PW Medtech : Closing Under the Share Purchase Agreement

0
09/24/2018 | 04:34am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PW MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1358)

CLOSING UNDER THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of PW Medtech Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated August 24, 2018 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to further acquisition of shares in CBPO. Unless defined otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent to the Closing as set out in the Share Purchase Agreement had been fulfilled on September 21, 2018 with the Closing becoming effective on September 21, 2018. Upon the Closing and taking into account CBPO's simultaneous placing to other investors, the Company will hold 16.08% of the shares of CBPO.

By order of the Board

PW Medtech Group Limited

Yue'e Zhang

Chairman

Hong Kong, September 24, 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely, Ms. Yue'e Zhang and Mr. Jiang Liwei; one non-executive Director, namely, Mr. Lin Junshan; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Xingdong, Mr. Chen Geng and Mr. Wang Xiaogang.

Disclaimer

PW Medtech Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 02:33:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 764 M
EBIT 2018 388 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 881 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,71
P/E ratio 2019 7,79
EV / Sales 2018 2,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
Capitalization 2 619 M
Chart PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
PW Medtech Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,20  HKD
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Wei Jiang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yue E Zhang Chairman
Jie Wang Chief Financial Officer
Jun Shan Lin Non-Executive Director
Xing Dong Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD17.14%335
MEDTRONIC PLC21.18%132 148
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY22.17%69 973
STRYKER CORPORATION12.70%65 261
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL19.69%41 336
ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL7.00%31 419
