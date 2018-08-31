Log in
PYNE GOULD CORPORATION LTD (PGC)
Pyne Gould : Preliminary unaudited results for announcement to the market

08/31/2018

Name of Listed Issuer:

Preliminary unaudited results for announcement to the market

Reporting Period

Previous Reporting Period

Pyne Gould Corporation Limited

12 months to 30 June 2018 12 months to 30 June 2017

Amount £'000

Percentage change favourable / (unfavourable)

Revenue from ordinary activities (including interest revenue)

1,934

(8%)

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holders

8,326

142%

Net Profit attributable to security holders

8,326

142%

Final Dividend - The Company does not propose to pay a final dividend.

Nil

These are unaudited results.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Percentage

change

Unaudited*

Audited

favourable /

12 months to 30 June 2018

12 months to June 2017

(unfavourable)

£'000

£'000

Continuing operations

Other revenue

1,538

1,691

(9%)

Total fees and other revenue

1,538

1,691

(9%)

Interest revenue

396

422

(6%)

Interest expense

(5,299)

(6,122)

13%

Net interest expense

(4,903)

(5,700)

14%

Revenue from land development and resale

21,779

30,783

(29%)

Cost of land development sales

(19,643)

(20,932)

6%

Net revenue from land development and resale

2,136

9,851

(78%)

Dividends received

50

10,572

(100%)

Other investment loss

(121)

(3,529)

97%

Net investment (loss)/revenue

(71)

7,043

(101%)

Net operating (loss)/revenue

(1,300)

12,885

(110%)

Selling and administration expenses

(11,604)

(14,311)

19%

Wilaci litigation reversal/(claim)

2,910

(20,542)

114%

Foreign exchange losses

(1,669)

(24)

(6,854%)

Impaired asset reversal/(expense)

5,290

(321)

1,748%

Operating loss

(6,373)

(22,313)

71%

Share of equity accounted investees' profit

-

-

0%

Loss before tax

(6,373)

(22,313)

71%

Income tax benefit

-

1,384

(100%)

Loss for the year

(6,373)

(20,929)

70%

Other comprehensive income

Impairment of available for sale financial asset

(559)

(1,785)

69%

Foreign currency translation movement

(5,023)

6,794

(174%)

(5,582)

5,009

(211%)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(11,955)

(15,920)

25%

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

8,326

(19,739)

142%

Non-controlling interests

(14,699)

(1,190)

(1,135%)

Loss for the year

(6,373)

(20,929)

70%

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

Owners of the Company

5,083

(18,094)

128%

Non-controlling interests

(17,038)

2,174

(884%)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(11,955)

(15,920)

25%

Loss per share

Pence

Pence

Basic & diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company

4.01

(9.51)

*Preliminary results are unaudited, as such, they may differ from final audited results due to be released by the end of September 2018.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited*

Audited

At 30 June 2018

At 30 June 2017

£'000

£'000

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

13,554

35,789

Inventories

45,931

32,810

Investments - Fair value through profit and loss

274

2,013

Investments - Loans and receivables

10,395

3,099

Finance receivables - Other

1,015

1,161

Non-current assets held for sale

-

848

Trade and other receivables

4,236

3,134

Prepayments

160

374

Total current assets

75,565

79,228

Non-current assets

Inventories

42,076

57,518

Property, plant and equipment

161

166

Advances to other related parties

2,404

2,301

Available for sale financial assets

8,531

10,007

Investments - Loans and receivables

6,583

11,163

Derivative financial instruments

3,815

4,076

Total non-current assets

63,570

85,231

Total assets

139,135

164,459

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Borrowings

930

455

Wilaci litigation claim

-

20,542

Trade and other payables

9,318

6,556

Total current liabilities

10,248

27,553

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liability

1,884

1,992

Borrowings

53,474

49,430

Total non-current liabilities

55,358

51,422

Total liabilities

65,606

78,975

EQUITY

Share capital

151,940

151,940

Foreign current tanslation reserve

21,201

23,885

Retained earnings and reserves

(131,981)

(139,748)

Total equity - attributable to owners of the Company

41,160

36,077

Non-controlling interest

32,369

49,407

Total equity

73,529

85,484

Total equity and liabilities

139,135

164,459

Pence

Pence

Net tangible assets per share attributable to owners of the Company (pence)

19.84

17.39

*Preliminary results are unaudited, as such, they may differ from final audited results due to be released by the end of September 2018.

STATEMENT OF MOVEMENT IN EQUITY

Unaudited*

Audited

12 months to June 2018

12 months to June 2017

£'000

£'000

Equity at the beginning of the year

85,484

101,404

Loss for the year

(6,373)

(20,929)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

(5,582)

5,009

Equity at the end of the year

73,529

85,484

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited*

Audited

12 months to June 2018

12 months to June 2017

£'000

£'000

Cash at the beginning of the year

35,789

8,593

Net cash (applied to)/from operating activities

(25,358)

7,021

Net cash from investing activities

3,430

18,344

Net cash from/(applied to) financing activities

1,678

(2,587)

Effect of foreign exchange on cashflows

(1,985)

4,418

Total cash (outflow)/inflow for the year

(22,235)

27,196

Cash at the end of the year

13,554

35,789

During the year NZ Credit Fund (GP) Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, was placed into liquidation, and as a result the Group no longer has control over this entity. There were no other entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period.

*Preliminary results are unaudited, as such, they may differ from final audited results due to be released by the end of September 2018.

Disclaimer

PGC - Pyne Gould Corporation Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 01:36:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
George Charles Desmond Kerr MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Russell Naylor Non-Independent Executive Director
Noel J. Kirkwood Non-Independent Executive Director
Michelle Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul James Dudley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PYNE GOULD CORPORATION LTD47
BLACKROCK-5.91%77 135
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-2.53%52 887
STATE STREET CORPORATION-9.86%33 385
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.22%24 928
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-15.14%20 430
