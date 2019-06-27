Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  PYI Corporation Ltd    0498   BMG7304P1059

PYI CORPORATION LTD

(0498)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PYI : Update on Major Transaction in relation to the Disposal of 51% Equity Interest in Yichang Port Group Limited – Receipt of First Consideration Sum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 08:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PYI Corporation Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 498)

UPDATE ON MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL

OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN

宜昌港務集團有限責任公司 (YICHANG PORT GROUP LIMITED*)

RECEIPT OF FIRST CONSIDERATION SUM

The First Consideration Sum of RMB176.5 million has been received by the Vendor.

Reference is made to the announcement of PYI Corporation Limited (the "Company") dated 22 May 2019, the circular of the Company dated 10 June 2019 (the "Circular") and the announcement of the Company dated 26 June 2019 in relation to the disposal of 51% equity interest in 宜昌港務集團有限責任公司 (Yichang Port Group Limited*). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 June 2019, the Vendor (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) has received the First Consideration Sum of RMB176.5 million, which represents 50% of the Net Consideration, both without taking into account any Adjustment.

Further announcement will be made by the Company in respect of the progress of the completion of the Disposal and the receipt of the balance of the Consideration as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

PYI Corporation Limited

Lau Tom Ko Yuen

Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 27 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the composition of the Board is as follows:

Mr. Lau Tom Ko Yuen

: Chairman and Managing Director

Mr. Sue Ka Lok

: Executive Director

Ms. Wu Yan Yee

: Executive Director

Mr. Chan Shu Kin

: Independent Non-Executive Director

Ms. Wong Lai Kin, Elsa

: Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Leung Chung Ki

: Independent Non-Executive Director

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

PYI Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 12:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PYI CORPORATION LTD
08:15aPYI : Update on Major Transaction in relation to the Disposal of 51% Equity Inte..
PU
06/26PYI : Poll Results of the Special General Meeting held on 26 June 2019 for Appro..
PU
06/21PYI : 2019 Final Results
PU
06/10PYI : Notice of Special General Meeting
PU
06/10FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE SPECIAL : 00 a.m.
PU
06/10PYI : Major Transaction in relation to the Disposal of 51% Equity Interest in Yi..
PU
05/23PYI : to sell logistics unit at RMB377.4m
AQ
2018PYI : 2019 Interim Results
PU
2018PYI : Date of Board Meeting
PU
2018FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL : 30 a.m.
PU
More news
Chart PYI CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
PYI Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ko Yuen Lau Chairman & Managing Director
Yiu Hung Wong Chief Financial Officer
Shu Kin Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Lai Kin Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Lok Sue Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PYI CORPORATION LTD3.77%76
VINCI25.49%57 042
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION2.46%35 637
LARSEN & TOUBRO7.91%31 443
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-2.04%23 235
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-6.44%20 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About