Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  PW Medtech Group Ltd    1358   KYG7306W1087

PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD

(1358)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PW Medtech : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2019-08

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 06:50am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/08/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

PW Medtech Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted

02/09/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1358

Description :

PW MEDTECH

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000

US$0.0001

US$500,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

US$0.0001

US$500,000.00

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(State currency) :

US$500,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,569,246,098

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,569,246,098

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Pre-IPO Share

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

118,471

Option Scheme

Exercise Price:

RMB0.626

(03/07/2013)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. Share Option

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Scheme

(14/10/2013)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PW Medtech Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 10:49:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD
06:50aPW MEDTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2019-08
PU
08/05PW MEDTECH : Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter and the First Half of 2019..
PU
08/02PW MEDTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2019-07
PU
07/02PW MEDTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2019-06
PU
06/04PW MEDTECH : Change in Company Secretary
PU
06/04PW MEDTECH : Poll Results of the AGM
PU
06/04PW MEDTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2019-05
PU
05/05PW MEDTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2019-04
PU
04/24PW MEDTECH : Circulars
PU
04/03PW MEDTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2019-03
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 750 M
EBIT 2019 382 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 896 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,75x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 417 M
Chart PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
PW Medtech Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,94  CNY
Last Close Price 0,90  CNY
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Wei Jiang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yue E Zhang Chairman
Jie Wang Chief Financial Officer
Jun Shan Lin Non-Executive Director
Xing Dong Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PW MEDTECH GROUP LTD-2.94%198
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.96%150 794
MEDTRONIC PLC18.61%144 753
STRYKER CORPORATION40.77%82 329
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY12.69%68 547
ESSILORLUXOTTICA21.55%64 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group