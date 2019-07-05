Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  PYI Corporation Ltd    0498   BMG7304P1059

PYI CORPORATION LTD

(0498)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PYI : Supplemental Announcement on the Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 March 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 10:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PYI Corporation Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 498)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

This announcement is made at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Additional information on the calculation of the impairment loss recorded on the property, plant and equipment in relation to Minsheng Gas for the year ended 31 March 2018

Reference is made to the annual report of PYI Corporation Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') for the year ended 31 March 2018 (''Annual Report''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report.

As disclosed in the Annual Report, the Group recorded an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment of approximately HK$148,049,000 (2017: Nil) in relation to the LPG storage-tank farm of Minsheng Gas, being the carrying amount less the recoverable amount of the relevant assets in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. The reasons for the impairment, the valuation method (i.e. the cash flow projection) and discount rate adopted by the independent qualified professional valuer (''Valuer'') in arriving at the recoverable amount in calculating such impairment loss have also been disclosed in the Annual Report in accordance with the requirements of Hong Kong Accounting Standard 36 (''HKAS 36'').

The board of directors of the Company wishes to provide the shareholders of the Company and potential investors with additional information on the calculation of such impairment loss.

Reasons for adopting the valuation method

Under HKAS 36, the recoverable amount of the relevant assets is measured based on the higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. Due to the nature of the LPG storage-tank farm where no transaction of similar assets at the locality can be identified, it is not possible to determine the fair value less costs of disposal because there is no basis for making a reliable estimate of the amount obtainable from the sale of the asset in an arm's length transaction between knowledge and willing parties. Therefore, the recoverable amount of the relevant assets has been measured based on the value in use.

1

Key basis and assumptions adopted for projected cash flow of Minsheng Gas

In accordance with HKAS 36, the measurement of recoverable amount under value in use focuses on the income-producing capability of the relevant assets. The Valuer has employed cash flow projection approved by management covering a 14.5 years' period, which was the expected remaining useful lives of the plant and equipment as at 31 March 2018, a discount rate of 11.25% and a steady growth rate of 3% for price and relevant costs throughout the 14.5 years' period. Other key assumptions for the value in use calculations relate to the estimation of cash inflows/outflows which include projected revenue, operating expenses and working capital, which, together with the growth rate, were based on the management's expectation for economic element affecting the industry and the market and the expected inflation rate in the PRC.

By Order of the Board

PYI Corporation Limited

Lau Tom Ko Yuen

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 5 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the composition of the Board is as follows:

Mr. Lau Tom Ko Yuen

:

Chairman and Managing Director

Mr. Sue Ka Lok

:

Executive Director

Ms. Wu Yan Yee

:

Executive Director

Mr. Chan Shu Kin

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Ms. Wong Lai Kin, Elsa

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Leung Chung Ki

:

Independent Non-Executive Director

2

Disclaimer

PYI Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 14:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PYI CORPORATION LTD
10:33aPYI : Supplemental Announcement on the Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 March..
PU
07/04PYI : Update on Major Transaction in relation to the Disposal of 51% Equity Inte..
PU
06/27PYI : Update on Major Transaction in relation to the Disposal of 51% Equity Inte..
PU
06/26PYI : Poll Results of the Special General Meeting held on 26 June 2019 for Appro..
PU
06/21PYI : 2019 Final Results
PU
06/10PYI : Notice of Special General Meeting
PU
06/10FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE SPECIAL : 00 a.m.
PU
06/10PYI : Major Transaction in relation to the Disposal of 51% Equity Interest in Yi..
PU
05/23PYI : to sell logistics unit at RMB377.4m
AQ
2018PYI : 2019 Interim Results
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 618 M
Chart PYI CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
PYI Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 0,00  
Last Close Price 0,11  HKD
Spread / Highest target -100%
Spread / Average Target -100%
Spread / Lowest Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ko Yuen Lau Chairman & Managing Director
Yiu Hung Wong Chief Financial Officer
Shu Kin Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lai Kin Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Lok Sue Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PYI CORPORATION LTD3.77%79
VINCI27.77%57 730
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION6.14%36 240
LARSEN & TOUBRO9.33%32 168
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-5.97%23 448
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-4.86%21 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About