PW Medtech : MAJOR TRANSACTION AND INSIDE INFORMATION DISPOSAL OF CBPO SHARES, ENTERING INTO ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement and the information herein do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe or sell securities in the United States.

PW MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED

普 華 和 順 集 團 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1358)

MAJOR TRANSACTION AND INSIDE INFORMATION

DISPOSAL OF CBPO SHARES,

ENTERING INTO THE CONSORTIUM AGREEMENT

AND SUBMISSION OF THE PRELIMINARY NON-BINDING PRIVATIZATION

PROPOSAL

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the SFO.

THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

On September 18, 2019 (after trading hours), the Company and Centurium entered into the Share Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which the Company has conditionally agreed to sell and Centurium has conditionally agreed to purchase 1,000,000 CBPO Shares, at the Sale Price of US$101.0 per CBPO Share. The aggregate Sale Price for the CBPO Shares to be sold by the Company shall be US$101.0 million. The Sale Price is subject to adjustment according to the Price Adjustment Mechanism.

Immediately prior to the entering into the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company holds 16.52% equity interest in CBPO. Upon completion of the Disposal, and assuming no other changes to the current share capital and shareholding structure of CBPO, such shareholding percentage of the Company in CBPO will decrease to 13.91%.

While the consummation of the Share Purchase Agreement is subject to various conditions precedent, it is not conditioned on the completion of the Acquisition or the Privatization Proposal.