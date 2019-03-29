PW Medtech : Annual Results Announcement for the year ended December 31,2018
PW MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED
普 華 和 順 集 團 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1358)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
KEY FINANCIALS
. Revenue from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 amounted to approximately RMB310.8 million, representing an increase of 8.3% from approximately RMB286.9 million recorded in 2017.
. Gross profit from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 amounted to approximately RMB195.2 million, representing an increase of 11.9% from approximately RMB174.5 million recorded in 2017.
. Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 amounted to approximately RMB1,665.6 million, representing an increase of 1,264.3% from approximately RMB122.1 million recorded in 2017.
. Profit attributable to owners of the Company from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 amounted to approximately RMB114.8 million, representing an increase of 246.7% from approximately RMB33.1 million recorded in 2017.
MARKET AND BUSINESS REVIEW
In 2018, medical device companies in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC'' or ''China'') generally maintained a positive trend of improving business performance despite the downward pressure faced by the Chinese economy under the influence of global economic tension. According to the latest report issued by TrendForce, a global market research organization, the size of global medical device market is estimated to reach US$444.2 billion in 2018, and the production values will rise to US$577.6 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% during the year ended December 31, 2018. From the perspective of industry environment, aging population and the development of a new generation of information technology may build up the development momentum for the medical device industry and bring along explosive growth in market demand for medical devices in the future.
China's medical device industry is benefiting from sound development opportunities and the continuous improvement of the policy environment. With strong emphasis placed on the development of the medical device industry, the government frequently introduced favourable policies to comprehensively stimulate the medical device industry in aspects such as technological innovation and approval procedures. In 2018, in order to encourage the research and development (the ''R&D'') of innovative medical devices, the National Medical Products Administration (國家藥品監督管理局) has set up a special channel for prioritized approval, aiming to expedite the approval procedure of innovative medical devices that possess intellectual property rights in the PRC, reach an internationally leading level and have a high clinical application value, and those products that are supported by the National Science and Technology Major Projects (國家科技重大專項) and the National Key Research and Development (國家重點研發計劃), pass the clinical trials carried out by the National Clinical Medical Research Center (國家臨床醫學研究中心) and obtain approvals from the administration department of the center. In October 2018, the State Council issued the Notice on Promoting the Reform of ''Separating Permits from Business Licenses Nationwide'' (《關於在全國推開''證照分離''改革的通 知》), which announced that, with effect from November 10, 2018, the reform of ''separating permits from business license'' will be implemented nationwide with the first group of 106 enterprises by means of direct cancellation of approval, replacement of approval with filling, the implementation of notification and commitment system, and optimization in services for accessing the market. The government has been devoting greater effort to prioritizing approval of medical devices and prioritized approval for advanced medical devices is expected to become a common practice, which will fuel the rapid growth of the medical devices sector. It is generally expected that given the increasing efficiency of approval procedures for medical devices, the size of medical device industry in China will grow rapidly in the future and outstanding domestic medical device companies will continue to expand with increasing market share in the domestic market over the years.
PW Medtech Group Limited (''PW Medtech'' or the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is a leading medical device company in the PRC with a focus on fast-growing and high- margin segments of medical device industry of the PRC. Currently, it is principally engaged in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of advanced infusion set products. As a pioneer of the industry, PW Medtech has been striving to capture every opportunity in the market to expand into the new markets with huge development potential and maintain its leading position in the industry. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Group was committed to enriching its product portfolio and constantly enhancing its product innovation and R&D capabilities. After expanding its product line into the intravenous cannula sector, the Group intends to launch safe and reliable insulin injection products targeting massive diabetes patients in China so as to further expand its market, optimize its business layout and enhance the Group's comprehensive competitiveness.
For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Group's revenue was RMB310.8 million, representing an increase of 8.3% over 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Group's profit for the year and profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to RMB1,666.3 million and RMB1,665.6 million, respectively, representing an increase of 1,001.0% and 1,264.3% over last year, respectively. The Group recorded a gross profit of RMB195.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, representing an increase of 11.9% over last year, and the overall gross profit margin of the Group was 62.8%.
BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
With regard to the advanced infusion set business (the ''Infusion Set Business'') segment, the Group has been focusing on providing a safer and more reliable solution for infusion therapy through continuous improvement of manufacturing materials for infusion sets with a view to minimizing the risk of infusion therapy. Infusion sets play an irreplaceable role in a medical therapy and safety is the issue that patients concern most during the infusion therapy. The Group has always attached great importance to the safe infusion concept and strived to provide all medical institutions with reliable precision filter infusion sets through R&D as well as innovation. We provide the public with a reliable infusion solution by upgrading our products without changing the operational behaviors of medical staff. In the future, the Group will continue to increase the investment in R&D and seek technological innovation, aiming to provide a more secure infusion product portfolio to the public. During the year ended December 31, 2018, in addition to the ongoing efforts in enhancing the R&D of advanced infusion set products, the Group focused on the R&D and sales of intravenous cannula products. In view of the rapid growth in the Group's intravenous cannula business last year, we expect that the intravenous cannula market in the PRC will maintain a higher growth rate in the coming three years. Up to the date of this announcement, the Group has obtained two registration certificates for intravenous cannula products and will apply for three registration certificates within the next twelve months, which are expected to be approved in the near future. The Group will continue to strengthen our leading position in the advanced infusion medical device market and lead the development of the industry.
Following the completion of the share exchange transaction with China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (''CBPO'') in January 2018, the Group invested approximately US$80.72 million for the further acquisition of 800,000 shares in CBPO in August 2018 and increased its shareholding in CBPO to 6,321,000 shares. Currently, the Group remains as the single largest shareholder of CBPO holding approximately 16.06% of the issued share capital of CBPO. CBPO has an established plasma business with good track record and it is a leading producer in the blood products in mainland China. The Group believes that the strategic cooperation with CBPO can bring new blood for its business, which enables the Company to further diversify its business, optimize the business layout, solidify its market leading position and realise rapid growth.
In order to further consolidate our resources and maximize corporate efficiency, the Group disposed of
asubsidiary engaged in medical-cosmetic-graded mask business in December 2018. After divesting such business, the Group is able to better utilize its resources in other existing segments with a higher growth rate, which is believed to be in the interest of the Group and its shareholders.
In November 2018, the new factory of the Group's advanced infusion set business located at the Mafang Industrial Park (馬坊工業園區) officially commenced operation. Located in the southwest of Pinggu District, Beijing, the PRC, the new factory lies in the core area of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and occupies a central location in Bohai Economic Rim, which is the ''entry point'' and serves as a ''hub'' for Beijing to integrate with the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
In the future, the Group will continue to be committed to the R&D and innovation of new products and plan to launch its self-developed insulin injection needles and insulin injection pens in the market. According to the latest statistics of the National Health Commission (國家衞生健康委員會), the prevalence rate of diabetes among Chinese adults is as high as 11.6% with the number of patients exceeding 114 million. Traditional insulin injection needles and insulin injection pens have certain safety risks and hence it may be difficult for patients to maintain a stable blood glucose level. With years of extensive experience in the advanced infusion set segment and stringent quality control technology, the Group will, through technological innovation, introduce brand-new insulin infusion sets that are stable and reliable in the future. The self-developed insulin injection needles and insulin injection pens of the Group can effectively control the doses of insulin taken by diabetes patients, providing safe insulin injection solutions for numerous diabetes patients. Meanwhile, such products will help to further expand the business channels of the Company, broaden its business layout and enhance the competitive edges of the Group.
Emphasis on R&D and Innovation
As an industry leader in emphasizing R&D and innovation, the Group has an R&D team with experienced members. The team cooperates closely with surgeons, hospitals (especially Class III Grade A hospitals), first class university research centers and other research institutions. As of December 31, 2018, the Group owned 59 patents for advanced infusion set products. Furthermore, the Group has applied for 22 new patents. The Group will continue to invest in product innovation and R&D and strive to maintain its leading position in the industry.
Expansion of Distribution Network
The Group currently has an experienced and dedicated team of professional sales and marketing staff to support and consolidate distribution networks in 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China, and enhance product promotion for all of its business segments. Our core salesmen have an average of ten years of experience in their respective fields, and half of the members of the sales and marketing team have medical training backgrounds, which enables them to communicate with doctors and nurses in a professional and effective manner.
Strategic Acquisitions
With the improvement of people's living standards in China and the increase of the awareness of medical healthcare, favorable national policies regarding the medical device industry in China have been continuously promulgated and the demand for medical device products has been continuously increasing and overall, the medical device industry in China has entered into a rapid growing phase. According to the Annual Report on the Development of the Medical Device Industry in China (2018) (中國醫療器械行業發展報告(2018)), the medical device industry will continue to develop soundly under supportive policies in 2018. The new development cycle of the medical device industry has commenced. The development of the medical device industry will shift from a fragmented mode towards a more centralized one. The demand for mergers and acquisitions of the medical device industry in China is huge and industry integration will definitely be the direction of future development. In order to seize the business opportunities, the Group will continue to seek fast-growing and high-margin business with high growth potential within and outside of our current business segments so as to scale up the business landscape and consolidate its leading position in the industry.
