the advanced infusion set business (the ''Infusion Set Business'') segment, the Group has been focusing on providing a safer and more reliable solution for infusion therapy through continuous improvement of manufacturing materials for infusion sets with a view to minimizing the risk of infusion therapy. Infusion sets play an irreplaceable role in a medical therapy and safety is the issue that patients concern most during the infusion therapy. The Group has always attached great importance to the safe infusion concept and strived to provide all medical institutions with reliable precision filter infusion sets through R&D as well as innovation. We provide the public with a reliable infusion solution by upgrading our products without changing the operational behaviors of medical staff. In the future, the Group will continue to increase the investment in R&D and seek technological innovation, aiming to provide a more secure infusion product portfolio to the public. During the year ended December 31, 2018, in addition to the ongoing efforts in enhancing the R&D of advanced infusion set products, the Group focused on the R&D and sales of intravenous cannula products. In view of the rapid growth in the Group's intravenous cannula business last year, we expect that the intravenous cannula market in the PRC will maintain a higher growth rate in the coming three years. Up to the date of this announcement, the Group has obtained two registration certificates for intravenous cannula products and will apply for three registration certificates within the next twelve months, which are expected to be approved in the near future. The Group will continue to strengthen our leading position in the advanced infusion medical device market and lead the development of the industry.

Following the completion of the share exchange transaction with China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (''CBPO'') in January 2018, the Group invested approximately US$80.72 million for the further acquisition of 800,000 shares in CBPO in August 2018 and increased its shareholding in CBPO to 6,321,000 shares. Currently, the Group remains as the single largest shareholder of CBPO holding approximately 16.06% of the issued share capital of CBPO. CBPO has an established plasma business with good track record and it is a leading producer in the blood products in mainland China. The Group believes that the strategic cooperation with CBPO can bring new blood for its business, which enables the Company to further diversify its business, optimize the business layout, solidify its market leading position and realise rapid growth.

In order to further consolidate our resources and maximize corporate efficiency, the Group disposed of

asubsidiary engaged in medical-cosmetic-graded mask business in December 2018. After divesting such business, the Group is able to better utilize its resources in other existing segments with a higher growth rate, which is believed to be in the interest of the Group and its shareholders.