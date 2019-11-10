Log in
PYI : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

0
11/10/2019 | 11:05pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PYI Corporation Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 498)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Pursuant to Rule 13.43 of Chapter 13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the board of directors (the "Board") of PYI Corporation Limited ("PYI") announces that a meeting of the Board of PYI will be held on Friday, 22 November 2019, for the purposes of, inter alia, approving the announcement of the interim results of PYI and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019 for publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

PYI Corporation Limited

Chan Kai Ki

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 11 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the composition of the Board of PYI is as follows:

Mr Lau Tom Ko Yuen

: Chairman and Managing Director

Mr Sue Ka Lok

: Executive Director

Ms Wu Yan Yee

: Executive Director

Mr Chan Shu Kin

: Independent Non-Executive Director

Ms Wong Lai Kin, Elsa

: Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr Leung Chung Ki

: Independent Non-Executive Director

Disclaimer

PYI Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 04:04:07 UTC
