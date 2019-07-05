PYI : Supplemental Announcement on the Annual Report for the Year Ended 31 March 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PYI Corporation Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 498)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

This announcement is made at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Additional information on the calculation of the impairment loss recorded on the property, plant and equipment in relation to Minsheng Gas for the year ended 31 March 2018

Reference is made to the annual report of PYI Corporation Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') for the year ended 31 March 2018 (''Annual Report''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Annual Report.

As disclosed in the Annual Report, the Group recorded an impairment loss on property, plant and equipment of approximately HK$148,049,000 (2017: Nil) in relation to the LPG storage-tank farm of Minsheng Gas, being the carrying amount less the recoverable amount of the relevant assets in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. The reasons for the impairment, the valuation method (i.e. the cash flow projection) and discount rate adopted by the independent qualified professional valuer (''Valuer'') in arriving at the recoverable amount in calculating such impairment loss have also been disclosed in the Annual Report in accordance with the requirements of Hong Kong Accounting Standard 36 (''HKAS 36'').

The board of directors of the Company wishes to provide the shareholders of the Company and potential investors with additional information on the calculation of such impairment loss.

Reasons for adopting the valuation method

Under HKAS 36, the recoverable amount of the relevant assets is measured based on the higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. Due to the nature of the LPG storage-tank farm where no transaction of similar assets at the locality can be identified, it is not possible to determine the fair value less costs of disposal because there is no basis for making a reliable estimate of the amount obtainable from the sale of the asset in an arm's length transaction between knowledge and willing parties. Therefore, the recoverable amount of the relevant assets has been measured based on the value in use.