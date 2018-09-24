PW Medtech : Closing Under the Share Purchase Agreement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PW MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1358)

CLOSING UNDER THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of PW Medtech Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated August 24, 2018 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to further acquisition of shares in CBPO. Unless defined otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent to the Closing as set out in the Share Purchase Agreement had been fulfilled on September 21, 2018 with the Closing becoming effective on September 21, 2018. Upon the Closing and taking into account CBPO's simultaneous placing to other investors, the Company will hold 16.08% of the shares of CBPO.

