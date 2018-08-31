Pyne Gould : Preliminary unaudited results for announcement to the market

Name of Listed Issuer:

Pyne Gould Corporation Limited

12 months to 30 June 2018 12 months to 30 June 2017

Amount £'000 Percentage change favourable / (unfavourable) Revenue from ordinary activities (including interest revenue) 1,934 (8%) Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holders 8,326 142% Net Profit attributable to security holders 8,326 142%

Final Dividend - The Company does not propose to pay a final dividend. Nil

These are unaudited results.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Percentage change Unaudited* Audited favourable / 12 months to 30 June 2018 12 months to June 2017 (unfavourable) £'000 £'000 Continuing operations Other revenue 1,538 1,691 (9%) Total fees and other revenue 1,538 1,691 (9%) Interest revenue 396 422 (6%) Interest expense (5,299) (6,122) 13% Net interest expense (4,903) (5,700) 14% Revenue from land development and resale 21,779 30,783 (29%) Cost of land development sales (19,643) (20,932) 6% Net revenue from land development and resale 2,136 9,851 (78%) Dividends received 50 10,572 (100%) Other investment loss (121) (3,529) 97% Net investment (loss)/revenue (71) 7,043 (101%) Net operating (loss)/revenue (1,300) 12,885 (110%) Selling and administration expenses (11,604) (14,311) 19% Wilaci litigation reversal/(claim) 2,910 (20,542) 114% Foreign exchange losses (1,669) (24) (6,854%) Impaired asset reversal/(expense) 5,290 (321) 1,748% Operating loss (6,373) (22,313) 71% Share of equity accounted investees' profit - - 0% Loss before tax (6,373) (22,313) 71% Income tax benefit - 1,384 (100%) Loss for the year (6,373) (20,929) 70% Other comprehensive income Impairment of available for sale financial asset (559) (1,785) 69% Foreign currency translation movement (5,023) 6,794 (174%) (5,582) 5,009 (211%) Total comprehensive loss for the year (11,955) (15,920) 25% Profit/(loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 8,326 (19,739) 142% Non-controlling interests (14,699) (1,190) (1,135%) Loss for the year (6,373) (20,929) 70% Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Owners of the Company 5,083 (18,094) 128% Non-controlling interests (17,038) 2,174 (884%) Total comprehensive loss for the year (11,955) (15,920) 25% Loss per share Pence Pence Basic & diluted earnings/(loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company 4.01 (9.51)

*Preliminary results are unaudited, as such, they may differ from final audited results due to be released by the end of September 2018.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited* Audited At 30 June 2018 At 30 June 2017 £'000 £'000 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 13,554 35,789 Inventories 45,931 32,810 Investments - Fair value through profit and loss 274 2,013 Investments - Loans and receivables 10,395 3,099 Finance receivables - Other 1,015 1,161 Non-current assets held for sale - 848 Trade and other receivables 4,236 3,134 Prepayments 160 374 Total current assets 75,565 79,228 Non-current assets Inventories 42,076 57,518 Property, plant and equipment 161 166 Advances to other related parties 2,404 2,301 Available for sale financial assets 8,531 10,007 Investments - Loans and receivables 6,583 11,163 Derivative financial instruments 3,815 4,076 Total non-current assets 63,570 85,231 Total assets 139,135 164,459 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 930 455 Wilaci litigation claim - 20,542 Trade and other payables 9,318 6,556 Total current liabilities 10,248 27,553 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 1,884 1,992 Borrowings 53,474 49,430 Total non-current liabilities 55,358 51,422 Total liabilities 65,606 78,975 EQUITY Share capital 151,940 151,940 Foreign current tanslation reserve 21,201 23,885 Retained earnings and reserves (131,981) (139,748) Total equity - attributable to owners of the Company 41,160 36,077 Non-controlling interest 32,369 49,407 Total equity 73,529 85,484 Total equity and liabilities 139,135 164,459 Pence Pence Net tangible assets per share attributable to owners of the Company (pence) 19.84 17.39

*Preliminary results are unaudited, as such, they may differ from final audited results due to be released by the end of September 2018.

STATEMENT OF MOVEMENT IN EQUITY

Unaudited* Audited 12 months to June 2018 12 months to June 2017 £'000 £'000 Equity at the beginning of the year 85,484 101,404 Loss for the year (6,373) (20,929) Other comprehensive (loss)/income (5,582) 5,009 Equity at the end of the year 73,529 85,484 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited* Audited 12 months to June 2018 12 months to June 2017 £'000 £'000 Cash at the beginning of the year 35,789 8,593 Net cash (applied to)/from operating activities (25,358) 7,021 Net cash from investing activities 3,430 18,344 Net cash from/(applied to) financing activities 1,678 (2,587) Effect of foreign exchange on cashflows (1,985) 4,418 Total cash (outflow)/inflow for the year (22,235) 27,196 Cash at the end of the year 13,554 35,789

During the year NZ Credit Fund (GP) Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, was placed into liquidation, and as a result the Group no longer has control over this entity. There were no other entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period.

*Preliminary results are unaudited, as such, they may differ from final audited results due to be released by the end of September 2018.