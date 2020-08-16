PYI : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.70 OF THE LISTING RULES
08/16/2020 | 06:28am EDT
PYI Corporation Limited
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 498)
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.70 OF THE LISTING RULES
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.70 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting of PYI Corporation Limited (the "Company") and the circular of the Company (the "Circular"), both dated 29 July 2020, in relation to the 2020 AGM to be held on Friday, 4 September 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.
On 11 August 2020, the Company Secretary of the Company received a written notice in English from a Shareholder proposing the election of a Mr. Simon Gordon Littmann (the "Proposed Candidate") as an additional Director at the 2020 AGM. A resolution will therefore be proposed in the 2020 AGM for the election of the said Mr. Simon Gordon Littmann as Director (the "Supplemental Resolution") and a supplemental proxy form will be sent to Shareholders for such purpose.
Particulars of the Proposed Candidate provided (in English) by the Proposed Candidate himself, which were purported to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules are reproduced and appended to the English version of this announcement, the content and/or accuracy of which has not been independently verified by the Company. In order to provide more information to the Shareholders, the Company has requested the Proposed Candidate to provide supporting documents for his qualifications and experience mentioned and further information in relation to his suitability for the position. Further announcement and/or a supplemental circular in relation to the Supplemental Resolution may be made or despatched by the Company as and when appropriate.
Chinese translation of the said appendix is provided by the Company for reference only and Shareholders shall refer to the English version of this announcement for all purposes.
By Order of the Board
PYI Corporation Limited
Lau Tom Ko Yuen
Chairman and Managing Director
Hong Kong, 16 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the composition of the Board is as follows:
Mr. Lau Tom Ko Yuen
:
Chairman and Managing Director
Mr. Sue Ka Lok
:
Executive Director
Ms. Wu Yan Yee
:
Executive Director
Mr. Chan Shu Kin
:
Independent Non-Executive Director
Ms. Wong Lai Kin, Elsa
:
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Leung Chung Ki
:
Independent Non-Executive Director
Appendix
(a) the full name and age;
Simon Gordon Littmann
Age: 41
(b) positions held with the issuer and other
None
members of the issuer's group;
(c) experience including (i) other directorships
(i)
No
directorships
in
public
held in the last three years in public companies
companies
with
listed
the securities of which are listed on any
securities in the last 3 years
securities market in Hong Kong or overseas,
(ii)
The Proposed Candidate is a
and (ii) other major appointments and
German Diploma
Lawyer
by
professional qualifications;
profession
and
Executive
Manager
by
occupation,
currently the sole director and
executive manager
of
Swiss
Investors Corporation Limited,
a
tangible
assets
services
company as well as sole
director
and
executive
manager of Beauforte Limited,
a
consulting
company
for
diverse project
management
ventures and precious metals
refining. He is also director of
BAMS Limited. The Proposed
Candidate
has
profound
knowledge and experience in
distressed
asset
management,
private
asset
management
and
tangible
assets
services.
The
Proposed Candidate was
a
director of Hong Kong listed
company Beauforte Investors
Corporation
Limited,
Stock
code 21, 13 years ago.
(iii) The Proposed
Candidate
studied Law and Law and
Economics
in
Germany
(University
of
Leipzig
and
Westfalic Wilhelms University
of
Muenster)
and
in
Switzerland
(University
of
Basel) including an academic
stay in the USA (Georgetown
University
of
Washington
D.C.).
The
Proposed
Candidate
received
an
Erasmus Program scholarship
and a Zaeslin Program scholarship and graduated as a German Diploma Lawyer. During his work in distressed asset management for Swiss private equity and private investors in 2007-2009, the Proposed Candidate was a director of Hong Kong listed company Beauforte Investors Corporation Limited (stock code 21) 12 years ago. Currently the Proposed Candidate is the sole director and executive manager - and employed as such - of Swiss Investors Corporation Limited, a tangible assets services company as well as sole director and executive manager of Beauforte Limited, a consulting company for diverse project management ventures and precious metals refining. He is also director
of BAMS Limited. The Proposed Candidate has profound knowledge and experience in distressed asset management, private asset management and tangible
assets services. The Proposed Candidate is committed to a pure shareholder value approach with intent to unlock the net asset value of PYI and to activate the Company's full potential in the best interest for all Shareholders and the Company as a whole.
Note: The above (iii) was provided by the Proposed
Candidate under "current employment and such other information (which may
include business experience
and academic qualifications) of which Shareholders should
