PW Medtech : Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter and the First Half of 2019 of CBPO

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PW MEDTECH GROUP LIMITED

普 華 和 順 集 團 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1358)

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND

THE FIRST HALF OF 2019 OF

CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS, INC.

This announcement is made by PW Medtech Group Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (''CBPO''), a major operating associate of the Company, is a company listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC. As of the date of this announcement, the Company owns approximately 16.52% of the outstanding share capital of CBPO as the single largest shareholder. On August 5, 2019, the board of directors of CBPO approved the release of its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2019. A press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2019 (the ''Earnings Release'') was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. A full text of the Earnings Release can be visited at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?CIK=CBPO&owner=exclude&action=getcompany&Find=Search.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of CBPO for the second quarter and the first half of 2019 (the ''CBPO Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Information'') contained in the Earnings Release have been prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (the ''U.S. GAAP'').