Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  PW Medtech Group Ltd    1358   KYG7306W1087

PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD (1358)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/31
1.02 HKD   0.00%
2018PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PW Medtech : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2018-12

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 07:44am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedPW Medtech Group Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1358

Description :PW MEDTECHBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

US$0.0001

US$500,000.00

Nil

US$0.0001

US$500,000.00

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

5,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

Nil

5,000,000,000

Par valueAuthorised share

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

US$500,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,569,150,557

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

95,541

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

1,569,246,098

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

option scheme

including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Pre-IPO Share

Option Scheme Exercise Price: RMB0.626 (03/07/2013) Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Share Option

Scheme

(14/10/2013) Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

thereto

as at close of the month

Movement during the month

95,541

118,471

Nil

Nil

Exercised 95,541

NilCancelled

Nil

NilLapsed Nil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

95,541

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

RMB59,808.666

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

PW Medtech Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 06:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD
07:44aPW MEDTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2018-12
PU
2018PW MEDTECH : Terms of Reference for the Audit Committee
PU
2018PW MEDTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2018-11
PU
2018PW MEDTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2018-10
PU
2018PW MEDTECH : Next Day Disclosure Returns -
PU
2018PW MEDTECH : Closing Under the Share Purchase Agreement
PU
2018PW MEDTECH : Loan Agreement with Specific Performance Covenant
PU
2018PW MEDTECH : Next Day Disclosure Returns -
PU
2018PW MEDTECH : Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter and the First Half of 2018..
PU
2018PW MEDTECH : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on June 5,2018
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 764 M
EBIT 2018 388 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 881 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,32
P/E ratio 2019 4,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 1 601 M
Chart PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
PW Medtech Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,20  HKD
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Wei Jiang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yue E Zhang Chairman
Jie Wang Chief Financial Officer
Jun Shan Lin Non-Executive Director
Xing Dong Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD0.00%204
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.00%124 858
MEDTRONIC PLC12.64%119 880
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.00%59 816
STRYKER CORPORATION0.00%57 924
ESSILORLUXOTTICA0.00%53 705
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.