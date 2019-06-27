PYI : Update on Major Transaction in relation to the Disposal of 51% Equity Interest in Yichang Port Group Limited – Receipt of First Consideration Sum

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PYI Corporation Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 498)

UPDATE ON MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL

OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN

宜昌港務集團有限責任公司 (YICHANG PORT GROUP LIMITED*)

RECEIPT OF FIRST CONSIDERATION SUM

The First Consideration Sum of RMB176.5 million has been received by the Vendor.

Reference is made to the announcement of PYI Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 22 May 2019, the circular of the Company dated 10 June 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company dated 26 June 2019 in relation to the disposal of 51% equity interest in 宜昌港務集團有限責任公司 (Yichang Port Group Limited*). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 June 2019, the Vendor (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) has received the First Consideration Sum of RMB176.5 million, which represents 50% of the Net Consideration, both without taking into account any Adjustment.

Further announcement will be made by the Company in respect of the progress of the completion of the Disposal and the receipt of the balance of the Consideration as and when appropriate.

