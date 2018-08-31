Pyne Gould : Preliminary unaudited results for announcement to the market
0
08/31/2018 | 03:37am CEST
Name of Listed Issuer:
Preliminary unaudited results for announcement to the market
Reporting Period
Previous Reporting Period
Pyne Gould Corporation Limited
12 months to 30 June 2018 12 months to 30 June 2017
Amount £'000
Percentage change favourable / (unfavourable)
Revenue from ordinary activities (including interest revenue)
1,934
(8%)
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holders
8,326
142%
Net Profit attributable to security holders
8,326
142%
Final Dividend - The Company does not propose to pay a final dividend.
Nil
These are unaudited results.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Percentage
change
Unaudited*
Audited
favourable /
12 months to 30 June 2018
12 months to June 2017
(unfavourable)
£'000
£'000
Continuing operations
Other revenue
1,538
1,691
(9%)
Total fees and other revenue
1,538
1,691
(9%)
Interest revenue
396
422
(6%)
Interest expense
(5,299)
(6,122)
13%
Net interest expense
(4,903)
(5,700)
14%
Revenue from land development and resale
21,779
30,783
(29%)
Cost of land development sales
(19,643)
(20,932)
6%
Net revenue from land development and resale
2,136
9,851
(78%)
Dividends received
50
10,572
(100%)
Other investment loss
(121)
(3,529)
97%
Net investment (loss)/revenue
(71)
7,043
(101%)
Net operating (loss)/revenue
(1,300)
12,885
(110%)
Selling and administration expenses
(11,604)
(14,311)
19%
Wilaci litigation reversal/(claim)
2,910
(20,542)
114%
Foreign exchange losses
(1,669)
(24)
(6,854%)
Impaired asset reversal/(expense)
5,290
(321)
1,748%
Operating loss
(6,373)
(22,313)
71%
Share of equity accounted investees' profit
-
-
0%
Loss before tax
(6,373)
(22,313)
71%
Income tax benefit
-
1,384
(100%)
Loss for the year
(6,373)
(20,929)
70%
Other comprehensive income
Impairment of available for sale financial asset
(559)
(1,785)
69%
Foreign currency translation movement
(5,023)
6,794
(174%)
(5,582)
5,009
(211%)
Total comprehensive loss for the year
(11,955)
(15,920)
25%
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
8,326
(19,739)
142%
Non-controlling interests
(14,699)
(1,190)
(1,135%)
Loss for the year
(6,373)
(20,929)
70%
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
Owners of the Company
5,083
(18,094)
128%
Non-controlling interests
(17,038)
2,174
(884%)
Total comprehensive loss for the year
(11,955)
(15,920)
25%
Loss per share
Pence
Pence
Basic & diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company
4.01
(9.51)
*Preliminary results are unaudited, as such, they may differ from final audited results due to be released by the end of September 2018.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited*
Audited
At 30 June 2018
At 30 June 2017
£'000
£'000
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
13,554
35,789
Inventories
45,931
32,810
Investments - Fair value through profit and loss
274
2,013
Investments - Loans and receivables
10,395
3,099
Finance receivables - Other
1,015
1,161
Non-current assets held for sale
-
848
Trade and other receivables
4,236
3,134
Prepayments
160
374
Total current assets
75,565
79,228
Non-current assets
Inventories
42,076
57,518
Property, plant and equipment
161
166
Advances to other related parties
2,404
2,301
Available for sale financial assets
8,531
10,007
Investments - Loans and receivables
6,583
11,163
Derivative financial instruments
3,815
4,076
Total non-current assets
63,570
85,231
Total assets
139,135
164,459
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings
930
455
Wilaci litigation claim
-
20,542
Trade and other payables
9,318
6,556
Total current liabilities
10,248
27,553
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability
1,884
1,992
Borrowings
53,474
49,430
Total non-current liabilities
55,358
51,422
Total liabilities
65,606
78,975
EQUITY
Share capital
151,940
151,940
Foreign current tanslation reserve
21,201
23,885
Retained earnings and reserves
(131,981)
(139,748)
Total equity - attributable to owners of the Company
41,160
36,077
Non-controlling interest
32,369
49,407
Total equity
73,529
85,484
Total equity and liabilities
139,135
164,459
Pence
Pence
Net tangible assets per share attributable to owners of the Company (pence)
19.84
17.39
*Preliminary results are unaudited, as such, they may differ from final audited results due to be released by the end of September 2018.
STATEMENT OF MOVEMENT IN EQUITY
Unaudited*
Audited
12 months to June 2018
12 months to June 2017
£'000
£'000
Equity at the beginning of the year
85,484
101,404
Loss for the year
(6,373)
(20,929)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
(5,582)
5,009
Equity at the end of the year
73,529
85,484
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Unaudited*
Audited
12 months to June 2018
12 months to June 2017
£'000
£'000
Cash at the beginning of the year
35,789
8,593
Net cash (applied to)/from operating activities
(25,358)
7,021
Net cash from investing activities
3,430
18,344
Net cash from/(applied to) financing activities
1,678
(2,587)
Effect of foreign exchange on cashflows
(1,985)
4,418
Total cash (outflow)/inflow for the year
(22,235)
27,196
Cash at the end of the year
13,554
35,789
During the year NZ Credit Fund (GP) Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, was placed into liquidation, and as a result the Group no longer has control over this entity. There were no other entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period.
*Preliminary results are unaudited, as such, they may differ from final audited results due to be released by the end of September 2018.
PGC - Pyne Gould Corporation Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 01:36:06 UTC