PYI : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.70 OF THE LISTING RULES

PYI Corporation Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 498)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 13.70 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.70 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting of PYI Corporation Limited (the "Company") and the circular of the Company (the "Circular"), both dated 29 July 2020, in relation to the 2020 AGM to be held on Friday, 4 September 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

On 11 August 2020, the Company Secretary of the Company received a written notice in English from a Shareholder proposing the election of a Mr. Simon Gordon Littmann (the "Proposed Candidate") as an additional Director at the 2020 AGM. A resolution will therefore be proposed in the 2020 AGM for the election of the said Mr. Simon Gordon Littmann as Director (the "Supplemental Resolution") and a supplemental proxy form will be sent to Shareholders for such purpose.

Particulars of the Proposed Candidate provided (in English) by the Proposed Candidate himself, which were purported to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules are reproduced and appended to the English version of this announcement, the content and/or accuracy of which has not been independently verified by the Company. In order to provide more information to the Shareholders, the Company has requested the Proposed Candidate to provide supporting documents for his qualifications and experience mentioned and further information in relation to his suitability for the position. Further announcement and/or a supplemental circular in relation to the Supplemental Resolution may be made or despatched by the Company as and when appropriate.